FSG discussion thread

Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10800 on: Today at 09:12:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:54 am
Why are they hated there?

Lack of investment.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10801 on: Today at 09:12:59 am
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 09:06:32 am
FSG need to do one if they have lost interest in investing into the playing side of things. Its great theyve invested in the stadium but it needs commitment to the whole aspect.
Also question marks have to be over the Michael Edwards/Julian Ward roles. How has someone like Julian come into that role but within 6 months wants out already? The whole thing with the club is off and it needs rectifying asap.

Unfortunately for FSG I can only see Anfield starting to turn toxic on them think its the only way now to force their hands.

The fanbase need to get united in getting them out. We're a lot more suckers for punishment than utd and Arsenal fanbases though. So it will have to get really bad before any protests are done.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10802 on: Today at 09:14:33 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:09:45 am
Puts tinfoil hat on.

Is it possible FSG have a buyer lined up but a buyer that's not acceptable to the fanbase someone like Qatar for example and are refusing to release funds for players of the standard we need to improve knowing that that same fanbase get restless and are then accepting of anyone who will invest in the squad coming in and buying them out?

Takes tinfoil hat off.

I mean the present model makes no sense whatsoever. Not investing in the squad is going to lower the clubs value over time anyway as we can't finish in the top four and that in turn has a huge effect on the financial situation. It's just completely baffling what's taking place from supposedly sharp business people.



It's a possiblity I suppose. They only offers that have come in could be from people we don't think too highly of. And they don't want to be remembered for selling us to those types.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10803 on: Today at 09:14:46 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:12:18 am
Lack of investment.

Ha, really? Amazing.

Does anyone anywhere actually like their yank overlords?
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10804 on: Today at 09:15:38 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:12:59 am
The fanbase need to get united in getting them out. We're a lot more suckers for punishment than utd and Arsenal fanbases though. So it will have to get really bad before any protests are done.

Lets not get over the top, its hardly worth protesting over.
BobPaisley3

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10805 on: Today at 09:15:59 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:46 am
Ha, really? Amazing.

Does anyone anywhere actually like their yank overlords?
Arsenal fans like theirs and that little fat chap at Chelsea seems popular.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10806 on: Today at 09:16:04 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:14:46 am
Does anyone anywhere actually like their yank overlords?

Chelsea. But that has the possibility of turning really sour in the future.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10807 on: Today at 09:16:40 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:15:59 am
Arsenal fans like theirs and that little fat chap at Chelsea seems popular.

True. But Arsenal fans are only just on board. They hated Kroenke for ages.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10808 on: Today at 09:18:07 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:15:59 am
Arsenal fans like theirsand that little fat chap at Chelsea seems popular.

Only since Kroenke finally found his wallet though. It would be the same with us as well if FSG started putting some of their own money in. But we know that's unlikely to happen.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10809 on: Today at 09:18:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:54 am
Why are they hated there?

They are more stingey than FSG.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10810 on: Today at 09:19:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:15:38 am
Lets not get over the top, its hardly worth protesting over.

Yet. But I wonder how bad it has to get? If Klopp walks?
Barneylfc∗

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10811 on: Today at 09:23:07 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:11:25 am
That Alex Miller in the mail has wrote an article about RedBird considering upping their stake.

A source close to the firm said: 'There is a growing feeling that FSG are not interested in selling Liverpool, and are increasingly drawn to the idea of selling another minority stakeholding. A further 20% sale of FSG could generate £1billion.'

This is probably the worst possible outcome.  :butt

No, the worst possible outcome is they sell to a bunch of despotic c*nts.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10812 on: Today at 09:23:23 am
The way Arsenal & Liverpool have acted since the ESL went tits up couldn't be any more different. It made Kroenke realise he was going to have to put his own money in if he wanted Arsenal to stand any chance of competing again. Whereas FSG has continued its stubborn stance of only spending what the club has earned. And now look where both clubs are.
[new username under construction]

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10813 on: Today at 09:25:00 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:14:33 am
And they don't want to be remembered for selling us to those types.

That's assuming they actually give a toss about us as anything more than a cash machine. You'd think if they actually cared then we might have the right staff for a start
Nick110581

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10814 on: Today at 09:25:04 am
We need more investment but lets not pretend that yesterday was because of the owners.

It was unacceptable.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10815 on: Today at 09:25:37 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:23:23 am
The way Arsenal & Liverpool have acted since the ESL went tits up couldn't be any more different. It made Kroenke realise he was going to have to put his own money in if he wanted Arsenal to stand any chance of competing again. Whereas FSG has continued its stubborn stance of only spending what the club has earned. And now look where both clubs are.

FSG lost interest even more after the ESL fiasco.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10816 on: Today at 09:26:12 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:23:07 am
No, the worst possible outcome is they sell to a bunch of despotic c*nts.

It's still terrible though. Redbird are awful.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10817 on: Today at 09:29:12 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:25:37 am
FSG lost interest even more after the ESL fiasco.

I don't blame them for losing interest to be honest. They don't have the money to compete regularly.

But once they decided that, they should just sell even if it means they sell for 8 times what they bought the club for instead of 10
MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10818 on: Today at 09:32:14 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:26:12 am
It's still terrible though. Redbird are awful.
If they sell a minority stake to RedBird, then we are finished at the top level because it would be more of the same.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10819 on: Today at 09:35:47 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:29:12 am
I don't blame them for losing interest to be honest. They don't have the money to compete regularly.

But once they decided that, they should just sell even if it means they sell for 8 times what they bought the club for instead of 10

Totally agree. Pure greed says otherwise though.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10820 on: Today at 09:36:27 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:32:14 am
If they sell a minority stake to RedBird, then we are finished at the top level because it would be more of the same.

Would be worse. I'd rather FSG just stayed. Look at what they've done to Milan.
Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10821 on: Today at 09:37:03 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:05 am
As the days go by, all the good things FSG has done for the club are quickly going to be forgotten. They'll only be remembered for dragging the club from the very top down to mid-table obscurity if they don't act soon.

Yeah they're destroying their legacy and name in real time. We waited 30 years to get back on our perch and be able to properly compete for major honours regularly (and that should have been their legacy) but it's unforgivable the way they've thrown it away and set us back years.
Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10822 on: Today at 09:44:01 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:04 am
We need more investment but lets not pretend that yesterday was because of the owners.

It was unacceptable.

They are partly to blame for this mess. The manager, the players, and the rest of the backroom staff(those that are left) bare the rest of the blame.
TSC

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10823 on: Today at 09:44:34 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:11:25 am
That Alex Miller in the mail has wrote an article about RedBird considering upping their stake.

A source close to the firm said: 'There is a growing feeling that FSG are not interested in selling Liverpool, and are increasingly drawn to the idea of selling another minority stakeholding. A further 20% sale of FSG could generate £1billion.'

This is probably the worst possible outcome.  :butt

If accurate then nothing will change from a supporter perspective unless FSG flip flop on how the club is run & financed.  There is zero indication that will happen.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10824 on: Today at 10:04:04 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:11:25 am
That Alex Miller in the mail has wrote an article about RedBird considering upping their stake.

A source close to the firm said: 'There is a growing feeling that FSG are not interested in selling Liverpool, and are increasingly drawn to the idea of selling another minority stakeholding. A further 20% sale of FSG could generate £1billion.'

This is probably the worst possible outcome.  :butt

The worse possible outcome for us. Doesnt matter if red bird increase their stake in FSG, theres absolutely no guarantee that it would benefit us, as seen last time. They bought a hockey team.

So we had the David lynch article a couple of days ago saying they wanted to sell theyre in talks blah blah.

And now this Alex miller one saying they dont want to sell. Red bird own Ac Milan and they are hated, fsg need to just go now.
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10825 on: Today at 10:07:26 am
Im thinking that FSG just have to go now. To make this team competitive now is going to take investment like weve never had before, we need 6 or 7 top players. FSG clearly will not be doing that.
Clint Eastwood

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10826 on: Today at 10:16:19 am
I think we're fucked.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10827 on: Today at 10:19:34 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:16:19 am
I think we're fucked.

Red bird upping their stake in FSG wouldnt change a thing for us, itll get worse if anything. Look at AC Milan.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10828 on: Today at 10:19:38 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:16:19 am
I think we're fucked.

If FSG and Redbird still own us. I think so.
If Redbird own a bigger share we're even worse off. I worry for us massively then.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10829 on: Today at 10:22:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:25:04 am
We need more investment but lets not pretend that yesterday was because of the owners.

It was unacceptable.

Of course, it is down to the owners. You reap what you sow. If you have a mid-table Net spend then that is where you end up.

There are only two directions in Football and they certainly haven't attempted to go forwards.

Last season is reminiscent of Ferguson's last season when an aging team overachieved massively. Going so close to a quadruple must go down as one of the greatest managerial feats of all time.
Higgins79

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10830 on: Today at 10:24:35 am
If FSG really favour a minority sale, why does Mike Gordon need to be involved? Surely he would have been sent back to crack heads and sort out the shit show unraveling right now. If FSG were staying then wed surely be seeing more involvement right now. The silence from them on the current state of the club on the pitch suggests to me theyve checked out and are looking to walk away.
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10831 on: Today at 10:27:57 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 10:24:35 am
If FSG really favour a minority sale, why does Mike Gordon need to be involved? Surely he would have been sent back to crack heads and sort out the shit show unraveling right now. If FSG were staying then wed surely be seeing more involvement right now. The silence from them on the current state of the club on the pitch suggests to me theyve checked out and are looking to walk away.

Thats because the minority stake currently might be true but previously it was utter bollocks. They absolutely were after a full sale and that still might be the case. Don't believe a single thing that come out of their press releases.
RedSamba

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10832 on: Today at 10:32:20 am
It's all part of the Qatari master plan - we get relegated, club value drops, they buy us cheap and give the rest of the money to Klopp for a major rebuild
JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10833 on: Today at 10:32:21 am
Quote from: Higgins79 on Today at 10:24:35 am
If FSG really favour a minority sale, why does Mike Gordon need to be involved? Surely he would have been sent back to crack heads and sort out the shit show unraveling right now. If FSG were staying then wed surely be seeing more involvement right now. The silence from them on the current state of the club on the pitch suggests to me theyve checked out and are looking to walk away.
Whatever they are wanting to do, they better hurry the fuck up and do it as we are going to shit.
McSquared

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10834 on: Today at 10:36:13 am
What i dont get is why some people defend fsg to the hilt. They are just here to supply the funds and the structure to make the club successful, and they havent really done that with our mid table net spend under them. There is not much evidence they are doing anything other than lining their own pockets.
