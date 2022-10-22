« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10720 on: Today at 07:39:13 pm
We won the league, Champions league and got to 4 finals last year with the same management team in place. It is a shit show behind the scenes because of FSG - don't lose sight of that, imagine being Edwards or Ward and having to scrap the barrel with loans when we were in dire need of players - who would want to be in that position? This is the start of the briefing by FSG to turn the supporters on Klopp . They have a previous with a red socks manager where they leaked his addiction to prescription drugs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10721 on: Today at 07:40:43 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:14:48 pm
O yes! A beautiful man!



Is that Ralph Cifaretto in the background?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10722 on: Today at 07:44:52 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:02:37 pm
What has Reddy been saying ?

Isnt she out the loop now she works for Sky and Mane gone.

She's mostly a mouthpiece for the Mancs these days, she might still have connections I imagine though.
A slave to rhythm and the fickle nature of charm.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10723 on: Today at 07:59:30 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:12:22 pm
There's rumours around all of this stuff in loads of different places - at the match, yes - admittedly - on twitter, amongst mates I know who know people who work at the club blah blah. This is a well respected and well connected journalist putting these pieces together. You can dismiss it as 'inexplicable' if you like but something has gone badly wrong behind the scenes and on the pitch this season and there's a reason for that. And I'm sorry but Julian Ward's departure alone - after just six fucking months - is just about as big a red flag as you can get that things are going badly. Perhaps - as you say - this is just funny specualtion. I'll start laughing a lot fucking more when it looks like we know what we're doing and aren't yet again into some sort of 'banter era' as a football club.

Why did he take the job if he knew Lijnders was such a big transfer tyrant?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10724 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:59:30 pm
Why did he take the job if he knew Lijnders was such a big transfer tyrant?

Reports seem to indicate its this month where their influence has grown.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10725 on: Today at 08:14:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:09:52 pm
Reports seem to indicate its this month where their influence has grown.

The month he took the job?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10726 on: Today at 08:18:09 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 08:14:59 pm
The month he took the job?

Well yeah but you fast forward to now with Gakpo. Also Ward will be working on summer transfers as well so between now and the summer there is enough time to make it aware whether you are wanted.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10727 on: Today at 08:25:45 pm
Gordon leaving is when Ward resigned or thereabouts.  So figure he was the arbitrator or peacemaker or whatever and then without him its no longer a workable job.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10728 on: Today at 09:16:58 pm
Its left a bit of bad taste, the recent leakings and reports. This ain't the Livepool way. Someone is airing dirty laundry, and whether that person or persons is right or wrong, I feel it's the wrong way to go about it.

There are some seriously bad vibes in the club right now.This is the sign of a club that's going backwards. You'd expect this type of stuff from United post SAF, or Arsenal when they went proper crap. Unhappy clubs with no direction, getting thier mates in the press to leak stuff.

Dramatic and OTT maybe, but there is something going on behind the scenes and it ain't pretty. We are sitting 9th, Liverpool football club has never finishe below 8th since we got promoted In the early 60s. This stems from the top, since we've been put up for sale, its like that focus has gone.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10729 on: Today at 10:00:16 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:25:45 pm
Gordon leaving is when Ward resigned or thereabouts.  So figure he was the arbitrator or peacemaker or whatever and then without him its no longer a workable job.

Or he saw the writing on the wall with FSG checking out (in addition to whatever power struggle/personality clash was brewing).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10730 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 07:39:13 pm
We won the league, Champions league and got to 4 finals last year with the same management team in place. It is a shit show behind the scenes because of FSG - don't lose sight of that, imagine being Edwards or Ward and having to scrap the barrel with loans when we were in dire need of players - who would want to be in that position? This is the start of the briefing by FSG to turn the supporters on Klopp . They have a previous with a red socks manager where they leaked his addiction to prescription drugs.
What position do you work in at the club, Luke? You clearly must do to be so sure that everything going wrong is purely because of the owners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10731 on: Today at 11:01:05 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:44:00 pm
Another comment from this Dan in the replies about Klopp

https://twitter.com/DanKennett/status/1621536813058871297?t=0UUC8P_oSpSxpBv4DBj6Aw&s=19

Ah good that Klopp has earned the right to have a bad season in Dan's eyes. Was awful of him to ruin the club by giving all the power to Ljinders.

We can all but hope that FSG punish them appropriately, and maybe get someone better in.

Fuck me  ::)

Haha . . .what a fucking gobshite.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10732 on: Today at 11:04:31 pm
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10733 on: Today at 11:12:34 pm
Eurgh. The piece Kennett links to by Mel Reddy is atrocious. She may have good sources of information but she is an appalling writer. Painful to read.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10734 on: Today at 11:17:26 pm
I wonder if Reddy has been giving Ljinders too much influence in writing her articles
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10735 on: Today at 11:18:29 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:26 pm
I wonder if Reddy has been giving Ljinders too much influence in writing her articles

Hahahaha. Intensely awful sentences are her identity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10736 on: Today at 11:20:54 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:12:34 pm
Eurgh. The piece Kennett links to by Mel Reddy is atrocious. She may have good sources of information but she is an appalling writer. Painful to read.

Dire, reads like a sixth form essay.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10737 on: Today at 11:22:11 pm

Seriously who will believe these articles and tweets ?

All of them worked together for years successfully and their work been great but suddenly Pep have a bigger say and wanted more power so the others got upset and left ? It's not TV show and pep is not Lord Petyr Baelish.

Klopp talked about this before. He said about transfers that smart people will sit together and everyone will share his views. He is a manager not just a coach and he knows exactly how a successful structure should be, he built two great teams.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10738 on: Today at 11:23:54 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 11:20:54 pm
Dire, reads like a sixth form essay.

Would say secondary school.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10739 on: Today at 11:45:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:23:54 pm
Would say secondary school.

Its so odd. Her pieces are characterised by both very unusual collocations (not in a good way) and painfully unoriginal use of language. She seems a nice enough person but I just cannot stand her journalism.
