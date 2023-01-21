Maybe, maybe not. There are other motives for briefing against Pep (including of course, the possibility that the concerns are real). That idea also doesn't address why anyone would feel the need to do so; we'd just been two games away from a quadruple.



FSG have a reason to brief against Pep and by definition Klopp.Their model has always been a risk-averse Moneyball philosophy. Low-risk potentially high-reward signings. Their philosophy has always been about doing enough to keep the fanbase happy whilst concentrating on making the franchise as valuable as possible.For me, Klopp wants to build an empire and continually compete at the highest level. To do that as he said himself you have to take risks in the transfer market to compete. That is the antithesis of how FSG wants to run its businesses. They would much rather plough the clubs revenues into infrastructure rather than risk it on transfers.Henry sold the investors a risk-free high reward dream of money balling their way to the top. Klopp has got them there unfortunately staying there is much more difficult and requires major funding with very little upside in terms of value of the business. Klopp has got them a Ferrari for Fiesta money they just don't want to fund the upkeep and are looking to cash in.