The problem we have is any minority investor will probably come via investment in FSG rather than in LFC directly in the end.



Our owners have work to do with multiple "franchises" (Hate that fucking word), disgruntled fans in football, baseball and hockey. With their eyes on NBA now as well.



This is the number 1 problem, too many wheels turning at once. We don't need sports washers but we need owners for whom our club is number fucking one.



Absolutely right. It's so mad to me that how we're one of the most supported and recognisable sporting teams on the planet but are second to a baseball team in their 'portfolio' - and yes, I'm aware they're worth fucking loads of money. Whoever owns us next will obviously have their other interests but I hope we aren't second fiddle to another sporting venture, though obviously FSG's experience in sport prior to owning Liverpool has came in handy.I personally don't think they'll sell, at least not in the next few years. The minority share nonsense has really pissed me off, because they've tried it before to (shockingly!) no avail. Just sell up and go and get your fucking American football or basketball team.