QIA=QSI. Getting way too caught up in semantics. People can argue they are separate all they want but they are both part of the Qatari state. There was a poorly sourced report yesterday as well that UEFA wouldn’t have an issue with ManU and PSG both being owned by them. Id guess the Qataris think they’ll just get into positions of power to bribe or change the rules same as they did at UEFA as to why the ManC stuff wouldn’t be off putting. And this jives with the thought they want to switch out PSG for a PL team as their main investment.



If Spurs are getting an offer for £3.75bn from an American per the Financial Times then anyone thinking FSG are overvalueing LFC are a bit mistaken.