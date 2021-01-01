« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 387141 times)

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11120 on: Today at 12:39:48 pm »
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11121 on: Today at 12:40:32 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:35:17 pm
Glazers want £6bn but the reports believe the interested parties only value them at £4.5bn. Will be interesting to see if they accept. FSG may have to reasses their asking price. And was obvious no one is spending billions to not have a majoirty stake. Just won't happen. They are living on a different planet if they think that's a possibility.

I read £5bn.but in any case, if United are being sold for £5th, then no way FSG get £4.5bn+.

Going to be interesting times.

Also I cant see a minority stake holder being the ones that give us £200m to spend this summer.

We really need new owners, unless Klopp knows something we dont and hes been promised funds?
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11122 on: Today at 12:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 12:38:07 pm
If the charges against Man City have any teeth at all, won't it make the whole sportwashing enterprise less appealing for the likes of Qatar? Is the prestige of simply owning a huge club enough?
Utd would have no issues like City have done.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11123 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
United already spend 150m+ in most summer windows, this will allow them to spend double that..their debt will be removed, so no need to finance it anymore..with the correct manager and behind the scenes (will take time) they will be hard to stop.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11124 on: Today at 12:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 12:40:32 pm
I read £5bn.but in any case, if United are being sold for £5th, then no way FSG get £4.5bn+.

Going to be interesting times.

Also I cant see a minority stake holder being the ones that give us £200m to spend this summer.

We really need new owners, unless Klopp knows something we dont and hes been promised funds?

If Utd and Spurs sell I think the pressure on FSG selling increases. My personal opinion is they are waiting for the ESL verdict in March. Whatever they say they'll hope the ESL starts up again with fans onboard.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11125 on: Today at 12:44:15 pm »
I thought the ESL (new version) wont be a closed shopwhich is what FSG wanted?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,688
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11126 on: Today at 12:45:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:43 pm
Well. Looks like we are stuck with the penny pinchers for a while longer.

If its them or Qatar then long may FSG price them out
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11127 on: Today at 12:46:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:43 pm
Well. Looks like we are stuck with the penny pinchers for a while longer.

It's all good. They have prepared a transfer warchest to back Klopp this summer
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 274 275 276 277 278 [279]   Go Up
« previous next »
 