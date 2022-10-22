« previous next »
Online tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:15:07 pm
Nunez started out at Benfica playing wide left and Gakpo played a deeper role at the World Cup for the Netherlands. Exactly the positions they are playing now. The funniest bit is that they have been two of our best players this season.

Explain how Gakpo has been one of our best players this season.  And how Nunez has done on the left, compared to through the middle.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:34:31 pm
This isnt true though. FSG are currently bad owners and have underinvested in the last few years can be true at the same time as the notion that theres something wrong behind the scenes. I dont know why people are here are trying to paint the two as being mutually exclusive. Both can be true and based on what were hearing, are true..

Both can be true for sure, but both articles are to me a case of the blame game.

Reddy's article handwaves the lack of investment as something that's a fact that we cannot spend too much, while Lynch's article puts the problems of the backroom squarely at FSG.

Both articles are from one side of the argument telling the tale of the club and putting there reason as to why it is like that.

And this thread has in fact gone from FSG to talking about how Ljinders needs to get sacked. Even if most people still think against FSG they are not talking about them right now, it is Ljinders instead. That's their purpose, to shift the conversation.

We probably get another article shortly blaming FSG again.

I believe everything said, but frankly with it being that bad, we don't need it airing in public, we don't need sides of the club fighting, we need to fix the problems
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:43 pm
Are we dismantling the system or are people leaving because, basically there has been no transfer budget to speak of?

Imagine being Edwards and having Ben Davies and Kabak on your CV or Julian Ward having Melo on your CV.

We have basically created a recruitment team and then given them no money to recruit players. Why would Ward and Edwards stick around just to do transfer renewals and the odd loan deal for joke players like Kabak and Melo.

Yeah, it's not much fun as a sporting director when you spend the summer negotiating the sales of players like Harry Wilson and Nat Phillips to finance the signings of 1 or 2 players.

We can't point to a big change in direction on signings when we hardly make any. 2019 - signed nobody. 2021 - signed one player. 2022 - Nunez and a couple of kids.

It's hard to judge the forward rebuild until we've got our forwards fit and we sort the midfield out.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HeartAndSoul

  OneWillBurn
  RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:23:16 pm
Amazing how we are getting a rerun of the Rodgers v Transfer committee bollocks and some people are lapping it up.

Nobody is lapping it up. There was nothing wrong with the way we recruited previously. I dont see why both klopp and ljinders are getting more of a say in the matter when the previous model of recruitment was working perfectly fine.
Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:35:19 am
Melissa Reddy dropped a new article, it's not looking good.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12801936/liverpool-how-jurgen-klopps-reds-have-been-hurt-on-the-pitch-by-a-brain-drain-off-it
No, it doesn't read well, but it's not a surprise to many. It simply adds a little more flesh to the bones that a number of us have been picking over on the site and elsewhere for a while now.

I know I say this a lot, but success is a systemic thing. It's a collection of people, circumstances and a common focus and direction coming together at just the right time. We had that both behind the scenes as well as on the field of play for a time, and it produced some of the most amazing moments in our history. The fruits of the crop sown there have flowered and peaked now.

Things have changed though. People have left, players have aged, others have suffered endlessly with injury. The dynamics of the system throughout the club appears somewhat disjointed and unbalanced. So it's no surprise that the issues behind the scenes have seen issues manifest on the field of play too. Many look to the midfield when trying to identify the source of our current decline, and with some justification too. But it clearly goes deeper than and far higher than that, because the midfield problem comes from decisions made far higher up. I mean how does a club of our incredible wealth, our incredible historic and recent success, only bring in one permanent, established midfielder to strengthen and refresh since 2018? That being in 2020, with nothing since, and it's 2023 now with another transfer window just closed behind us. I mean that is absolutely staggering. Especially as although that player is undoubtedly gifted, he's also well known to be prone to absence through injury.

In many ways, this season could be a bottoming out period. The good news is we do still have some great players and some very promising young players too. It looks like Jürgen is up for the fight. I think much rests on the sale/investment issue being resolved sooner rather than later. If/when that's settled I imagine we can start rebuilding and stabilising the backroom and get to work more effectively on the structure of the team itself once more.

Of course, none of us know what's going on regarding the sale/investment, but the whole thing is certainly destabilising until resolved. That lack of stability is clearly having a knock-on effect throughout the club, so hopefully it can be resolved soon and the whole club can regroup with fresh vigour over the summer and in time for a 'clean slate' season next time around.  *Crosses fingers*

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
The Gospel of Reddy.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:51:30 pm
Nobody is lapping it up. There was nothing wrong with the way we recruited previously. I dont see why both klopp and ljinders are getting more of a say in the matter when the previous model of recruitment was working perfectly fine.

A lot of the people involved in that are no longer at the club.

Maybe its a case of it being a sort of catch 22 situation.

A couple of the cogs are taken out of what made it run so well, the replacements (if there are even replacements in some of the positions) arent as good, so the remaining cog(s) takes on more responsibility or passes it onto someone he trusts (rightly or wrongly).

Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:19 pm
Explain how Gakpo has been one of our best players this season.  And how Nunez has done on the left, compared to through the middle.

Dont Al its a trick
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 04:06:43 pm »
There's nothing new in that article, it just lays it out how dysfunctional things have got or disunified.

The thing with these briefed articles - when there's tensions/axes to grind - is you're only getting one side of the story. I think Ljinders has perhaps made himself an easy target with that book (given what's followed this season) and the fact that people who won't dare slag off Jurgen can point the fingers at someone else.

It's unfortunate but staff move on and they need adequately replacing and in a way that everyone is on the same page. Everything is so up in the air though and a lot needs resolving before next season for us to have a chance to put it right. The Ward thing was a huge blow at the time because he was the continuity candidate with Edwards and suddenly and quickly quit. Now we have to go in a different direction but if the club soon changes hands they'll want to make changes of their own and make some of their own appointments.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:28 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  smann
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10649 on: Today at 04:13:39 pm »
I see poor Pep has become our own Bill Kenwright, someone Evertonians love to blame for all their misgivings ;D

This will end up with Klopp leaving. No way will he allow his two assistants be tarnished. The man is too loyal. 100% Bayern would welcome him with open arms if he decides to leave.


« Last Edit: Today at 04:28:56 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10650 on: Today at 04:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:06:43 pm
There's nothing new in that article, it just lays it out how dysfunctional things have got or disunified.

The thing with these briefed articles - when there's tensions/axes to grind - is you're only getting one side of the story. I think Ljinders has perhaps made himself an easy target with that book (given what's followed this season) and the fact that people who won't dare slag off Jurgen can point the fingers at someone else.

It's unfortunate but staff move on and they need adequately replacing and in a way that everyone is on the same page. Everything is so up in the air though and a lot needs resolving before next season for us to have a chance to put it right. The Ward thing was a huge blow at the time because he was the continuity candidate with Edwards and suddenly and quickly quit. Now we have to go in a different direction but if the club soon changes hands they'll want to make changes of their own and make some of their own appointments.

This bit is where the current (apparent) malaise would all make sense. If a sale was looking probable then it would make sense to do nothing of note and let the new owner(s) do all that themselves.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10651 on: Today at 04:20:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:06:22 pm
Dont Al its a trick

It's legit I swear.  Just get in the van.

Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10652 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:19:05 pm
This bit is where the current (apparent) malaise would all make sense. If a sale was looking probable then it would make sense to do nothing of note and let the new owner(s) do all that themselves.

Makes me think things MAY be further along regarding the sale of the club then everyone seems to think.
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10653 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:25:39 pm
Makes me think things MAY be further along regarding the sale of the club then everyone seems to think.

If we're going by the last few pages, it'll happen as soon as John Henry gets turned and then we'll finally be the crown jewel in the Al Qaeda portfolio, and ready to announce Pep Ljinders wife, dad, mum, uncle, old teacher and former football coach as our new transfer committee.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10654 on: Today at 04:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:43 pm
We have basically created a recruitment team and then given them no money to recruit players. Why would Ward and Edwards stick around just to do transfer renewals and the odd loan deal for joke players like Kabak and Melo.

Diogo Jota   Wolverhampton Wanderers   Wolves   44.70m
Thiago   Bayern Munich   Bayern Munich   22.00m
Konstantinos Tsimikas   Olympiacos Piraeus   Olympiacos   13.00m
Luis Díaz   FC Porto   FC Porto   47.00m
Ibrahima Konaté   RB Leipzig   RB Leipzig   40.00m
Darwin Núñez   SL Benfica   Benfica   80.00m
Cody Gakpo   PSV Eindhoven   PSV Eindhoven   42.00m
Fábio Carvalho   Fulham FC   Fulham   5.90m
Calvin Ramsay   Aberdeen FC   Aberdeen FC   4.90m
Arthur Melo   Juventus FC   Juventus   Loan fee: 4.50m

Hard just signing Melo and Kabak is it?
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10655 on: Today at 04:37:11 pm »
Ljinders the annoying little tit OUT.
Offline G Richards

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10656 on: Today at 04:59:47 pm »
The Reddy article is fair enough, but it also fills in the blanks a bit. We dont have much in the way of quotes to go on, as to what is happening behind the scenes, and to what degree there has been a power struggle and so on.

What we do know is that a previously very well run club all of a sudden looks like there are numerous issues.

My sense is that the ownership or investment needs to be sorted out, and then once theres clarity at the top, everything else has a framework within which to succeed.
Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10657 on: Today at 05:01:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:37:11 pm
Ljinders the annoying little tit OUT.

I know we're all frustrated, but is there any need for this?
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10658 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:01:04 pm
I know we're all frustrated, but is there any need for this?

Yeah - I agree. He seems like an average sized person - no need to call him little.
Online Dave McCoy

  11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10659 on: Today at 05:09:58 pm »
Think if the results stay as is we'll get more and more of these types of articles. Ideally LFC would wheel out Hogan or Ward to take questions from the press in response but seemingly only managers are allowed to do that. Conte was definitely right when he said a couple of weeks ago that managers get asked way too many questions that they have nothing to do with and it's just a never ending merry-go-round of the same sound bites over and over.

Aside from that, I mean some if it is probably true. You don't have massive turnover like we are but somehow the coaching staff is untouched in a situation where everyone is jumping ship. The coaches would most likely be looking for the door as well as the writing would be on the wall that things are bad. So then what are you left with? Probably the most charitable would be that success has been so overwhelming that you believe your methods are the only reason for that and you start tuning others out. You're not hostile but if you're no longer listening to those people then not much reason for them to stick around anymore.

The only way to really nip this in the bud is for results to improve or Ward's replacement be named even if they aren't starting until July 1. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for both to happen ASAP.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10660 on: Today at 05:19:33 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:23:32 pm
These two things are not mutually exclusive - FSG have underinvested. The decision making at the club is broken. I dont know why were pretending they are.

For some, its easier to simply blame FSG for everything going wrong rather then recognize that all of the decision makers have played a part in whats been happening behind the scenes and for us being where we are right now. 
Online Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10661 on: Today at 05:26:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:07:03 pm
Yeah - I agree. He seems like an average sized person - no need to call him little.

 ;D
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Coolie High

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10662 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:24:00 pm
The thing is lets say theyre her sources but why would they resign if they were being allowed to work properly? Some will say its to absolve themselves of blame but for what? Giving contracts? That wouldnt make Ian Graham leave. For the signings? That wouldnt be logical if Ward and Graham had a lot of input into them or lack of them. Why would the club doctor resign before the season and why were now having a million injuries?

The way I see it is this article is overwhelmingly likely to be based in fact because the lack of joined up thinking and even friction she describes can only be used as the most likely reason for the resignations across all areas of the club. To continue the people who still overseeing the club are now running the mess were in. Ward, Graham, Moxon etc have little part to play in this terrible decision making in my opinion.

There was already a poster on here who said he had from a good source that Edwards had left partly because of FSG reluctance to fund a rebuild, not that his source couldnt be talking out his ass, but Im inclined to believe certain people when it comes to things like that on here especially.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10663 on: Today at 05:31:05 pm »
Online Coolie High

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10664 on: Today at 05:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:01:52 pm
Yep.

I think there is credence in what you say here, does come across as people briefing their sources in the press to shift the blame somewhat.

Lijnders has been with us while weve won it all, if he pushed for the signings of Thiago Diaz and co then so what theyve been some of the better signings of the last few years, that isnt really the reason why we find ourselves in the situation we are.
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10665 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm »
Online AndyMuller

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10666 on: Today at 05:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:01:04 pm
I know we're all frustrated, but is there any need for this?

Just messing around seeing as he is the scapegoat.

He does seem to be rather annoying though.
Online Coolie High

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10667 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:35:31 pm
Just messing around seeing as he is the scapegoat.

He does seem to be rather annoying though.

He is annoying but you cant put the blame at the hands of someone whos been there while weve won jt all, its simply shifting blame to one of the main reasons which has been underinvestment, not all the time but particularly at time when the extra 30-40m would have been crucial and not go amiss.

Edwards Ward and FSG were all here before Klopp, when we won nothing, Lijnders as come shortly after Klopp and in that time weve won the CL League as well as numerous cups.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:18 pm by Coolie High »
Online Knight

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10668 on: Today at 05:38:25 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on January 31, 2023, 05:30:11 pm
Thats not evidence that the club is dysfunctional. Thats the putting theories together based on news stories that I was referring to. And nobody on that list has insinuated in anyway that they are leaving due to how the club is run or managed at any level. If there had been a fallout do you not think that someone would have released a damning statement against someone?

Arthur is a result of our transfer policy of only buying specific long term targets, he is a stop gap until the preferred solution comes along. Its not dysfunctional, its working as it is supposed to. Whether you agree with the system is one thing, but its not dysfunctional. The same is true of Gakpo.

See above for my response about the backroom staff leaving.

Nowhere has it been confirmed that Klopp has more say in the transfer policy or that we have moved away from analytics. And if we have, again this is not dysfunctional but deliberate change.

Misunderstanding where we are at the start of the season, in what regard? I dont think its unreasonable to want to keep most of the team together after last year given what was achieved.

We have always bought players and changed their positions. Think Wijnaldum.

I agree that Klopp has made errors but that is the result of trying to make an already successful team more effective. Change when operating at an elite level is always risky. The errors were hardly illogical decisions to make, but they didnt end up as we expected.

Weve played more games than any other club, so an injury crisis was always a possibility.

We have a doctor in place and have had one since November.

Extending players contracts is a sign of stability and when the majority of these were done they were celebrated. I think its too early to write off their careers anyhow. And nobody will know the risks and probabilities better than those in house.

Reddys article making any difference to your view mikey?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  Djurgården Disease
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10669 on: Today at 05:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 05:31:05 pm
Dont know what people think about him but Dan Kennett is fully on board the Pep is the problem train.

https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1621484412826173441?s=61&t=l8lUeZlWfhuxukqlV3-yvg

https://twitter.com/dankennett/status/1621485157587849217?s=61&t=l8lUeZlWfhuxukqlV3-yvg

"FSG gave Klopp the key and he let Ljinders drive"

But this isn't about a blame game at all, absolutely not.

Also yeah, the Ljinders stuff paints a shockingly bad image of Klopp, which is bordering on bashing him as well, and will undoubtedly be used in the future as a crutch to claim he should go as well.
