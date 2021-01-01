QIA=QSI. Getting way too caught up in semantics. People can argue they are separate all they want but they are both part of the Qatari state. There was a poorly sourced report yesterday as well that UEFA wouldnt have an issue with ManU and PSG both being owned by them. Id guess the Qataris think theyll just get into positions of power to bribe or change the rules same as they did at UEFA as to why the ManC stuff wouldnt be off putting. And this jives with the thought they want to switch out PSG for a PL team as their main investment.



If Spurs are getting an offer for £3.75bn from an American per the Financial Times then anyone thinking FSG are overvalueing LFC are a bit mistaken.