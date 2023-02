We are a more valuable asset than Chelsea. With the new training ground plus the new stands. I can’t blame them for not wanting to lower their asking price if it’s not completely unrealistic. If they aren’t desperate to get rid of us they probably won’t lower their asking price.



Which is all fine, but if that's the case they need to come back in and sort this shit out. If they aren't going they have to take an action and fix the backroom staffing problem and invest some money in the squad