FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11000 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
I've got it on very good authority that it was Tom Werner, John Henry, Mike Gordon and Pep who are the new transfer team. They do all the scouting, all the analytics, make the final decisions. Klopp just shows up and there's a new lad there for him. Like Potter at Chelsea

No wonder we're so shit if they're so involved
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11001 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:44:44 pm
His role is also to mitigate risk. To decide whether a signing fits within FSG's recruitment policies or not.

Where'd you get that from?  Making it up or do you have a source because it's not included in the article you quoted. 

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm

From the Guardian.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/fsgs-steady-successful-stewardship-has-brought-liverpool-a-long-way

The deft hand of Gordon has been behind many of the key decisions that have restored Liverpool after the almost ruinous reign of Tom Hicks and George Gillett, two names that will make any fan shudder when a change of ownership is mentioned at Anfield. The appointment of Klopp, the sale of Philippe Coutinho, the protracted signing of Virgil van Dijk, the infrastructure projects and untapping Liverpools vast commercial appeal have all been directed by Gordon who, while Boston-based, is heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the operation.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11002 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
I've got it on very good authority that it was Tom Werner, John Henry, Mike Gordon and Pep who are the new transfer team. They do all the scouting, all the analytics, make the final decisions. Klopp just shows up and there's a new lad there for him. Like Potter at Chelsea

No wonder we're so shit if they're so involved

has Mabel from Accounts been dropped from the above team?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11003 on: Yesterday at 10:57:56 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 10:36:23 pm
I've got it on very good authority that it was Tom Werner, John Henry, Mike Gordon and Pep who are the new transfer team. They do all the scouting, all the analytics, make the final decisions. Klopp just shows up and there's a new lad there for him. Like Potter at Chelsea

No wonder we're so shit if they're so involved

Come off it mate. No one would be daft enough to run transfers by committee. ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11004 on: Yesterday at 11:09:44 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm
Where'd you get that from?  Making it up or do you have a source because it's not included in the article you quoted. 


Henry and FSG made it clear from the outset how transfers would be run.

"We've always spent money we've generated rather than deficit-spending and that will be the case in Liverpool,"

"The Moneyball approach is about poor decision-making in baseball, based on anecdotal evidence [about players' qualities] as opposed to hard, statistical evidence. If the Red Sox are a Moneyball team it has to be noted that we are second in spending over the last decade within Major League Baseball. We have been successful through spending and through securing and developing young players."

That, he said, will be Liverpool's two-pronged approach to rebuilding the squad, which will be financed only out of its income; he and his fellow investors in Fenway will not be pouring cash in. "We intend to get younger, deeper and play positive football. Adding two top players [Carroll and Suárez] who have just turned 22 and 24 is a good first step."


Gordon was FSG's man on the ground and his responsibility was to see that FSG's principles were followed. I would say that was a given wouldn't you ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11005 on: Today at 12:26:33 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:33:04 pm
They have an established track record for doing it though.

It was leaked to the media that Hodgson was a dead man walking. Then it was leaked that Kenny was flying out to Boston to try and save his job. Followed by Rodgers and the clubs PR department basically having open warfare through the media.

At the RedSox it was leaked to the Boston papers that Francona was addicted to prescription meds and had lost the dressing room.

Now we have leaks that Pep has too much power, Klopp is difficult when challenged and he has made changes to the medical/physio department.

If only someone had predicted months ago that the leaks would start ;)

Why leak though when Pep actively wanted Julian Ward sacked. It was in the Public domain already?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11006 on: Today at 01:38:14 am
Looks like FSG have sky in their pocket now , The Reddy article and Carra laying the blame on Klopp and his staff today . This is going to get ugly over the next few months.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11007 on: Today at 01:48:12 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:26:33 am
Why leak though when Pep actively wanted Julian Ward sacked. It was in the Public domain already?

And why did Pep himself come out and speak of his role in signing players like Diaz and Nunez?

It's classic Al to use a nest of truisms, tangents and baseless assertions to ultimately come to the conclusion that FSG=evil; his latest one being that FSG are behind the leaks to try and pin the blame on Klopp. It's total crap.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11008 on: Today at 02:19:40 am
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:48:12 am
And why did Pep himself come out and speak of his role in signing players like Diaz and Nunez?

It's classic Al to use a nest of truisms, tangents and baseless assertions to ultimately come to the conclusion that FSG=evil; his latest one being that FSG are behind the leaks to try and pin the blame on Klopp. It's total crap.

Are FSG good?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11009 on: Today at 02:34:52 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:19:40 am
Are FSG good?

Mixed. Some good, some bad but by and large, I'd give them a 6/10.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11010 on: Today at 03:22:56 am
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 01:38:14 am
Looks like FSG have sky in their pocket now , The Reddy article and Carra laying the blame on Klopp and his staff today . This is going to get ugly over the next few months.

Absolutely. That will be Klopp done for. We have seen how this works.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #11011 on: Today at 03:29:43 am
Klopp has made some mistakes, but he is the kingpin at the club. He gets us, and is a football man of substance.

Everything that could go wrong this season, has gone wrong.

Klopp is part way through building his second great team. He should be backed to finish the job, either by this owner, or the next.

