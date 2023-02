They own the club, if it's a total shambles it's pretty much their fault.



Is it though? What should they do? Sack the scouts? sack the medical team? Maybe, but I honestly don't think they're as tight as being made out. We've spent a fair chunk over the last 3 windows. Nothing mental. I think we're getting a bit of the spoiled kids syndrome when a new baby comes along and gets more attention. It's not the owners fault we didn't buy the correct players. They did their part somewhat. Yes I state again, we need more money... but let's not pretend we had nothing to spend.