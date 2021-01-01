That Alex Miller in the mail has wrote an article about RedBird considering upping their stake.
A source close to the firm said: 'There is a growing feeling that FSG are not interested in selling Liverpool, and are increasingly drawn to the idea of selling another minority stakeholding. A further 20% sale of FSG could generate £1billion.'
This is probably the worst possible outcome.
The worse possible outcome for us. Doesnt matter if red bird increase their stake in FSG, theres absolutely no guarantee that it would benefit us, as seen last time. They bought a hockey team.
So we had the David lynch article a couple of days ago saying they wanted to sell
theyre in talks blah blah.
And now this Alex miller one saying they dont want to sell. Red bird own Ac Milan and they are hated, fsg need to just go now.