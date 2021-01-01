People quote past statements, but the landscape is constantly changing. I wouldn't be surprised if our fate is linked to the case against the cheats. If the PL fails, that will spell the beginning of the end of the PL as we know it; football began with it, it will end with it. There will be a new entity to replace it (somehow) and FSG may want to be a part of that. Conversely, if the PL wins, FSG will operate in a more-like FFP environment, and then we can be extremely competitive. Just my take on this.