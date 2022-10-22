« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 369498 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm »
We won the league, Champions league and got to 4 finals last year with the same management team in place. It is a shit show behind the scenes because of FSG - don't lose sight of that, imagine being Edwards or Ward and having to scrap the barrel with loans when we were in dire need of players - who would want to be in that position? This is the start of the briefing by FSG to turn the supporters on Klopp . They have a previous with a red socks manager where they leaked his addiction to prescription drugs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:14:48 pm
O yes! A beautiful man!



Is that Ralph Cifaretto in the background?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 07:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 07:02:37 pm
What has Reddy been saying ?

Isnt she out the loop now she works for Sky and Mane gone.

She's mostly a mouthpiece for the Mancs these days, she might still have connections I imagine though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 07:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 03:12:22 pm
There's rumours around all of this stuff in loads of different places - at the match, yes - admittedly - on twitter, amongst mates I know who know people who work at the club blah blah. This is a well respected and well connected journalist putting these pieces together. You can dismiss it as 'inexplicable' if you like but something has gone badly wrong behind the scenes and on the pitch this season and there's a reason for that. And I'm sorry but Julian Ward's departure alone - after just six fucking months - is just about as big a red flag as you can get that things are going badly. Perhaps - as you say - this is just funny specualtion. I'll start laughing a lot fucking more when it looks like we know what we're doing and aren't yet again into some sort of 'banter era' as a football club.

Why did he take the job if he knew Lijnders was such a big transfer tyrant?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 08:09:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:59:30 pm
Why did he take the job if he knew Lijnders was such a big transfer tyrant?

Reports seem to indicate its this month where their influence has grown.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 08:14:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:52 pm
Reports seem to indicate its this month where their influence has grown.

The month he took the job?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 08:18:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:14:59 pm
The month he took the job?

Well yeah but you fast forward to now with Gakpo. Also Ward will be working on summer transfers as well so between now and the summer there is enough time to make it aware whether you are wanted.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm »
Gordon leaving is when Ward resigned or thereabouts.  So figure he was the arbitrator or peacemaker or whatever and then without him its no longer a workable job.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10728 on: Yesterday at 09:16:58 pm »
Its left a bit of bad taste, the recent leakings and reports. This ain't the Livepool way. Someone is airing dirty laundry, and whether that person or persons is right or wrong, I feel it's the wrong way to go about it.

There are some seriously bad vibes in the club right now.This is the sign of a club that's going backwards. You'd expect this type of stuff from United post SAF, or Arsenal when they went proper crap. Unhappy clubs with no direction, getting thier mates in the press to leak stuff.

Dramatic and OTT maybe, but there is something going on behind the scenes and it ain't pretty. We are sitting 9th, Liverpool football club has never finishe below 8th since we got promoted In the early 60s. This stems from the top, since we've been put up for sale, its like that focus has gone.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10729 on: Yesterday at 10:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:25:45 pm
Gordon leaving is when Ward resigned or thereabouts.  So figure he was the arbitrator or peacemaker or whatever and then without him its no longer a workable job.

Or he saw the writing on the wall with FSG checking out (in addition to whatever power struggle/personality clash was brewing).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10730 on: Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm
We won the league, Champions league and got to 4 finals last year with the same management team in place. It is a shit show behind the scenes because of FSG - don't lose sight of that, imagine being Edwards or Ward and having to scrap the barrel with loans when we were in dire need of players - who would want to be in that position? This is the start of the briefing by FSG to turn the supporters on Klopp . They have a previous with a red socks manager where they leaked his addiction to prescription drugs.
What position do you work in at the club, Luke? You clearly must do to be so sure that everything going wrong is purely because of the owners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10731 on: Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:44:00 pm
Another comment from this Dan in the replies about Klopp

https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1621536813058871297?t=0UUC8P_oSpSxpBv4DBj6Aw&s=19

Ah good that Klopp has earned the right to have a bad season in Dan's eyes. Was awful of him to ruin the club by giving all the power to Ljinders.

We can all but hope that FSG punish them appropriately, and maybe get someone better in.

Fuck me  ::)

Haha . . .what a fucking gobshite.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10732 on: Yesterday at 11:04:31 pm »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10733 on: Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm »
Eurgh. The piece Kennett links to by Mel Reddy is atrocious. She may have good sources of information but she is an appalling writer. Painful to read.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10734 on: Yesterday at 11:17:26 pm »
I wonder if Reddy has been giving Ljinders too much influence in writing her articles
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10735 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:17:26 pm
I wonder if Reddy has been giving Ljinders too much influence in writing her articles

Hahahaha. Intensely awful sentences are her identity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10736 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:12:34 pm
Eurgh. The piece Kennett links to by Mel Reddy is atrocious. She may have good sources of information but she is an appalling writer. Painful to read.

Dire, reads like a sixth form essay.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10737 on: Yesterday at 11:22:11 pm »

Seriously who will believe these articles and tweets ?

All of them worked together for years successfully and their work been great but suddenly Pep have a bigger say and wanted more power so the others got upset and left ? It's not TV show and pep is not Lord Petyr Baelish.

Klopp talked about this before. He said about transfers that smart people will sit together and everyone will share his views. He is a manager not just a coach and he knows exactly how a successful structure should be, he built two great teams.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10738 on: Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
Dire, reads like a sixth form essay.

Would say secondary school.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10739 on: Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:23:54 pm
Would say secondary school.

Its so odd. Her pieces are characterised by both very unusual collocations (not in a good way) and painfully unoriginal use of language. She seems a nice enough person but I just cannot stand her journalism.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 12:01:07 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:22:52 pm
What position do you work in at the club, Luke? You clearly must do to be so sure that everything going wrong is purely because of the owners.
Whos fault is it then ? That article is bollox and deflection away from the shit show FSG have caused. Why would you announce the sale half way through the season and disappear- maybe Klopp has got the keys because they fucked off and left them on the table .
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10741 on: Today at 01:58:19 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:45:59 pm
Its so odd. Her pieces are characterised by both very unusual collocations (not in a good way) and painfully unoriginal use of language. She seems a nice enough person but I just cannot stand her journalism.

Notice how she use a specific sentence on the lastest Sky article

" Klopp and Edwards would casually discuss prospective players, potential new staff, football infrastructure improvements and other significant matters over breakfast or lunch in the canteen at the training ground, before working through a more detailed analysis "

the same sentence in a article 4 years ago.

https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/level-up-behind-the-upgrade-in-liverpools-transfer-strategy-191274

gives the reader the impression she knows what exactly happening inside the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 03:41:12 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 12:01:07 am
Whos fault is it then ? That article is bollox and deflection away from the shit show FSG have caused. Why would you announce the sale half way through the season and disappear- maybe Klopp has got the keys because they fucked off and left them on the table .

It's clear FSG have not invested enough. What has been available has not been spent optimally. That's the discussion from Melissa's article.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 06:38:04 am »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm
We won the league, Champions league and got to 4 finals last year with the same management team in place. It is a shit show behind the scenes because of FSG - don't lose sight of that, imagine being Edwards or Ward and having to scrap the barrel with loans when we were in dire need of players - who would want to be in that position? This is the start of the briefing by FSG to turn the supporters on Klopp . They have a previous with a red socks manager where they leaked his addiction to prescription drugs.


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 07:03:00 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:01:05 pm
Haha . . .what a fucking gobshite.

Mr Dan better go back to his data analysis.
I just don't get the people couldn't see the elephant in the room
But keep grilling on the other stuff
Well, they might have some hidden agenda that they don't want to share
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 07:50:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:09:52 pm
Reports seem to indicate its this month where their influence has grown.

Ward announced months ago he was leaving which kind of reduces his own influence.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10746 on: Today at 08:47:52 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 07:59:30 pm
Why did he take the job if he knew Lijnders was such a big transfer tyrant?

I'm not saying Ljinders influence was the reason he left. I'm saying someone leaving their job 6 months into it is a pretty big red flag that our behind the scenes operations are a clusterfuck.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 09:07:18 am »
Just as important as recruitment in the summer is getting the medical department and conditioning of the squad right. We could sign who we want in the summer but if players are pulling their hamstring every week and randomly missing months of the season then it won't make much difference.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 09:22:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:07:18 am
Just as important as recruitment in the summer is getting the medical department and conditioning of the squad right. We could sign who we want in the summer but if players are pulling their hamstring every week and randomly missing months of the season then it won't make much difference.

thing is, there's no way to avoid hamstring injury

yes you can do the warm up routines and the stretches and the strengthening routines but it's just an unfortunate injury that no coach or exercise/fitness regime can totally avoid or predict

i once pulled my hammy by skipping - yes skipping like some little girl - up onto a step on my way to training

i was out for 4 weeks and had to be cautious on return
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 09:28:24 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:22:30 am
thing is, there's no way to avoid hamstring injury

yes you can do the warm up routines and the stretches and the strengthening routines but it's just an unfortunate injury that no coach or exercise/fitness regime can totally avoid or predict

i once pulled my hammy by skipping - yes skipping like some little girl - up onto a step on my way to training

i was out for 4 weeks and had to be cautious on return

Are you fit now? Can you play in midfield?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10750 on: Today at 09:32:13 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:28:24 am
Are you fit now? Can you play in midfield?

...now where did i put me boots?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10751 on: Today at 09:39:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:23 am
Ward announced months ago he was leaving which kind of reduces his own influence.

If you read Ljinders book chapter 5. Then take the first letter of each paragraph and it clearly says Ward must go. Poor Julian really didn't have any option. Just one example of how Ljinders has taken over the club. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10752 on: Today at 09:45:17 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:22:30 am
thing is, there's no way to avoid hamstring injury

yes you can do the warm up routines and the stretches and the strengthening routines but it's just an unfortunate injury that no coach or exercise/fitness regime can totally avoid or predict

i once pulled my hammy by skipping - yes skipping like some little girl - up onto a step on my way to training

i was out for 4 weeks and had to be cautious on return

Its a painful fecker too when it happens.

Played for 20yrs without one and then got one playing 5 a side long after Id packed in the 11 a side game.  Could hardly walk for a week after it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10753 on: Today at 09:49:44 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:22:30 am
thing is, there's no way to avoid hamstring injury

yes you can do the warm up routines and the stretches and the strengthening routines but it's just an unfortunate injury that no coach or exercise/fitness regime can totally avoid or predict

i once pulled my hammy by skipping - yes skipping like some little girl - up onto a step on my way to training

i was out for 4 weeks and had to be cautious on return
Reading stuff from conditioning coaches, whilst you will never eliminate soft muscle injuries, they are absolutely influenced by your training and preparation routine.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10754 on: Today at 11:33:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:49:44 am
Reading stuff from conditioning coaches, whilst you will never eliminate soft muscle injuries, they are absolutely influenced by your training and preparation routine.

What about the style of play ? the more you keep the ball the less risk of a muscle injuries I think.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10755 on: Today at 11:49:32 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:40:43 pm
Is that Ralph Cifaretto in the background?

Glad to see he got his wig back.
