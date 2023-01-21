I don't dislike FSG. It has come to a point though that their original business model isn't sustainable and they need to invest more. If they did that and stayed I wouldn't be disappointed.



I think we need to stop seeing FSG as a single entity.They aren't. It is a central management board with dozens of investors. A lot of them were resistant to buying Liverpool in the first place even our Chairman Tom Werner thought it was pointless even to discuss buying Liverpool. The talk at the moment is that FSG's investors want to sell up whilst Henry wants to keep the club and sell of a small stake to a strategic partner.Henry's USP was that Football was badly run and that he could do better. It was all about keeping the investment to a low level and moneyballing Football. It failed. In FSG's first half a decade we won the League Cup and qualified for the Champions League once.The fortunes didn't change because of the structure or elite recruitment. At the end of Rodgers reign the recruitment was appalling. The Suarez money was basically pissed up the wall on the likes of Markovic, Balotelli, Moreno, Origi and Can by the transfer committee whilst Rodgers brought in Lovren, Lallana and Lambert.We then repeated the trick when we blew the Sterling money. I mean what kind of thinking sees you sign a pure target man in Benteke and a link player like Bobby in the same window? It is complete madness.Things changed when Klopp came in. However, they still didn't back Klopp in the market. It took the sale of Coutinho to allow Klopp to sign the kind of players LFC as one of the richest clubs on the planet we should have been signing.So if Henry couldn't and wouldn't invest whilst we were collecting trophies for fun why would they invest now?The Red Sox have gone through periods of boom and bust but investment in the roster has come about when they have changed their methodology and usually their manager. I honestly cannot see how Henry can admit it is the lack of spending that is the problem and somehow convince the hard-nosed investors to change the habit of a lifetime and stump up potentially huge sums to turn things around.It will be much easier to look for a scapegoat and then plod on regardless. My guess is that they will suggest Klopp has too much power and that he needs to change his coaching team the way Rodgers had to. That for me is what the leaks are all about.For me the likelihood is that Klopp walks, FSG reinvents history and we have a period of austerity where the new Sporting Director and coach prove they are the right men to spend the following season's war chest. The war chest that is always one season away.