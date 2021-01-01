« previous next »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:37:32 pm
Great news. Fuck Qatar.

Is my take.
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:00:02 pm
The problem we have is any minority investor will probably come via investment in FSG rather than in LFC directly in the end.

Our owners have work to do with multiple "franchises" (Hate that fucking word), disgruntled fans in football, baseball and hockey. With their eyes on NBA now as well.

This is the number 1 problem, too many wheels turning at once. We don't need sports washers but we need owners for whom our club is number fucking one.

Absolutely right. It's so mad to me that how we're one of the most supported and recognisable sporting teams on the planet but are second to a baseball team in their 'portfolio' - and yes, I'm aware they're worth fucking loads of money. Whoever owns us next will obviously have their other interests but I hope we aren't second fiddle to another sporting venture, though obviously FSG's experience in sport prior to owning Liverpool has came in handy.

I personally don't think they'll sell, at least not in the next few years. The minority share nonsense has really pissed me off, because they've tried it before to (shockingly!) no avail. Just sell up and go and get your fucking American football or basketball team.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:54 pm


Mancs never dominated Europe even in their absolute pomp. Shitting the bed a bit early there mate.  ;D
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 12:38:07 pm
If the charges against Man City have any teeth at all, won't it make the whole sportwashing enterprise less appealing for the likes of Qatar? Is the prestige of simply owning a huge club enough?

They dont have to pay as much for players given the solid foundations of the club, it's infrastructure and its natural appeal. Arguably it balances out.

The issue was always going to come down to handing FSG two billion quid to have no effective say in the running of the club. FSG want to have their cake and eat it.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:09:54 pm
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.

Well tough shit, it is what it is. I guess some things are bigger than football and ultimately bigger than success. If people need to recalibrate the joy of it all then thats what you will have to do. The vast majority of fans never get to see any success.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:09:54 pm
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.

So literally just the same as now then.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:40 pm
If its them or Qatar then long may FSG price them out

Yes - not complaining about that part. Just worried that we are going to be stuck at our weird neutral zone of spending for a lot longer than planned...all while praying to give Klopp a chance to rebuild.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:33:46 pm
An easy out for anyone who mentioned Qatar to now say oh yeah fsg priced them out, moved on to Utd. Reality is there were never any good sources reporting Qatar were in for us in the first place. Was always clearly total rubbish.
Yep. That Alex Miller was always leaving stuff vague or covering everyone to give an out. Also waited for someone else to get the exclusive about QIA buying United before backtracking. Pretty much confirms he had no idea what was really going on.

It's like with transfers, there's people who get wound up and form opinions on some really bad sources
Other reporters say there was never any interest from QIA in the first place and that any interest in us from Qatar has come from QSI

Whatever this means
QIA=QSI. Getting way too caught up in semantics. People can argue they are separate all they want but they are both part of the Qatari state. There was a poorly sourced report yesterday as well that UEFA wouldnt have an issue with ManU and PSG both being owned by them. Id guess the Qataris think theyll just get into positions of power to bribe or change the rules same as they did at UEFA as to why the ManC stuff wouldnt be off putting. And this jives with the thought they want to switch out PSG for a PL team as their main investment.

If Spurs are getting an offer for £3.75bn from an American per the Financial Times then anyone thinking FSG are overvalueing LFC are a bit mistaken.
Not so sure there is a thread, but I was listening to Martin Broughton on BBC Merseyside lastnight, he seems to think FSG are looking for a minority stakeholder with the intention of taking full control of the club.  After how long?  Don't know.

He seemed to be pretty cagey when asked had he any intentions of investing in Liverpool too.

I think you can get it on BBC iPlayer Sounds (or whatever its called). Good listen too.
Under a European Super League, would there be any rule preventing multi-club ownership? I think its obvious which way the wind is blowing.
If they have decided to sell just a minority stake only, why have they completely abandoned any management or leadership at the club?
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 03:09:06 pm
If they have decided to sell just a minority stake only, why have they completely abandoned any management or leadership at the club?

Seems like they absolutely wanted to sell the club, but for some reason have changed their mind or been forced to change his mind. Hopefully they can get their full focus back onto the club.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:57:57 pm
QIA=QSI. Getting way too caught up in semantics. People can argue they are separate all they want but they are both part of the Qatari state. There was a poorly sourced report yesterday as well that UEFA wouldnt have an issue with ManU and PSG both being owned by them. Id guess the Qataris think theyll just get into positions of power to bribe or change the rules same as they did at UEFA as to why the ManC stuff wouldnt be off putting. And this jives with the thought they want to switch out PSG for a PL team as their main investment.

If Spurs are getting an offer for £3.75bn from an American per the Financial Times then anyone thinking FSG are overvalueing LFC are a bit mistaken.

Some stuff in the Broughton interview about London clubs carrying a premium.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:37:32 pm
Great news. Fuck Qatar.



Go and fuck the Qatar...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:22:23 pm
Bit odd though that they moved Gordon out of that role though. Just put him back in control.

Well yes if they are trying to get someone to spend £2bn without being in control he's wasting his and everyone else's time so he may as well come back
I think we will be sold but itll all be kept well under wraps until its virtually done. They dont have to make it public or leak anything.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Seems like they absolutely wanted to sell the club, but for some reason have changed their mind or been forced to change his mind. Hopefully they can get their full focus back onto the club.

That only makes sense if the deal to sell the club was already agreed, rather than just going on the market. The value of the club is tied to on-field performance and their mismanagement has had a clear detrimental impact
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Seems like they absolutely wanted to sell the club, but for some reason have changed their mind or been forced to change his mind. Hopefully they can get their full focus back onto the club.

but in their statement they said they are looking for investors and with the recent news it looks like they want to rise money for a another project by selling FSG shares.
I was quite skeptical of FSG's 4 billion valuation, but then you read things like this where Spurs have an offer on 3.1 billion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/15/tottenham-jahm-najafi-reported-takeover-plan
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:01:47 pm
I was quite skeptical of FSG's 4 billion valuation, but then you read things like this where Spurs have an offer on 3.1 billion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/15/tottenham-jahm-najafi-reported-takeover-plan

London, state of the art new stadium with NFL games probably add a bit onto that.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:01:39 pm
but in their statement they said they are looking for investors and with the recent news it looks like they want to rise money for a another project by selling FSG shares.

I could see them doing both, or wanting to do both. Redbird can buy more FSG shares. And they could also want to sell some of LFC separately.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:13:40 pm
Seems like they absolutely wanted to sell the club, but for some reason have changed their mind or been forced to change his mind. Hopefully they can get their full focus back onto the club.

Think this is the case. I don't believe they actually want to sell the club now. Maybe no one liked the asking price or the fact the ESL is back on the agenda has made them pause.
Or maybe they know that the fanbase wouldnt find a sportswashing takeover palatable until things got a LOT worse, so are going to hold back any transfer funds for the next couple of years, sack Klopp and hire Solksjaer.
Wouldn't be surprised if FSG haven't entirely given up on the riches that would come with the European Super league albeit in some other guise.

The potential to negotiate your own TV rights probably makes their eyes water and is too hard to 100% walk away from.
People quote past statements, but the landscape is constantly changing. I wouldn't be surprised if our fate is linked to the case against the cheats. If the PL fails, that will spell the beginning of the end of the PL as we know it; football began with it, it will end with it. There will be a new entity to replace it (somehow) and FSG may want to be a part of that. Conversely, if the PL wins, FSG will operate in a more-like FFP environment, and then we can be extremely competitive. Just my take on this.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:01:47 pm
I was quite skeptical of FSG's 4 billion valuation, but then you read things like this where Spurs have an offer on 3.1 billion

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/feb/15/tottenham-jahm-najafi-reported-takeover-plan

Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:03:47 pm
London, state of the art new stadium with NFL games probably add a bit onto that.

So it seems that that Tottenham fan who was giving it some a few years ago about their new stadium and how it's a game changer will have the last laugh. The shame of it.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:22:09 pm
So it seems that that Tottenham fan who was giving it some a few years ago about their new stadium and how it's a game changer will have the last laugh. The shame of it.

They own a lot of the land around the stadium too.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:11 pm

Exactly, for those who do not want FSG, they have to come up with an alternative, Moshiri perhaps


Name me the owners who are better? I am open to being convinced.

FSG drive you up the wall but i've never actively wanted them out because what's the alternative? That's always how i've seen it, but they've got to get their head back in the game and back Klopp. It's no good driving a hard bargain on a sale and going through the usual bullshit in the next transfer window. We're at a crossroads right now. Make the right moves and we can challenge again, don't and we can slide down the league next season again and prevent Klopp from building that next team who can challenge.
