Puts tinfoil hat on.



Is it possible FSG have a buyer lined up but a buyer that's not acceptable to the fanbase someone like Qatar for example and are refusing to release funds for players of the standard we need to improve knowing that that same fanbase get restless and are then accepting of anyone who will invest in the squad coming in and buying them out?



Takes tinfoil hat off.



I mean the present model makes no sense whatsoever. Not investing in the squad is going to lower the clubs value over time anyway as we can't finish in the top four and that in turn has a huge effect on the financial situation. It's just completely baffling what's taking place from supposedly sharp business people.