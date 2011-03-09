« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 396734 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11400 on: Today at 06:06:26 pm »
James Pearce

The Athletic revealed in November that Liverpools owners were willing to sell if they got an attractive enough offer for an asset valued at around £4billion ($4.8billion).

US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were tasked with sounding out interest.

However, three months on, no such offer has been forthcoming and it has become increasingly clear that selling a small stake in the club was the most likely outcome.

Senior FSG sources dismissed speculation in mid-January that they were on the brink of selling Liverpool to a Qatari consortium.

https://theathletic.com/4232956/2023/02/20/liverpool-sale-john-henry/
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11401 on: Today at 06:07:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:50:16 pm
So nothing is changing except they've pretty much wasted a season pissing about and moving Mike Gordon into a position that didn't need to happen and created endless uncertainty for no reason at all.

Stop fucking about and get on with the business of restoring Liverpool Football Club to it's rightful place at the top of the perch, please gents.

Pretty much.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11402 on: Today at 06:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:05:12 pm
The timing is perfect. We aren't being bought by Sportswashers and we've had that confirmed on the eve of our biggest game of the season. It's great news and great to hear it from the horses mouth rather than some twat journalist or bellend 'ITK' on Twitter making shit up.
Unless that is of course you were moist at the idea of being bought by murdering homophobic dictators.
Im delighted.

They arent perfect, but theyre a hell of lot better than the despots some on here seem to want
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11403 on: Today at 06:10:13 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:59:21 pm
Like JH said. FSG haven't sold in the last 20 years.

But we know certain posters are adamant they will sell.

Getting a minority ownership in means the Main Stand, Kirkby training ground, and Anny Road End can get paid up quicker.

As the club spends within its means. The sooner all of our projects gets paid up, the more money for transfers.

Yep, third highest revenue and when we have no outstanding debts we should have the money to complete.. if it remains a fair market..
« Last Edit: Today at 06:13:55 pm by Draex »
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • You Love Us
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11404 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:06:26 pm
James Pearce

The Athletic revealed in November that Liverpools owners were willing to sell if they got an attractive enough offer for an asset valued at around £4billion ($4.8billion).

US banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were tasked with sounding out interest.

However, three months on, no such offer has been forthcoming and it has become increasingly clear that selling a small stake in the club was the most likely outcome.

Senior FSG sources dismissed speculation in mid-January that they were on the brink of selling Liverpool to a Qatari consortium.

https://theathletic.com/4232956/2023/02/20/liverpool-sale-john-henry/


Given JP was one of those getting carried away and saying a full sale was going ahead right from the off, this sounds like desperate face saving. Right from the start, FSG said they were looking for minority investment.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11405 on: Today at 06:14:52 pm »
Sounds like they are a fair way on with minority investment though
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online A Red Abroad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11406 on: Today at 06:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 06:13:38 pm

Given JP was one of those getting carried away and saying a full sale was going ahead right from the off, this sounds like desperate face saving. Right from the start, FSG said they were looking for minority investment.

Fazakerly!  ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,107
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11407 on: Today at 06:16:20 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:47:11 pm
Some people just want Qatar don't they? The owners are fine, they just need to invest a bit more which is why they're trying to find more investment.

Well a one who didnt want a sports washer was labelled as a xenophobe, strangely by a few new posters.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,655
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11408 on: Today at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:59:21 pm
Like JH said. FSG haven't sold in the last 20 years.

But we know certain posters are adamant they will sell.

Getting a minority ownership in means the Main Stand, Kirkby training ground, and Anny Road End can get paid up quicker.

As the club spends within its means. The sooner all of our projects gets paid up, the more money for transfers.

People have been saying they're selling up almost since they took over. Just one example from 2015:

Quote from: fcsantos on July 25, 2015, 12:49:44 pm
http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/liverpool-fc-hold-talks-interested-9726646

"under the right conditions, even to outright investment"

Some strong words used here, could easily be translated as they are looking to sell the club.

Given FFP has let our owners down, could their plan be to look for a full or part exit?

In this Universe, FSG have always been looking to make a quick buck, because "that's what hedge funds do..." despite FSG being an asset fund specialising in sports teams, not a hedge fund.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,830
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11409 on: Today at 06:18:22 pm »
At last, some clarity. At least we won't be getting sportswashed, which could have potentially torn the fanbase apart.

All I can say now is that I hope FSG step up and get funds into areas of greatest need. Do that, and I don't think many sensible fans will be complaining.

If we are clever, we can compete. We have proved that.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,868
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11410 on: Today at 06:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:18:22 pm
At last, some clarity. At least we won't be getting sportswashed, which could have potentially torn the fanbase apart.

All I can say now is that I hope FSG step up and get funds into areas of greatest need. Do that, and I don't think many sensible fans will be complaining.

If we are clever, we can compete. We have proved that.
They arent organising third world aid you know!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,634
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 06:20:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:50:15 pm
"we merely formalized an ongoing process"

erm .... ok .... but ... what??

I suspect it means they were always open to outside investment but getting banks involved means they can formally present something to potential investors. No idea though, it might just be management speak.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,830
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 06:21:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:17 pm
They arent organising third world aid you know!
FSG out then.  :no
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 06:22:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:14:52 pm
Sounds like they are a fair way on with minority investment though

Hopefully sound investors both ethically and in terms of providing funds for players. Certainly better than a sportswashing alternative.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:14:52 pm
Sounds like they are a fair way on with minority investment though

Yeah he wasn't being very coy there. Wonder if it will come with an exit plan baked into whatever deal they do.

I don't love FSG at all, I'm not a hedge fund fan. Smug shites. But there's way worse out there given it's only a very select group of sharks that can afford us now. I like the idea of getting to know the next crowd over a longer transition - it rules out the wash too fingers crossed. Plus hopefully there's the benefit of more money being available for the squad.

Pretty happy all things considered.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 06:26:03 pm »
Okay thanks for the update FSG, everyone concentrate on the season now!
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,928
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 06:27:24 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:10:13 pm
Yep, third highest revenue and when we have no outstanding debts we should have the money to complete.. if it remains a fair market..

We have always had the money to compete. They would rather just pump that money into something they can sell on to the likes of RedBird or whoever it is this time.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
  • JFT96
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 06:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:05:12 pm
The timing is perfect. We aren't being bought by Sportswashers and we've had that confirmed on the eve of our biggest game of the season. It's great news and great to hear it from the horses mouth rather than some twat journalist or bellend 'ITK' on Twitter making shit up.
Unless that is of course you were moist at the idea of being bought by murdering homophobic dictators.

Thats the way I see it too.

The clarity is good and hopefully means we can kick on for the rest of the season, with some investment in the summer.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,495
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 06:31:38 pm »
As long as all the major investors are happy with this outcome and they are fully committed then this is good news. Get Gordon back on the case and let's get the Sporting Director in and the structure sorted and get planning for the summer. Hopefully selling part of FSG or Liverpool will allow them to take a few more calculated risks.

On the other hand, if they actually do want to sell but can't get the price they want then its going to cause more issues.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,068
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm »
I think whoever invests in us this time round will be given the option of buying out FSG at a later date.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,634
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 06:28:22 pm
Thats the way I see it too.

The clarity is good and hopefully means we can kick on for the rest of the season, with some investment in the summer.

Yep, the uncertainty was the worst thing. Hopefully, we can get what we need to get done in the summer, both transfers wise and also the internal footballing structure and go from there.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 661
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11421 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:05:12 pm
The timing is perfect. We aren't being bought by Sportswashers and we've had that confirmed on the eve of our biggest game of the season. It's great news and great to hear it from the horses mouth rather than some twat journalist or bellend 'ITK' on Twitter making shit up.
Unless that is of course you were moist at the idea of being bought by murdering homophobic dictators.

Spot on. This pleases me greatly, and I'm hopeful they'll follow it up with proper investment this summer.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on March 31, 2008, 09:33:54 am
I think [naming your daughter] Fuckoffyoubitterblueshitebastards Becker has a nice ring to it.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11422 on: Today at 06:35:23 pm »
Thank fuck no sportswashing

Just sort the structure and get things back on track.

Suprised by the numbers being mentioned for an investment but who knows, sounds like things might already have progressed a fair bit
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11423 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:27:24 pm
We have always had the money to compete. They would rather just pump that money into something they can sell on to the likes of RedBird or whoever it is this time.

Do you have evidence of this happening with Liverpools money?
Logged

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11424 on: Today at 06:40:47 pm »
Is this a good announcement with the Real Madrid game coming up, might make us feel a bit more stable again since we went to shit when this all started
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,068
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11425 on: Today at 06:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:37:16 pm
Do you have evidence of this happening with Liverpools money?

You've just opened RAWK's Pandora's Box.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,928
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11426 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:37:16 pm
Do you have evidence of this happening with Liverpools money?

The Main Stand, AXA and Anfield Road have all been put on the clubs tab either in the form of an intercompany loan or the club paying directly.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,110
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11427 on: Today at 06:42:08 pm »
Nobody showed any serious interest in LFC at 4 Billion apparently. I'm sure investors are lining up to grab a small piece of LFC. /s





Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11428 on: Today at 06:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:32:13 pm
I think whoever invests in us this time round will be given the option of buying out FSG at a later date.

I wonder how you set the terms if so? A specific price would buy x% of FSGs ownership combined with a timespan.
Otherwise getting a fair valuation of what a football club would sell for isnt straightforward. Sell for, not worth according to some business paper.
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11429 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Still skeptical to call this good news as we need lots of money in the summer and that hasnt really been FSGs thing. Hopefully they prove us wrong
Logged

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 578
  • You Love Us
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11430 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 06:42:08 pm
Nobody showed any serious interest in LFC at 4 Billion apparently. I'm sure investors are lining up to grab a small piece of LFC. /s

I'm sure someone would have been interested IF FSG were selling. But they aren't. It wasn't that no one was interested. We were never for sale to begin with.
Logged

Online PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11431 on: Today at 06:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:43:58 pm
Still skeptical to call this good news as we need lots of money in the summer and that hasnt really been FSGs thing. Hopefully they prove us wrong

The grass isn't always greener, sportwashers, nutters or asset strippers we could end up with instead, what we have isn't all bad. I just hope we do have a decent amount to spend on a rebuild this summer.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,729
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11432 on: Today at 06:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:41:03 pm
The Main Stand, AXA and Anfield Road have all been put on the clubs tab either in the form of an intercompany loan or the club paying directly.

Ok so you don't have evidence, no worries, cheers.
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,338
  • @tharris113
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11433 on: Today at 06:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 06:13:38 pm

Given JP was one of those getting carried away and saying a full sale was going ahead right from the off, this sounds like desperate face saving. Right from the start, FSG said they were looking for minority investment.
Pearce never has a clue
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,967
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11434 on: Today at 06:58:00 pm »
If FSG want to prove their credentials as, as per Alan X, "an asset fund specialising in sports teams", then simply giving us a few years of success between 2018 and 2022 isn't enough. They have to show they can pull the club back from a poor situation, where we have lost key members of the back room staff and a squad in need of an overhaul.

Maybe the news about the charges against City has galvanised them a bit, but I don't like the idea that they just decided to write this season off and wait till the summer. I realise we stand a better chance of getting our target players then, but Jurgen's not going to be around forever.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,123
  • Justice for the 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11435 on: Today at 06:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:05:12 pm
The timing is perfect. We aren't being bought by Sportswashers and we've had that confirmed on the eve of our biggest game of the season. It's great news and great to hear it from the horses mouth rather than some twat journalist or bellend 'ITK' on Twitter making shit up.
Unless that is of course you were moist at the idea of being bought by murdering homophobic dictators.
Exactly this.......put supporters minds at rest over sportswashing, promise of investors coming in, replacement back room staff coming etc .....sets us up nicely for a big summer spend - hopefully.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
  • RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11436 on: Today at 06:58:41 pm »
Yay stuck with these stingebags for years to come. This is just the news we needed. The c*nts will keep money pinching and not back the manager. If they were here for the long haul they should have backed the manager with a midfielder in January too.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,068
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11437 on: Today at 07:01:26 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 06:58:41 pm
Yay stuck with these stingebags for years to come. This is just the news we needed. The c*nts will keep money pinching and not back the manager. If they were here for the long haul they should have backed the manager with a midfielder in January too.


Yeah John Henry specifically insisted that Kloppo spends 40 million on a wide forward.  ;D
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
  • RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11438 on: Today at 07:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:01:26 pm

Yeah John Henry specifically insisted that Kloppo spends 40 million on a wide forward.  ;D

We needed more than one player and its clear from klopps quotes at the time, he wanted more than one player but once he found out he wasnt getting another midfielder, he changed his tune. So yeah they never backed him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 