FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11160 on: Today at 02:04:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:37:32 pm
Great news. Fuck Qatar.

Is my take.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11161 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 02:00:02 pm
The problem we have is any minority investor will probably come via investment in FSG rather than in LFC directly in the end.

Our owners have work to do with multiple "franchises" (Hate that fucking word), disgruntled fans in football, baseball and hockey. With their eyes on NBA now as well.

This is the number 1 problem, too many wheels turning at once. We don't need sports washers but we need owners for whom our club is number fucking one.

Absolutely right. It's so mad to me that how we're one of the most supported and recognisable sporting teams on the planet but are second to a baseball team in their 'portfolio' - and yes, I'm aware they're worth fucking loads of money. Whoever owns us next will obviously have their other interests but I hope we aren't second fiddle to another sporting venture, though obviously FSG's experience in sport prior to owning Liverpool has came in handy.

I personally don't think they'll sell, at least not in the next few years. The minority share nonsense has really pissed me off, because they've tried it before to (shockingly!) no avail. Just sell up and go and get your fucking American football or basketball team.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11162 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:42:54 pm


Mancs never dominated Europe even in their absolute pomp. Shitting the bed a bit early there mate.  ;D
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11163 on: Today at 02:13:36 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 12:38:07 pm
If the charges against Man City have any teeth at all, won't it make the whole sportwashing enterprise less appealing for the likes of Qatar? Is the prestige of simply owning a huge club enough?

They dont have to pay as much for players given the solid foundations of the club, it's infrastructure and its natural appeal. Arguably it balances out.

The issue was always going to come down to handing FSG two billion quid to have no effective say in the running of the club. FSG want to have their cake and eat it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11164 on: Today at 02:14:14 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:09:54 pm
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.

Well tough shit, it is what it is. I guess some things are bigger than football and ultimately bigger than success. If people need to recalibrate the joy of it all then thats what you will have to do. The vast majority of fans never get to see any success.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11165 on: Today at 02:14:25 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:09:54 pm
Qatar clearing the debts and Mancs not having to pay dividends on the Glazers debt is about an extra 150m in their transfer budget before the money they generate.

With proper backroom infrastructure and smarter transfers, they'd be a far bigger force than City domestically and on par with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich continentally.

So literally just the same as now then.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11166 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:40 pm
If its them or Qatar then long may FSG price them out

Yes - not complaining about that part. Just worried that we are going to be stuck at our weird neutral zone of spending for a lot longer than planned...all while praying to give Klopp a chance to rebuild.
