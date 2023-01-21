« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 381320 times)

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11040 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:43:40 am
Liverpool have had no firm bids for the club and not much interest. #lfc [the athletic]

I find that extremely weird.

Says that United only have the Jim Ratcliffe offer on the table too and similarly little interest.

It feels a minority sale at either the Liverpool or FSG level is most likely now imo
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11041 on: Today at 09:30:51 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:24:12 am
We are a more valuable asset than Chelsea. With the new training ground plus the new stands. I cant blame them for not wanting to lower their asking price if its not completely unrealistic. If they arent desperate to get rid of us they probably wont lower their asking price.

Which is all fine, but if that's the case they need to come back in and sort this shit out. If they aren't going they have to take an action and fix the backroom staffing problem and invest some money in the squad
Logged

Online grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • Be kind.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11042 on: Today at 09:39:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:16:55 am
Of course they are affected. They have been influenced a lot by public views and if they have a paid for shill batting for them then it gives them an out and someone to blame.

They have been affected by the fallout from the supporters in terms of making changes (like the European Super League). When there are 1000 banners in the Kop saying "Klopp out!!", they may act .. but not on the back of what Carragher or any of his other paid-for media whores have to say. They are businessmen, not idiots, and they know very well what the fallout over sacking one of the greatest world managers of the last 10 years would be, irrespective of the difficulties of the last 6 months.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,434
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 09:42:14 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:39:39 am
They have been affected by the fallout from the supporters in terms of making changes (like the European Super League). When there are 1000 banners in the Kop saying "Klopp out!!", they may act .. but not on the back of what Carragher or any of his other paid-for media whores have to say. They are businessmen, not idiots, and they know very well what the fallout over sacking one of the greatest world managers of the last 10 years would be, irrespective of the difficulties of the last 6 months.

Good job that they are not prone to idiotic ideas then
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 09:44:20 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:43:40 am
Liverpool have had no firm bids for the club and not much interest. #lfc [the athletic]

I find that extremely weird.

Theyre overvaluing the club I dont find it weird at all.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,352
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 09:47:32 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:44:20 am
Theyre overvaluing the club I dont find it weird at all.

They're not though, they have a very recent sale to gauge our own market value by. The weird part is making such a song and dance about a sale, losing key personal behind the scenes and in doing so letting the club drift when there was no solid interest in the first place. The way things played out it was like a sale was only a matter of time but it looks like another exercise in selling shares to their mates for top value.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 09:47:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:44:20 am
Theyre overvaluing the club I dont find it weird at all.

They are valuing it at what it has been valued at. For a lot of things one can blame them for, I can't blame them for that.

If they just want to take money and go then sure drop the price. If they are only interested in selling at the price given then they need to step in now if they don't sell.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,841
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:48:12 am
And why did Pep himself come out and speak of his role in signing players like Diaz and Nunez?

What exactly was his role in signing those players?

To me it sounds like he watched some games gave his opinion and acted as a translator. That is perfectly natural. I am sure Henderson and Trent have been asked what Bellingham is like. For me Jota and Diaz fall into the excellent signing category whilst it is too soon to judge Carvalho and Nunez.

The main thing though is that if you combine the fact that Julian Ward worked for the Portuguese Football Federation and was our scout for Spain and Portugal. With the talent pool and above all the availability to buy Portugese players or players from Portugal then it is perfectly natural for us to target that area.

Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:48:12 am
It's classic Al to use a nest of truisms, tangents and baseless assertions to ultimately come to the conclusion that FSG=evil; his latest one being that FSG are behind the leaks to try and pin the blame on Klopp. It's total crap.

Or it is just a fact that FSG have a track record of briefings against their managers both here and in the States. Their modus operandi is very much public silence combined with off-the-record media briefings to chosen journalists.

I mean look at how the huge story of them putting the club up for sale or looking for investment was handled. The Athletic and Ornstein got a huge exclusive. Those exclusives don't come for free FSG will want something in return. They don't believe in the individual. They believe in small cogs in a bigger machine that they have control of.

Klopp has become too big and too popular. It doesn't surprise me that the hatchet pieces started soon after Klopp started calling out the lack of spending in press conferences. Now we have Sky in on the act.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,477
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 09:57:41 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:44:20 am
Theyre overvaluing the club I dont find it weird at all.

What should they value it at? £300,000,001, just so they can say they made a profit?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,841
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 10:05:07 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:39:39 am
They have been affected by the fallout from the supporters in terms of making changes (like the European Super League). When there are 1000 banners in the Kop saying "Klopp out!!", they may act .. but not on the back of what Carragher or any of his other paid-for media whores have to say. They are businessmen, not idiots, and they know very well what the fallout over sacking one of the greatest world managers of the last 10 years would be, irrespective of the difficulties of the last 6 months.

They sacked Francona at the Red Sox the manager who broke the curse and brought them two World Series in three years. They sacked Kenny the biggest icon the club has ever had, months after he won them a trophy and weeks after he got them to a cup final.

Both happened after a concerted campaign of leaking to the media and a refusal to bring in the players that the manager wanted. They have already managed to get a significant minority of the fan base to turn on the likes of Ljinders. The media strategy is pretty clear Klopp at this stage is too popular so they have gone after the likes of Ljinders, McCann and Kornmeyer.

Ljinders apparently is a control freak, McCann led a disastrous PR response to the Arsenal COVID cases and Kornmayer is allegedly impossible to work with. The chosen journalists are going after the people Klopp is close to knowing that he will quit rather than turn on them the way Klopp did with Pascoe and Marsh.

I mean why else would you make a big hurrah about Klopp and McCann sharing a flat during COVID to limit the potential of an outbreak? I mean why even bring that up and call the Arsenal postponement a massive PR fail when 99% of people had never even heard of the incident? Until the likes of the Athletic used it in a hatchet piece.

I mean isn't PR the art of making bad stories go away? 

Now we have Carragher doing a 180-degree turn. At the Brentford game, he was 100% blaming FSG. Now after Reddy a sky journalist has been fed some cynical titbits he is 100% blaming Klopp AND his coaching team.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,993
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 10:10:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:49:23 am
What exactly was his role in signing those players?

To me it sounds like he watched some games gave his opinion and acted as a translator. That is perfectly natural. I am sure Henderson and Trent have been asked what Bellingham is like. For me Jota and Diaz fall into the excellent signing category whilst it is too soon to judge Carvalho and Nunez.

The main thing though is that if you combine the fact that Julian Ward worked for the Portuguese Football Federation and was our scout for Spain and Portugal. With the talent pool and above all the availability to buy Portugese players or players from Portugal then it is perfectly natural for us to target that area.

Or it is just a fact that FSG have a track record of briefings against their managers both here and in the States. Their modus operandi is very much public silence combined with off-the-record media briefings to chosen journalists.

I mean look at how the huge story of them putting the club up for sale or looking for investment was handled. The Athletic and Ornstein got a huge exclusive. Those exclusives don't come for free FSG will want something in return. They don't believe in the individual. They believe in small cogs in a bigger machine that they have control of.

Klopp has become too big and too popular. It doesn't surprise me that the hatchet pieces started soon after Klopp started calling out the lack of spending in press conferences. Now we have Sky in on the act.

I would like to see Klopp calling out the lack of investment publicly. For pragmatic reasons, if he is not backed in the summer, he will start to get blamed and what happens in football is the manager carries the can, nearly always.

We are between a rock and hard place at the moment and he is the senior footballer person at the club is Jurgen. The rest of the senior people around him have to be sorted out now if the club is not close to being sold. We cannot continue in limbo. I would like Klopp to come out say the answer to our problems IS the transfer market in the summer.

Essentially FSG: come back and sort your mess out or sell up asap. If a sale is not close, the club has to be run in a way that tilts us upwards, not downwards and in a chaos of speculation and bad chatter.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,434
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:10:30 am
I would like to see Klopp calling out the lack of investment publicly. For pragmatic reasons, if he is not backed in the summer, he will start to get blamed and what happens in football is the manager carries the can, nearly always.

We are between a rock and hard place at the moment and he is the senior footballer person at the club is Jurgen. The rest of the senior people around him have to be sorted out now if the club is not close to being sold. We cannot continue in limbo. I would like Klopp to come out say the answer to our problems IS the transfer market in the summer.

Essentially FSG: come back and sort your mess out or sell up asap. If a sale is not close, the club has to be run in a way that tilts us upwards, not downwards and in a chaos of speculation and bad chatter.

He wont do that and its not a good approach. Managers never win those battles.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,993
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:29 am
He wont do that and its not a good approach. Managers never win those battles.

You say that but if he is not allowed a substantial budget in the summer then we are not returning to top four. If Conte can agitate for players then why can't Klopp?

Albeit, most now expect the Italian to leave Spurs in the summer and we do want that outcome for Jurgen.

My point is: you have to shit or get off the pot. We have to spend and acquire players like a top 3 club, if we do not do this, we will not be a top club, it is that stark and simple and Jurgen needs to stop towing this line that we are 'luxury underdogs' who cannot behave like a top club. Something has to give; hopefully FSG.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 10:24:23 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:44:20 am
Theyre overvaluing the club I dont find it weird at all.

This.

Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,841
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 10:27:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:11:29 am
He wont do that and its not a good approach. Managers never win those battles.

He has already done it numerous times though.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,477
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 10:27:29 am »
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:24:23 am
This.

What dyou think the valuation should be? Genuinely intrigued by the 'overvaluing the club' thing. Forbes valuation seems to tally with what they're asking. Or is the suggestion that we're a less valuable commodity than Chelsea...?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,860
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 10:29:24 am »
The club  isn't being overvalued. It's just that very few potential buyers are interested at that price. It's not like we're an American sports franchise, for example. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 10:43:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:17:32 am
Could you provide a link to that.


Quote from: Al 666 on February  4, 2023, 09:39:29 am
If you read Ljinders book chapter 5. Then take the first letter of each paragraph and it clearly says Ward must go. Poor Julian really didn't have any option. Just one example of how Ljinders has taken over the club.

You said it after reading chapter 5
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 10:45:42 am »
I know it is all different at that scale, but I work quite closely with people working in finance (on a smaller individual scale - less than 8 figures), and the general talk at the moment  for our clients is "Now is not a good time to buy a house, wait 6 months to a year and see how the market is"

Maybe that's the same thing in this market - maybe now is not a good time to buy a $4bn business. Doesn't mean it isn't worth that much, in fact I think that valuation on current market seems pretty fair, but maybe just it is a bad time.

The fact that United have limited interest as well kinda gives credence to me that either the market just isn't there right now because of the economic landscape, or perhaps football clubs have a ceiling
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 10:48:28 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 10:43:27 am

You said it after reading chapter 5

Touche ;D


Edit: Sorry, I've got to give Al credit here. He's played a blinder there. ;D. Reminder to read more carefully!
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:09 am by jooneyisdagod »
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 10:51:34 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:45:42 am
I know it is all different at that scale, but I work quite closely with people working in finance (on a smaller individual scale - less than 8 figures), and the general talk at the moment  for our clients is "Now is not a good time to buy a house, wait 6 months to a year and see how the market is"

Maybe that's the same thing in this market - maybe now is not a good time to buy a $4bn business. Doesn't mean it isn't worth that much, in fact I think that valuation on current market seems pretty fair, but maybe just it is a bad time.

The fact that United have limited interest as well kinda gives credence to me that either the market just isn't there right now because of the economic landscape, or perhaps football clubs have a ceiling

Valuations are a moving target, what seemed to be fair value 12 months ago might not be relevant now. FSG have timed the sale badly given the wider economic fallout, the club is overvalued in that context. If they want USD 4 billion for the club, they will have to wait for the cycle to turn again.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 11:00:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:49:23 am
What exactly was his role in signing those players?

To me it sounds like he watched some games gave his opinion and acted as a translator. That is perfectly natural. I am sure Henderson and Trent have been asked what Bellingham is like. For me Jota and Diaz fall into the excellent signing category whilst it is too soon to judge Carvalho and Nunez.

The main thing though is that if you combine the fact that Julian Ward worked for the Portuguese Football Federation and was our scout for Spain and Portugal. With the talent pool and above all the availability to buy Portugese players or players from Portugal then it is perfectly natural for us to target that area.

Or it is just a fact that FSG have a track record of briefings against their managers both here and in the States. Their modus operandi is very much public silence combined with off-the-record media briefings to chosen journalists.

I mean look at how the huge story of them putting the club up for sale or looking for investment was handled. The Athletic and Ornstein got a huge exclusive. Those exclusives don't come for free FSG will want something in return. They don't believe in the individual. They believe in small cogs in a bigger machine that they have control of.

Klopp has become too big and too popular. It doesn't surprise me that the hatchet pieces started soon after Klopp started calling out the lack of spending in press conferences. Now we have Sky in on the act.

Again, a ton of speculation, which doesn't address the many facts you have ignored. Chief among them being that Ward handed in his resignation six months into the role and Ian Graham is also moving on. It's not about individual signings, it is the collective strategy that looks to be totally missing.

You start off suggesting that FSG have a history of leaking information and then make the assertion that they leaked the information to David Ornstein. I have yet to see any evidence for this apart from your assertion that FSG's MO is off-the-record briefings. You're also placing the Melissa Reddy article's briefing at the door of FSG but again with no evidence whatsoever.

Reddy has written books about Klopp and clearly had information from the club for a period when she was one of the club's mouthpieces in the media, while Ornstein's scoops have typically come from the other party and NOT the Liverpool side. So, historically each of their sources appear to be different and yet you claim that FSG briefed them both with absolutely no evidence whatsoever.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,631
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11062 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
The news about City today basically confirms cheating stole the dynasty FSG, Edwards, Klopp and the players built fairly.
Logged

Online demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11063 on: Today at 11:04:21 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 11:00:21 am
Chief among them being that Ward handed in his resignation six months into the role and Ian Graham is also moving on. It's not about individual signings, it is the collective strategy that looks to be totally missing.


I'd lay the blame for the collapse of the administrative structure squarely at FSG's door, it's inane trying to blame the coaching staff. It is ultimately the owner's responsibility for replacing/retaining the management team. Whatever Lijnders' faults, it is FSG's negligence that has allowed the problems to fester.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:06:38 am by demain »
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #11064 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
This is what was said in The Athletic

Should Liverpool and Manchester United take down the For Sale signs?

If we were to compare Fenway Sports Groups (FSG) attempt to sell Liverpool to the sale of a house, it might be time to try a different estate agent. Because three months in and no firm bids, not much buzz.

The teams dire form is not helping but the real issues are out of FSGs hands.

On a macro level, the global economy is struggling to shake off the twin effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine. And money is more expensive than it has been for years, as interest rates went up again on both sides of the Atlantic last week.

On the micro level, you have the fact that two weeks after the FSG announcement, the Glazer family put that lot up the road on the market, too, by saying they would listen to bids for some or all of Manchester United. That cast some shade over Liverpools prospectus.

Not that the Glazers are doing much better. They do have one bidder in the shape of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. But the 70-year-old Brit did not become a petrochemicals billionaire by overpaying for anything and he will not get involved in a bidding war if there is nobody to bid against.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only bidder to have publicly expressed an interest in buying Manchester United/
Both sets of owners decided to test the market after watching the lively auction that took place for Chelsea last year. As everyone knows, that process ended up with Todd Boehly and his partners Clearlake Capital paying £2.5billion for the London club.

That price made the sports industry sit up and wonder if the Premier Leagues biggest clubs were now being valued in the same way as National Football League franchises, which go for 10 times annual revenues. But the Chelsea price tag is now looking a little lumpy, particularly in the more cash-strapped times of 2023.

Should Liverpool and Manchester United take down the For Sale signs, then?

No, not just yet. The Qataris are looking for a minority stake in a Premier League power and it will most likely mirror the 10 to 15 per cent stake they are looking to sell in the current star of their football portfolio, Paris Saint-Germain. Various funds are eyeing that opening.

And some of the losers in the Chelsea process are interested in buying stakes in either Liverpool or United, with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer at the front of that particular queue.

There has been speculation about bids from Saudi Arabia but they have not gone beyond that  suggesting separation from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund that bought Newcastle United in 2021 might be beyond even the finest legal minds money can buy.

It has been reported that FSG may be able to persuade RedBird Capital Partners to almost triple its investment in the transatlantic sports empire from 11 per cent to 30 per cent, a move that could realise an additional £1billion for Liverpools owners, a good chunk of which would almost certainly be invested in the business.

RedBird, however, already owns Toulouse and a majority stake in AC Milan. It is not commenting on whether it wants more of Liverpools ownership group but is not believed to be actively thinking about it either.

Is it time, then, for English footballs two biggest clubs to knock 10 per cent off their asking prices, get the photographer back in and order some cheese and wine for the open house?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 