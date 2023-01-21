« previous next »
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10840 on: Today at 11:01:53 am
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 10:58:59 am
Then Kroenke poured in his money to bankroll this new squad.

That was THE game-changer on and off the pitch.

FSG flatly refuse to do that.

We knew that. Also Kroenke is one person, as far as I know he doesn't have a massive group of people, which is what FSG are. FSG pumping their own money in is much more difficult.
LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10841 on: Today at 11:02:00 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:22:26 am
Of course, it is down to the owners. You reap what you sow. If you have a mid-table Net spend then that is where you end up.

There are only two directions in Football and they certainly haven't attempted to go forwards.

Last season is reminiscent of Ferguson's last season when an aging team overachieved massively. Going so close to a quadruple must go down as one of the greatest managerial feats of all time.

Great post.
robertobaggio37

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10842 on: Today at 11:06:37 am
Get them out before were fucked beyond repair
cdav

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10843 on: Today at 11:13:18 am
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:06:37 am
Get them out before were fucked beyond repair

Like United we will never be fucked beyond repair, we earn too much money now. We've made bad decisions with our money, but we have enough of it to turn it round (even without owner investment) quickly with some sensible decisions
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10844 on: Today at 11:25:18 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:52:02 am
I don't dislike FSG. It has come to a point though that their original business model isn't sustainable and they need to invest more. If they did that and stayed I wouldn't be disappointed.

I think we need to stop seeing FSG as a single entity.

They aren't. It is a central management board with dozens of investors. A lot of them were resistant to buying Liverpool in the first place even our Chairman Tom Werner thought it was pointless even to discuss buying Liverpool. The talk at the moment is that FSG's investors want to sell up whilst Henry wants to keep the club and sell of a small stake to a strategic partner.

Henry's USP was that Football was badly run and that he could do better. It was all about keeping the investment to a low level and moneyballing Football. It failed. In FSG's first half a decade we won the League Cup and qualified for the Champions League once.

The fortunes didn't change because of the structure or elite recruitment. At the end of Rodgers reign the recruitment was appalling. The Suarez money was basically pissed up the wall on the likes of Markovic, Balotelli, Moreno, Origi and Can by the transfer committee whilst Rodgers brought in Lovren, Lallana and Lambert.

We then repeated the trick when we blew the Sterling money. I mean what kind of thinking sees you sign a pure target man in Benteke and a link player like Bobby in the same window? It is complete madness.

Things changed when Klopp came in. However, they still didn't back Klopp in the market. It took the sale of Coutinho to allow Klopp to sign the kind of players LFC as one of the richest clubs on the planet we should have been signing.

So if Henry couldn't and wouldn't invest whilst we were collecting trophies for fun why would they invest now?

The Red Sox have gone through periods of boom and bust but investment in the roster has come about when they have changed their methodology and usually their manager. I honestly cannot see how Henry can admit it is the lack of spending that is the problem and somehow convince the hard-nosed investors to change the habit of a lifetime and stump up potentially huge sums to turn things around.

It will be much easier to look for a scapegoat and then plod on regardless. My guess is that they will suggest Klopp has too much power and that he needs to change his coaching team the way Rodgers had to. That for me is what the leaks are all about.

For me the likelihood is that Klopp walks, FSG reinvents history and we have a period of austerity where the new Sporting Director and coach prove they are the right men to spend the following season's war chest. The war chest that is always one season away.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10845 on: Today at 11:32:26 am
If FSG sell a minority stake to Redbird. I'd fully support Klopp if he decided to walk.
Gili Gulu

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10846 on: Today at 11:48:39 am
I think Covid prevented FSG from cashing in on Salah and/or Mane plus others, because suddenly the likely buyers were cash poor due to no income from attendances.  This is their classic Red Sox approach, they have a period of success, then instead of paying out larger contracts that the top players demand, they break the team up and start again. They're not into spending the cash to build dynasties like the Yankees, they won't even try to compete over the long term.

I wouldn't be surprised if they look to sell some/all of our most valuable assets in the summer, Salah, Alisson, Virgil, reduce our wage bill, and give the money to Jurgen to spend. That will be the angle they'll take, and there will be some negotiation between Kirkby and Boston, so Jurgen will want to keep as many as possible, and they'll only be able to push him so far.

Though as Red Sox owners they have not been afraid of losing their Head Coach who's popular and had recent successes.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10847 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:48:39 am
I think Covid prevented FSG from cashing in on Salah and/or Mane plus others, because suddenly the likely buyers were cash poor due to no income from attendances.  This is their classic Red Sox approach, they have a period of success, then instead of paying out larger contracts that the top players demand, they break the team up and start again. They're not into spending the cash to build dynasties like the Yankees, they won't even try to compete over the long term.

I wouldn't be surprised if they look to sell some/all of our most valuable assets in the summer, Salah, Alisson, Virgil, reduce our wage bill, and give the money to Jurgen to spend.

Problem is, Football isn't like rounders and the industry isn't like any American sports. We don't get the option of Bellingham or Mbappe via some draft pick.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10848 on: Today at 11:50:58 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:48:39 am
I think Covid prevented FSG from cashing in on Salah and/or Mane plus others, because suddenly the likely buyers were cash poor due to no income from attendances.  This is their classic Red Sox approach, they have a period of success, then instead of paying out larger contracts that the top players demand, they break the team up and start again. They're not into spending the cash to build dynasties like the Yankees, they won't even try to compete over the long term.

I wouldn't be surprised if they look to sell some/all of our most valuable assets in the summer, Salah, Alisson, Virgil, reduce our wage bill, and give the money to Jurgen to spend.

I think if they start trying to sell Alisson and Virgil, Jurgen will be gone regardless.

clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10849 on: Today at 11:56:05 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:50:58 am
I think if they start trying to sell Alisson and Virgil, Jurgen will be gone regardless.

If Jürgen went they'd get a pure yes man in and start doing just that. No doubts about it.
Legs

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10850 on: Today at 11:58:14 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:48:39 am
I think Covid prevented FSG from cashing in on Salah and/or Mane plus others, because suddenly the likely buyers were cash poor due to no income from attendances.  This is their classic Red Sox approach, they have a period of success, then instead of paying out larger contracts that the top players demand, they break the team up and start again. They're not into spending the cash to build dynasties like the Yankees, they won't even try to compete over the long term.

I wouldn't be surprised if they look to sell some/all of our most valuable assets in the summer, Salah, Alisson, Virgil, reduce our wage bill, and give the money to Jurgen to spend. That will be the angle they'll take, and there will be some negotiation between Kirkby and Boston, so Jurgen will want to keep as many as possible, and they'll only be able to push him so far.

Though as Red Sox owners they have not been afraid of losing their Head Coach who's popular and had recent successes.

Selling your best players means you sink further down the table.

Southampton are proof of this and Brighton will find this out soon enough as they wont be able to keep finding gems to sell for £60-80m.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10851 on: Today at 11:59:54 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:58:14 am
Selling your best players means you sink further down the table.

Southampton are proof of this and Brighton will find this out soon enough as they wont be able to keep finding gems to sell for £60-80m.

Problem is if we rely on income to sign players without ever any owner putting money in, or any transfer debt being taken on, then you have to sell some players when you ideally wouldn't want them. Thats just the crux of it.
Legs

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10852 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:56:05 am
If Jürgen went they'd get a pure yes man in and start doing just that. No doubts about it.

Yeah that is what they would have to do as no high profile or demanding manager would take it.

FSG havent faced a fan revolt if the two cases above played out they would face something they have never witnessed before and they dont like bad PR.

In short they either put decent money in the kitty or sell up.
Legs

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10853 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:59:54 am
Problem is if we rely on income to sign players without ever any owner putting money in, or any transfer debt being taken on, then you have to sell some players when you ideally wouldn't want them. Thats just the crux of it.

If we sold Alisson Van Djik Salah then we might as well not bother.

Selling one yes we might need to do but all three is madness.

We are one of the BIGGEST sports teams on the planet we shouldnt have to do that though and nobody will tell me otherwise.

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10854 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:48:39 am
I think Covid prevented FSG from cashing in on Salah and/or Mane plus others, because suddenly the likely buyers were cash poor due to no income from attendances.  This is their classic Red Sox approach, they have a period of success, then instead of paying out larger contracts that the top players demand, they break the team up and start again. They're not into spending the cash to build dynasties like the Yankees, they won't even try to compete over the long term.

I wouldn't be surprised if they look to sell some/all of our most valuable assets in the summer, Salah, Alisson, Virgil, reduce our wage bill, and give the money to Jurgen to spend.

That article by Reddy did say the funding after Covid would be from a sale of Mane or Salah, so right now the only top level saleable asset for us is Allison (in the sense of his value hasn't dropped due to age or injury or poor form). If they are around in the summer I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest that he gets sold for the bulk of funding.

Problem I have with this is that I don't think we have the infrastructure behind the scenes to invest correctly.

Also, as a point I feel that it's a misleading take of their strategy that we are funding our team via player sales, and using the money the club makes to build up the infrastructure which in turn increases the value of the club for FSG (also subsequently the sell to buy method cuts a high wage bill which again makes us better to sell by keeping the books lean)

While I agree that sales need to be made and the wage bill cut, I just find it a bit of a twist of the self sustaining model that it is in fact the team is sell to buy, and the large revenue we receive is going to make this better for FSG to sell. It's self sustaining but not as it was described to the fans.

The club makes a lot of money but the team never sees it, and instead major investments only come by selling the best players and hoping to keep pulling rabbits out the hat
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10855 on: Today at 12:07:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:04:58 pm
That article by Reddy did say the funding after Covid would be from a sale of Mane or Salah, so right now the only top level saleable asset for us is Allison (in the sense of his value hasn't dropped due to age or injury or poor form). If they are around in the summer I wouldn't be shocked in the slightest that he gets sold for the bulk of funding.

Problem I have with this is that I don't think we have the infrastructure behind the scenes to invest correctly.

Also, as a point I feel that it's a misleading take of their strategy that we are funding our team via player sales, and using the money the club makes to build up the infrastructure which in turn increases the value of the club for FSG (also subsequently the sell to buy method cuts a high wage bill which again makes us better to sell by keeping the books lean)

While I agree that sales need to be made and the wage bill cut, I just find it a bit of a twist of the self sustaining model that it is in fact the team is sell to buy, and the large revenue we receive is going to make this better for FSG to sell. It's self sustaining but not as it was described to the fans

I've said we'll probably sell Alisson for a while. Can see it happening. If Klopp leaves it's a certainty. Add Konate to the list too.
Gili Gulu

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10856 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:07:32 pm
I've said we'll probably sell Alisson for a while. Can see it happening. If Klopp leaves it's a certainty. Add Konate to the list too.

I think Konate is safe as he's not near to his second contract. That will probably be used as a rationale for moving Virgil on, as we have Ibra to take over. Boston may argue that perhaps we'd be better using funds from Alisson's sale to improve the rest of the team, and move Kelleher to first choice.
