Melissa Reddy dropped a new article, it's not looking good.



https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12801936/liverpool-how-jurgen-klopps-reds-have-been-hurt-on-the-pitch-by-a-brain-drain-off-it



No, it doesn't read well, but it's not a surprise to many. It simply adds a little more flesh to the bones that a number of us have been picking over on the site and elsewhere for a while now.I know I say this a lot, but success is a systemic thing. It's a collection of people, circumstances and a common focus and direction coming together at just the right time. We had that both behind the scenes as well as on the field of play for a time, and it produced some of the most amazing moments in our history. The fruits of the crop sown there have flowered and peaked now.Things have changed though. People have left, players have aged, others have suffered endlessly with injury. The dynamics of the system throughout the club appears somewhat disjointed and unbalanced. So it's no surprise that the issues behind the scenes have seen issues manifest on the field of play too. Many look to the midfield when trying to identify the source of our current decline, and with some justification too. But it clearly goes deeper than and far higher than that, because the midfield problem comes from decisions made far higher up. I mean how does a club of our incredible wealth, our incredible historic and recent success, only bring in one permanent, established midfielder to strengthen and refresh since 2018? That being in 2020, with nothing since, and it's 2023 now with another transfer window just closed behind us. I mean that is absolutely staggering. Especially as although that player is undoubtedly gifted, he's also well known to be prone to absence through injury.In many ways, this season could be a bottoming out period. The good news is we do still have some great players and some very promising young players too. It looks like Jürgen is up for the fight. I think much rests on the sale/investment issue being resolved sooner rather than later. If/when that's settled I imagine we can start rebuilding and stabilising the backroom and get to work more effectively on the structure of the team itself once more.Of course, none of us know what's going on regarding the sale/investment, but the whole thing is certainly destabilising until resolved. That lack of stability is clearly having a knock-on effect throughout the club, so hopefully it can be resolved soon and the whole club can regroup with fresh vigour over the summer and in time for a 'clean slate' season next time around. *Crosses fingers*