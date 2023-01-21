« previous next »
Offline Fabulous_aurelio

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 04:52:13 pm »
I think we forget that FSG recruited Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. I think the are selling. They have no interest in us anymore otherwise I think they would come out and publicly back Klopp, and also reaffirm their commitment to us.

They haven't as they haven't got anything to say because they are selling.
Online redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 04:53:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:04 pm
They have an established track record for doing it though.

It was leaked to the media that Hodgson was a dead man walking. Then it was leaked that Kenny was flying out to Boston to try and save his job. Followed by Rodgers and the clubs PR department basically having open warfare through the media.

At the RedSox it was leaked to the Boston papers that Francona was addicted to prescription meds and had lost the dressing room.

Now we have leaks that Pep has too much power, Klopp is difficult when challenged and he has made changes to the medical/physio department.

If only someone had predicted months ago that the leaks would start ;)
This is circular reasoning, Al. I usually assume you know that, then other times I'm not sure you haven't entirely disappeared into your own vortex.

Negative stories about managers under pressure - shock. Do FSG leak the stories for every other club going through a difficult patch in world football, too? But there are no negative stories about Klopp.

There have been whispers about organisational changes and the subsequent influence of his assistant. Those might come from the analysts and recruitment team. They might come from FSG. They might come from the camp of an obvious alternative for succeeding Klopp, for all we know. They might come from the bloody players, who certainly seem to be unhappy about something. They may, or may not, be criticising Klopp by association. That's actually impossible to demonstrate one way or another without knowing both the source and the motive.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:52:13 pm
I think we forget that FSG recruited Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. I think the are selling. They have no interest in us anymore otherwise I think they would come out and publicly back Klopp, and also reaffirm their commitment to us.

They haven't as they haven't got anything to say because they are selling.

I still think they should speak up. Whether they are selling or not. Theres not been a peep from them.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 04:57:31 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:53:15 pm
This is circular reasoning, Al. I usually assume you know that, then other times I'm not sure you haven't entirely disappeared into your own vortex.

Negative stories about managers under pressure - shock. Do FSG leak the stories for every other club going through a difficult patch in world football, too? But there are no negative stories about Klopp.

There have been whispers about organisational changes and the subsequent influence of his assistant. Those might come from the analysts and recruitment team. They might come from FSG. They might come from the camp of an obvious alternative for succeeding Klopp, for all we know. They may, or may not, be criticising Klopp by association. That's actually impossible to demonstrate one way or another without knowing both the source and the motive.

It was undeniable that yesterday he refused to speak to a certain journalist James Pearce, you are only going to be doing something like that if you feel you are being criticized unfairly by sources used by him. He was perfectly happy to answer the same question with a different journalist asking it. That would imply that he feels someone is getting at him in someway. 
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 04:52:13 pm
I think we forget that FSG recruited Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. I think the are selling. They have no interest in us anymore otherwise I think they would come out and publicly back Klopp, and also reaffirm their commitment to us.

They haven't as they haven't got anything to say because they are selling.

But then you get all sorts of leaks/rumours saying they don't want to sell and are only open to selling a minority stake. One simple statement from them stating their intentions would end all that. A lot of people spend a huge amount of time, money, and energy supporting this club. It's not like American Sports. It's not fair leaving the fans in the dark having to guess what's going on based on random tweets from people most of us have never heard of.
Online Chris~

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:59:06 pm
But then you get all sorts of leaks/rumours saying they don't want to sell and are only open to selling a minority stake. One simple statement from them stating their intentions would end all that. A lot of people spend a huge amount of time, money, and energy supporting this club. It's not like American Sports. It's not fair leaving the fans in the dark having to guess what's going on based on random tweets from people most of us have never heard of.

I'd argue people should just stop listening to any of these random tweets as it's unlikely they know anything going on. This guy from the Mail has covered just about every possible angle now. If anything is happening Ornstein or a more connected journalist would check their sources and would put there name to it.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 05:22:35 pm »
Alex Miller is Sports Finance journo for fucks sakes. Ornstein is just a transfer story and occasional football story related guy.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 05:24:33 pm »
A sale of Liverpool Football club won't be an exclusive in The Athletic for fucks sakes.

Financial Times/The Times? Sure. Bloomberg? Yep, not a fuckin' rundown gossip rag these days.
Online Chris~

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:35 pm
Alex Miller is Sports Finance journo for fucks sakes. Ornstein is just a transfer story and occasional football story related guy.
One broke the story on FSG wanting to sell up, the other has nothing
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 05:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:25:30 pm
One broke the story on FSG wanting to sell up, the other has nothing

Yes, it was the Athletic that first broke the news about FSG selling up. I saw it on twitter.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 05:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:25:30 pm
One broke the story on FSG wanting to sell up, the other has nothing

Yeah, hence the "occasional football story related guy" part of my post.   ;D

Online 4pool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Another week and another week of silence from our owners. Does JWH not have signal on his yacht?!  :wanker

I doubt they have officially changed anything since this. So, until there is a change in their stance consider this to be their thinking.



FSG's statement issued in November read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at English Premier League clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 05:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:21:19 pm

I'd argue people should just stop listening to any of these random tweets as it's unlikely they know anything going on. This guy from the Mail has covered just about every possible angle now. If anything is happening Ornstein or a more connected journalist would check their sources and would put there name to it.

It's alright saying that, but when people care about the club and they see it suffering on and off the pitch they're desperate to know what's going on, and that's why they end up listening to these rumours.
All it needs is for the owners to make a statement through the club's website regarding what their intentions for the club are, and then we'll all know where we stand.
Online deano2727

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm »
This will drag on for most of the season. If you're a buyer, you're holding off until we're confirmed as not in Europe to knock a few quid off the value. At the very least until after we get battered by Madrid.

At this point, it doesn't matter. Our season is done. Get new owners in by the end of the season that are willing to give Klopp the big bucks in the summer.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 05:33:34 pm »
Potential new owners must be praying for our downfall, that's the only explanation as to why we're so shit. Drop down to the Championship and there'll be a great discount to be had.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 05:34:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:57:31 pm
It was undeniable that yesterday he refused to speak to a certain journalist James Pearce, you are only going to be doing something like that if you feel you are being criticized unfairly by sources used by him. He was perfectly happy to answer the same question with a different journalist asking it. That would imply that he feels someone is getting at him in someway. 

That would be Pearce from the Athletic.

The same Athletic that broke the exclusive that FSG were looking to sell the club. As I have said earlier Athletic's subscription-based business model is based on getting inside information from inside the club. Managers come and go but they still need the inside track from the club.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:25:30 pm
One broke the story on FSG wanting to sell up, the other has nothing

Isn't that the point though the media organisation that is almost certainly getting inside info from FSG is also the organisation that Klopp has fallen out with over personal hatchet pieces.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 05:41:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Either they are determined to sell the club or they are fully committed and will spend the funds required to turn things around. Anything else just undermines the club at a crucial time.

I must admit, Id like to see a statement from them saying theyre fully committed and will be going big in the summer. If for nothing else but the meltdown.
Online jepovic

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 05:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:29:06 pm
It's alright saying that, but when people care about the club and they see it suffering on and off the pitch they're desperate to know what's going on, and that's why they end up listening to these rumours.
All it needs is for the owners to make a statement through the club's website regarding what their intentions for the club are, and then we'll all know where we stand.
If they say they will sell the club before the summer, it makes their negotiation position worse. It could cost them many many millions to state something like that. Wont happen until the deal is done. They have every interest in keeping a lid on it
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 05:49:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:41:58 pm
I must admit, Id like to see a statement from them saying theyre fully committed and will be going big in the summer. If for nothing else but the meltdown.

Your mask has slipped there Lobo. Anyone would think trolling opportunities are more important to you than the good of the club.   :wave
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:46:28 pm
If they say they will sell the club before the summer, it makes their negotiation position worse. It could cost them many many millions to state something like that. Wont happen until the deal is done. They have every interest in keeping a lid on it

They don't need to tell anyone when they intend to sell it. Just what their intentions are.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:49:08 pm
Your mask has slipped there Lobo. Anyone would think trolling opportunities are more important to you than the good of the club.   :wave

I nearly typed Id like to see a statement that theyre selling to a Saudi Prince, but just reigned it back at the last minute
Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 05:55:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:57:31 pm
It was undeniable that yesterday he refused to speak to a certain journalist James Pearce, you are only going to be doing something like that if you feel you are being criticized unfairly by sources used by him. He was perfectly happy to answer the same question with a different journalist asking it. That would imply that he feels someone is getting at him in someway.

By all accounts Klopp was misinformed who wrote the article he was referring to, Pearce got the ire meant for Reddy.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10943 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:55:06 pm
By all accounts Klopp was misinformed who wrote the article he was referring to, Pearce got the ire meant for Reddy.

What accounts are these?
Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10944 on: Today at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:56:11 pm
What accounts are these?

James Pearce on being called out by Klopp: "Ive since been told he was reacting to something he read elsewhere the past few days. Nothing Id written."
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10945 on: Today at 06:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:59:01 pm
James Pearce on being called out by Klopp: "Ive since been told he was reacting to something he read elsewhere the past few days. Nothing Id written."

Tbf the person being called a shitbag comes out and says he was mistakenly called a shitbag  ;D

I would believe it more if he said Klopp apologized about the misunderstanding as Klopp would do it. Instead Pearce is adding to the sniddery by saying Klopp is attacking by mistake (cracking up you may say if you were a malicious journalists)
Logged

Online Higgins79

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 06:18:57 pm »
Makes way more sense that hed be furious with Reddy. I dont think she should expect a Christmas card this year.
