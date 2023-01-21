This is what was said in The Athletic



Should Liverpool and Manchester United take down the For Sale signs?



If we were to compare Fenway Sports Groups (FSG) attempt to sell Liverpool to the sale of a house, it might be time to try a different estate agent. Because three months in and no firm bids, not much buzz.



The teams dire form is not helping but the real issues are out of FSGs hands.



On a macro level, the global economy is struggling to shake off the twin effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. And money is more expensive than it has been for years, as interest rates went up again on both sides of the Atlantic last week.



On the micro level, you have the fact that two weeks after the FSG announcement, the Glazer family put that lot up the road on the market, too, by saying they would listen to bids for some or all of Manchester United. That cast some shade over Liverpools prospectus.



Not that the Glazers are doing much better. They do have one bidder in the shape of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. But the 70-year-old Brit did not become a petrochemicals billionaire by overpaying for anything and he will not get involved in a bidding war if there is nobody to bid against.



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only bidder to have publicly expressed an interest in buying Manchester United/

Both sets of owners decided to test the market after watching the lively auction that took place for Chelsea last year. As everyone knows, that process ended up with Todd Boehly and his partners Clearlake Capital paying £2.5billion for the London club.



That price made the sports industry sit up and wonder if the Premier Leagues biggest clubs were now being valued in the same way as National Football League franchises, which go for 10 times annual revenues. But the Chelsea price tag is now looking a little lumpy, particularly in the more cash-strapped times of 2023.



Should Liverpool and Manchester United take down the For Sale signs, then?



No, not just yet. The Qataris are looking for a minority stake in a Premier League power and it will most likely mirror the 10 to 15 per cent stake they are looking to sell in the current star of their football portfolio, Paris Saint-Germain. Various funds are eyeing that opening.



And some of the losers in the Chelsea process are interested in buying stakes in either Liverpool or United, with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer at the front of that particular queue.



There has been speculation about bids from Saudi Arabia but they have not gone beyond that  suggesting separation from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that bought Newcastle United in 2021 might be beyond even the finest legal minds money can buy.



It has been reported that FSG may be able to persuade RedBird Capital Partners to almost triple its investment in the transatlantic sports empire from 11 per cent to 30 per cent, a move that could realise an additional £1billion for Liverpools owners, a good chunk of which would almost certainly be invested in the business.



RedBird, however, already owns Toulouse and a majority stake in AC Milan. It is not commenting on whether it wants more of Liverpools ownership group but is not believed to be actively thinking about it either.



Is it time, then, for English footballs two biggest clubs to knock 10 per cent off their asking prices, get the photographer back in and order some cheese and wine for the open house?