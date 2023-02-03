Its left a bit of bad taste, the recent leakings and reports. This ain't the Livepool way. Someone is airing dirty laundry, and whether that person or persons is right or wrong, I feel it's the wrong way to go about it.



There are some seriously bad vibes in the club right now.This is the sign of a club that's going backwards. You'd expect this type of stuff from United post SAF, or Arsenal when they went proper crap. Unhappy clubs with no direction, getting thier mates in the press to leak stuff.



Dramatic and OTT maybe, but there is something going on behind the scenes and it ain't pretty. We are sitting 9th, Liverpool football club has never finishe below 8th since we got promoted In the early 60s. This stems from the top, since we've been put up for sale, its like that focus has gone.