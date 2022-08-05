« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Online Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10880 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:04:37 pm
Maybe, maybe not. There are other motives for briefing against Pep (including of course, the possibility that the concerns are real). That idea also doesn't address why anyone would feel the need to do so; we'd just been two games away from a quadruple.

FSG have a reason to brief against Pep and by definition Klopp.

Their model has always been a risk-averse Moneyball philosophy. Low-risk potentially high-reward signings. Their philosophy has always been about doing enough to keep the fanbase happy whilst concentrating on making the franchise as valuable as possible.

For me, Klopp wants to build an empire and continually compete at the highest level. To do that as he said himself you have to take risks in the transfer market to compete. That is the antithesis of how FSG wants to run its businesses. They would much rather plough the clubs revenues into infrastructure rather than risk it on transfers.

Henry sold the investors a risk-free high reward dream of money balling their way to the top. Klopp has got them there unfortunately staying there is much more difficult and requires major funding with very little upside in terms of value of the business. Klopp has got them a Ferrari for Fiesta money they just don't want to fund the upkeep and are looking to cash in.   
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10881 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 12:56:58 pm
Also, Pep did a long interview with the Athletic where he basically talked about his role in signing some of the players we are now scratching our heads over. It really doesn't help. (Paywalled link below)

https://theathletic.com/3478261/2022/08/05/pep-lijnders-diaz-nunez-liverpool-transfers/
I don't think he comes across badly there at all. He stresses quite clearly that they only sign players when everyone involved is fully on the same page. I don't buy the idea that Ljinders/Klopp are demanding players that the scouts/analysts/sporting directors don't like.

Something is wrong behind the scenes that has led to staff leaving, but I think it's more the uncertainty and general direction of the club rather than Ljinders.
  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10882 on: Today at 02:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:02:26 pm
You say a lot of shit though, nobody takes you seriously for fucks sakes.

Thats harsh, hes been right that things will go to shit. Granted hes been doing it since his very first post but it doesnt make him wrong now.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10883 on: Today at 02:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:56:10 pm
I don't think he comes across badly there at all. He stresses quite clearly that they only sign players when everyone involved is fully on the same page. I don't buy the idea that Ljinders/Klopp are demanding players that the scouts/analysts/sporting directors don't like.

Something is wrong behind the scenes that has led to staff leaving, but I think it's more the uncertainty and general direction of the club rather than Ljinders.

It's pointless signing players that Klopp isn't completely on board with. We did that under Rodgers and he just wouldn't play them, or would give them 2 games and throw them under the bus. That's just counter productive.

The key was Klopp and Edwards had a strong relationship and on the same page. Now he's gone and that has left a vacuum (whether the same relationship just wasn't there with Ward) and people keep hiding behind "but Ljinders" trying to create this internecine, bogeyman figure.
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm »
RedBird own AC Milan now, I can't see them investing money into us when they fully own a giant of the game themselves. You don;t want AC Milan and Liverpool supporters at your throats.
  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 08:47:52 am
I'm not saying Ljinders influence was the reason he left. I'm saying someone leaving their job 6 months into it is a pretty big red flag that our behind the scenes operations are a clusterfuck.
Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 02:49:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards

Another possibility.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 02:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:57:25 pm
Or they try and scrape together an Only Fools and Horses-esque consortium (or tell Ted Boehly to take his pick for huge offers) in the hope of scrimping together the cash for a few signings. Get back in the CL and then the club is worth more again.

Liverpool in mid table, out of Europe next season, is a devalued asset and that means less wonga for FSG to walk away with if they sell up.

But with Arsenal, Newcastle, Spurs, ManC, ManU and Chelsea all spending vastly greater sums on sought-after players in their early/mid 20's, and Liverpool's squad containing a stack of players 29+, how do you suppose FSG can turn us into CL team/club again?  Based on zero European income and we know FSG won't spend a cent more than club income on players.

Done to death on RAWK, almost everyone seems in agreement that we need top class:
2 to 3 CM'ers
CB
RB

As a minimum.

 
     
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10888 on: Today at 02:55:22 pm »
Nothing 300 million won't solve.
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10889 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 02:55:22 pm
Nothing 300 million won't solve.

Either give that to Klopp in the summer to sort out the squad, or knock it off the sale price now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10890 on: Today at 02:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards

There could be various speculative reasons but the fact remains staff turnover this high is an indicator things are shite in the workplace for one reason or another.
  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10891 on: Today at 03:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards

It could be that he just wasn't a strong enough personality to work with Klopp/stand up to him, or just didn't have the personal relationship he had with Edwards.

The Sporting Director and manager both need to agree on a signing with the board ultimately signing off on it. In the past Klopp was overruled over targets or we perhaps just couldn't get them. He wanted players like Brandt and Gotze by all accounts but we ended up with other players, with everyone agreeing and happy, relatively speaking.

It needs to be a positive collaboration and it's checks and balances that guard against mistakes. If you take a signing like Gakpo. Klopp/Pep have chosen to get him in, but with a strong Sporting Director in place there needs to be a strong discussion over how that signing will work. Where will he play? What will he offer? How does he fit into our system? Is he the player we need to spend the budget on right now? You couple apply some of these questions to Nunez and Carvalho last summer. Ward has announced he's leaving so he's not in a strong position anyway but with Edwards in place, there seemed to be more strategic and joined up thinking with transfers. He was just operating with the same hands tied behind his back that Klopp was most of the time, in terms of budget.
  incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:57:56 pm
Either give that to Klopp in the summer to sort out the squad, or knock it off the sale price now.
They'd probably rather not invest £300m because it actually doesn't guarantee we'll be at the top again. That's the issue now for FSG since they've checked out. All transfers are risks and that won't be their game now.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10893 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Interesting 6-7 months ahead for the club.  Just hope we can get players back asap, finish top half , get a sale,  get rid of the 'dead wood' so to speak and then proper investment in the first team in the summer.
  Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10894 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:45:33 pm
RedBird own AC Milan now, I can't see them investing money into us when they fully own a giant of the game themselves. You don;t want AC Milan and Liverpool supporters at your throats.

Some murmurs on the twitter that they are going to up their investment in FSG, not LFC. 
  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10895 on: Today at 03:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:52:34 pm
Some murmurs on the twitter that they are going to up their investment in FSG, not LFC. 

They dont invest in us directly?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10896 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:33:33 pm
They'd probably rather not invest £300m because it actually doesn't guarantee we'll be at the top again. That's the issue now for FSG since they've checked out. All transfers are risks and that won't be their game now.

Exactly.  The FSG model as far as LFC is concerned is risk-free.  A rarity in business.
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10897 on: Today at 03:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:52:34 pm
Some murmurs on the twitter that they are going to up their investment in FSG, not LFC.

Yeah it's in that Alex Miller article.

What i mean is AC Milan supporters won;t be happy Redbird are not putting money into them. Why would you want to piss off the supporters of a club you just bought?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10898 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:58:54 pm
Yeah it's in that Alex Miller article.

What i mean is AC Milan supporters won;t be happy Redbird are not putting money into them. Why would you want to piss off the supporters of a club you just bought?

Redbird's investment is in our parent company FSG. Teams like us and Red Sox won't see any of the investment just like we didnt with any of the 1st Redbird + LRMR Ventures company investments.

https://mobile.twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1544842792983199744
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-liverpool-investor-lebron-james-25126269
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10899 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:45:33 pm
RedBird own AC Milan now, I can't see them investing money into us when they fully own a giant of the game themselves. You don;t want AC Milan and Liverpool supporters at your throats.

Would they even be buying a stake in us, or in FSG
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10900 on: Today at 04:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:52:34 pm
Some murmurs on the twitter that they are going to up their investment in FSG, not LFC. 
They never invested in us in the first place. What an utterly pointless exercise that will be. It'll be of no benefit to LFC unless FSG suddenly decides they're going to start investing their own money into the club. Which, let's face it, isn't going to happen.
  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10901 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:14:38 pm
Would they even be buying a stake in us, or in FSG

FSG. Which is why this is a non story. Redbird better off putting money into their team.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10902 on: Today at 04:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:39:51 pm
FSG have a reason to brief against Pep and by definition Klopp.
And that's another possibility, but not the only one and the possibility does not prove itself in an endless circle of Al logic.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10903 on: Today at 04:21:08 pm »
Another week and another week of silence from our owners. Does JWH not have signal on his yacht?!  :wanker
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10904 on: Today at 04:22:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:28 pm
The Sporting Director and manager both need to agree on a signing with the board ultimately signing off on it. In the past Klopp was overruled over targets or we perhaps just couldn't get them. He wanted players like Brandt and Gotze by all accounts but we ended up with other players, with everyone agreeing and happy, relatively speaking.

It needs to be a positive collaboration and it's checks and balances that guard against mistakes. If you take a signing like Gakpo. Klopp/Pep have chosen to get him in, but with a strong Sporting Director in place there needs to be a strong discussion over how that signing will work. Where will he play? What will he offer? How does he fit into our system? Is he the player we need to spend the budget on right now? You couple apply some of these questions to Nunez and Carvalho last summer. Ward has announced he's leaving so he's not in a strong position anyway but with Edwards in place, there seemed to be more strategic and joined up thinking with transfers. He was just operating with the same hands tied behind his back that Klopp was most of the time, in terms of budget.
If some of the articles are correct, there were always disagreements and differences of opinion between coaching staff and nerds, to use KH's shortcut, but Gordon bridged the gap and sought consensus. As he's moved on to seeking investers/buyers, maybe Hogan isn't as adept at that function and maybe Ward, as you say, doesn't have Edward's confidence/personality.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10905 on: Today at 04:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:28 pm

It could be that he just wasn't a strong enough personality to work with Klopp/stand up to him, or just didn't have the personal relationship he had with Edwards.

The Sporting Director and manager both need to agree on a signing with the board ultimately signing off on it. In the past Klopp was overruled over targets or we perhaps just couldn't get them. He wanted players like Brandt and Gotze by all accounts but we ended up with other players, with everyone agreeing and happy, relatively speaking.

It needs to be a positive collaboration and it's checks and balances that guard against mistakes. If you take a signing like Gakpo. Klopp/Pep have chosen to get him in, but with a strong Sporting Director in place there needs to be a strong discussion over how that signing will work. Where will he play? What will he offer? How does he fit into our system? Is he the player we need to spend the budget on right now? You couple apply some of these questions to Nunez and Carvalho last summer. Ward has announced he's leaving so he's not in a strong position anyway but with Edwards in place, there seemed to be more strategic and joined up thinking with transfers. He was just operating with the same hands tied behind his back that Klopp was most of the time, in terms of budget.

I don't think overruled is the right word.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10906 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:45:47 pm
Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards

Either that or he has more ambitions than being involved in more than one or 2 negotiations a year? He's the equivalent of an internal recruiter for a business that is hardly hiring. I'm sure he's sat there most days thinking 'what should I do today?'
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10907 on: Today at 04:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:24:53 pm
Either that or he has more ambitions than being involved in more than one or 2 negotiations a year? He's the equivalent of an internal recruiter for a business that is hardly hiring. I'm sure he's sat there most days thinking 'what should I do today?'
If we bought 20 players a year, that wouldn't fill much of his time beyond the transfer windows. The role covers much more than transfer negotiations, such as working to bring together the needs of the team identified by the coaching staff, with the work of the recruitment teams. If the recruitment teams are providing analysis on midfielders but the manager is saying "nah, Pep says Gakpo is the missing link", that might be a disincentive to the role, too.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10908 on: Today at 04:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Another week and another week of silence from our owners. Does JWH not have signal on his yacht?!  :wanker

I keep seeing this. What sort of statement do you want? Sorry we know were shit but well be off soon so dont worry? Dont worry were going to go big in the summer?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10909 on: Today at 04:33:04 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:19:24 pm
And that's another possibility, but not the only one and the possibility does not prove itself in an endless circle of Al logic.

They have an established track record for doing it though.

It was leaked to the media that Hodgson was a dead man walking. Then it was leaked that Kenny was flying out to Boston to try and save his job. Followed by Rodgers and the clubs PR department basically having open warfare through the media.

At the RedSox it was leaked to the Boston papers that Francona was addicted to prescription meds and had lost the dressing room.

Now we have leaks that Pep has too much power, Klopp is difficult when challenged and he has made changes to the medical/physio department.

If only someone had predicted months ago that the leaks would start ;)
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10910 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:31:41 pm
I keep seeing this. What sort of statement do you want? Sorry we know were shit but well be off soon so dont worry? Dont worry were going to go big in the summer?
"We've sold the club to <insert nation state here>" seems to be the only statement that would work for those demanding it.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10911 on: Today at 04:34:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:31:41 pm
I keep seeing this. What sort of statement do you want? Sorry we know were shit but well be off soon so dont worry? Dont worry were going to go big in the summer?

Either they are determined to sell the club or they are fully committed and will spend the funds required to turn things around. Anything else just undermines the club at a crucial time.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10912 on: Today at 04:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:04 pm
They have an established track record for doing it though.

It was leaked to the media that Hodgson was a dead man walking. Then it was leaked that Kenny was flying out to Boston to try and save his job. Followed by Rodgers and the clubs PR department basically having open warfare through the media.

At the RedSox it was leaked to the Boston papers that Francona was addicted to prescription meds and had lost the dressing room.

Now we have leaks that Pep has too much power, Klopp is difficult when challenged and he has made changes to the medical/physio department.

If only someone had predicted months ago that the leaks would start ;)

Yes as much as people try to paint you the madman, a lot of what you say is true or at least has some sound reasoning to it.
  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10913 on: Today at 04:38:33 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:33:35 pm
"We've sold the club to <insert nation state here>" seems to be the only statement that would work for those demanding it.

A lot of people don't want a nation owning us, but surely there has to be a middle ground between Abu Dhabi and a FSG type of ownership.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10914 on: Today at 04:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 04:21:08 pm
Another week and another week of silence from our owners. Does JWH not have signal on his yacht?!  :wanker
JH is probably holed up in the fallout shelter thread in the Boozer.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10915 on: Today at 04:44:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:33:04 pm
They have an established track record for doing it though.

It was leaked to the media that Hodgson was a dead man walking. Then it was leaked that Kenny was flying out to Boston to try and save his job. Followed by Rodgers and the clubs PR department basically having open warfare through the media.

At the RedSox it was leaked to the Boston papers that Francona was addicted to prescription meds and had lost the dressing room.

Now we have leaks that Pep has too much power, Klopp is difficult when challenged and he has made changes to the medical/physio department.

If only someone had predicted months ago that the leaks would start ;)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10916 on: Today at 04:45:35 pm »
Yet they have time to comment on Red Sox sell rumours.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:31:41 pm
I keep seeing this. What sort of statement do you want? Sorry we know were shit but well be off soon so dont worry? Dont worry were going to go big in the summer?

Quote
FSG's Tom Werner on Boston Red Sox sale: "Our heart and soul is with the Red Sox. There are absolutely no plans [to sell]"

By
Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Jan 12, 2023 19:59 GMT

Fenway Sports Group has reitered its desire to hold on to the Boston Red Sox and has no intention of selling at this stage. The ownership group has been under heavy pressure since results on the field have plunged. Results on the field have been poor, leading to a backlash from the fanbase. Fenway Sports Group, however, is adamant they have no plans to sell.

Principal owner John Henry and his group have owned the Boston Red Sox since February 2002. Initially, fans were excited about the new ownership. Henry and the group invested heavily in putting together a competitive roster. Since the 2018 championship, however, the team has struggled to keep pace with their rivals.

During a press conference at Fenway Park to announce Rafael Devers' contract extension, Chairman Tom Werner touched on the topic of a potential sale:

"Our heart and soul is with the Red Sox. There are absolutely no plans [to sell]"
Werner dismissed talk of a "rebuild" and insisted the Red Sox are capable of competing with MLB's best teams in 2023.

"I believe Chaim has a clear plan not only to make us competitive but to win another World Series"


https://www.sportskeeda.com/baseball/news-fsg-s-tom-werner-boston-red-sox-sale-our-heart-soul-red-sox-there-absolutely-plans-to-sell
https://frontofficesports.com/fsg-reinforces-commitment-to-red-sox-no-plans-to-sell/
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10917 on: Today at 04:46:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:31:41 pm
I keep seeing this. What sort of statement do you want? Sorry we know were shit but well be off soon so dont worry? Dont worry were going to go big in the summer?

No, but it wouldn't be a bad idea if they made a statement telling us fans what they intended to do with the club. Instead of just letting the fans get excited/wound up/let down by certain rumors on Twitter, day in, and day out. Just tell us if they intend a full sale or a partial sale and if they're in talks with anyone or not. They don't have to give names or go into any great details. Just let us know what their intentions are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10918 on: Today at 04:46:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:38:33 pm
A lot of people don't want a nation owning us, but surely there has to be a middle ground between Abu Dhabi and a FSG type of ownership.
Or maybe FSG are (one of) the middle ground between H&G/Mike Ashley and a nation state.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10919 on: Today at 04:47:56 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:46:47 pm
Or maybe FSG are (one of) the middle ground between H&G/Mike Ashley and a nation state.

In that case, they need to be sorting things out very quickly so we can function. Everything is falling apart and yet no one seems to be doing anything to sort things out. 
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
