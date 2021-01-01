Glazers want £6bn but the reports believe the interested parties only value them at £4.5bn. Will be interesting to see if they accept. FSG may have to reasses their asking price. And was obvious no one is spending billions to not have a majoirty stake. Just won't happen. They are living on a different planet if they think that's a possibility.



I read £5bn .but in any case, if United are being sold for £5th, then no way FSG get £4.5bn+.Going to be interesting times.Also I cant see a minority stake holder being the ones that give us £200m to spend this summer.We really need new owners, unless Klopp knows something we dont and hes been promised funds?