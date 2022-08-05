Maybe he just couldn't handle stepping up to be the main man, may have been more comfortable playing second fiddle to Edwards



It could be that he just wasn't a strong enough personality to work with Klopp/stand up to him, or just didn't have the personal relationship he had with Edwards.The Sporting Director and manager both need to agree on a signing with the board ultimately signing off on it. In the past Klopp was overruled over targets or we perhaps just couldn't get them. He wanted players like Brandt and Gotze by all accounts but we ended up with other players, with everyone agreeing and happy, relatively speaking.It needs to be a positive collaboration and it's checks and balances that guard against mistakes. If you take a signing like Gakpo. Klopp/Pep have chosen to get him in, but with a strong Sporting Director in place there needs to be a strong discussion over how that signing will work. Where will he play? What will he offer? How does he fit into our system? Is he the player we need to spend the budget on right now? You couple apply some of these questions to Nunez and Carvalho last summer. Ward has announced he's leaving so he's not in a strong position anyway but with Edwards in place, there seemed to be more strategic and joined up thinking with transfers. He was just operating with the same hands tied behind his back that Klopp was most of the time, in terms of budget.