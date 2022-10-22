« previous next »
Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10640 on: Today at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:15:07 pm
Nunez started out at Benfica playing wide left and Gakpo played a deeper role at the World Cup for the Netherlands. Exactly the positions they are playing now. The funniest bit is that they have been two of our best players this season.

Explain how Gakpo has been one of our best players this season.  And how Nunez has done on the left, compared to through the middle.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10641 on: Today at 03:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 03:34:31 pm
This isnt true though. FSG are currently bad owners and have underinvested in the last few years can be true at the same time as the notion that theres something wrong behind the scenes. I dont know why people are here are trying to paint the two as being mutually exclusive. Both can be true and based on what were hearing, are true..

Both can be true for sure, but both articles are to me a case of the blame game.

Reddy's article handwaves the lack of investment as something that's a fact that we cannot spend too much, while Lynch's article puts the problems of the backroom squarely at FSG.

Both articles are from one side of the argument telling the tale of the club and putting there reason as to why it is like that.

And this thread has in fact gone from FSG to talking about how Ljinders needs to get sacked. Even if most people still think against FSG they are not talking about them right now, it is Ljinders instead. That's their purpose, to shift the conversation.

We probably get another article shortly blaming FSG again.

I believe everything said, but frankly with it being that bad, we don't need it airing in public, we don't need sides of the club fighting, we need to fix the problems
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10642 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:11:43 pm
Are we dismantling the system or are people leaving because, basically there has been no transfer budget to speak of?

Imagine being Edwards and having Ben Davies and Kabak on your CV or Julian Ward having Melo on your CV.

We have basically created a recruitment team and then given them no money to recruit players. Why would Ward and Edwards stick around just to do transfer renewals and the odd loan deal for joke players like Kabak and Melo.

Yeah, it's not much fun as a sporting director when you spend the summer negotiating the sales of players like Harry Wilson and Nat Phillips to finance the signings of 1 or 2 players.

We can't point to a big change in direction on signings when we hardly make any. 2019 - signed nobody. 2021 - signed one player. 2022 - Nunez and a couple of kids.

It's hard to judge the forward rebuild until we've got our forwards fit and we sort the midfield out.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10643 on: Today at 03:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:23:16 pm
Amazing how we are getting a rerun of the Rodgers v Transfer committee bollocks and some people are lapping it up.

Nobody is lapping it up. There was nothing wrong with the way we recruited previously. I dont see why both klopp and ljinders are getting more of a say in the matter when the previous model of recruitment was working perfectly fine.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10644 on: Today at 03:53:40 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 11:35:19 am
Melissa Reddy dropped a new article, it's not looking good.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12801936/liverpool-how-jurgen-klopps-reds-have-been-hurt-on-the-pitch-by-a-brain-drain-off-it
No, it doesn't read well, but it's not a surprise to many. It simply adds a little more flesh to the bones that a number of us have been picking over on the site and elsewhere for a while now.

I know I say this a lot, but success is a systemic thing. It's a collection of people, circumstances and a common focus and direction coming together at just the right time. We had that both behind the scenes as well as on the field of play for a time, and it produced some of the most amazing moments in our history. The fruits of the crop sown there have flowered and peaked now.

Things have changed though. People have left, players have aged, others have suffered endlessly with injury. The dynamics of the system throughout the club appears somewhat disjointed and unbalanced. So it's no surprise that the issues behind the scenes have seen issues manifest on the field of play too. Many look to the midfield when trying to identify the source of our current decline, and with some justification too. But it clearly goes deeper than and far higher than that, because the midfield problem comes from decisions made far higher up. I mean how does a club of our incredible wealth, our incredible historic and recent success, only bring in one permanent, established midfielder to strengthen and refresh since 2018? That being in 2020, with nothing since, and it's 2023 now with another transfer window just closed behind us. I mean that is absolutely staggering. Especially as although that player is undoubtedly gifted, he's also well known to be prone to absence through injury.

In many ways, this season could be a bottoming out period. The good news is we do still have some great players and some very promising young players too. It looks like Jürgen is up for the fight. I think much rests on the sale/investment issue being resolved sooner rather than later. If/when that's settled I imagine we can start rebuilding and stabilising the backroom and get to work more effectively on the structure of the team itself once more.

Of course, none of us know what's going on regarding the sale/investment, but the whole thing is certainly destabilising until resolved. That lack of stability is clearly having a knock-on effect throughout the club, so hopefully it can be resolved soon and the whole club can regroup with fresh vigour over the summer and in time for a 'clean slate' season next time around.  *Crosses fingers*

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10645 on: Today at 03:54:33 pm »
The Gospel of Reddy.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10646 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 03:51:30 pm
Nobody is lapping it up. There was nothing wrong with the way we recruited previously. I dont see why both klopp and ljinders are getting more of a say in the matter when the previous model of recruitment was working perfectly fine.

A lot of the people involved in that are no longer at the club.

Maybe its a case of it being a sort of catch 22 situation.

A couple of the cogs are taken out of what made it run so well, the replacements (if there are even replacements in some of the positions) arent as good, so the remaining cog(s) takes on more responsibility or passes it onto someone he trusts (rightly or wrongly).

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10647 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:19 pm
Explain how Gakpo has been one of our best players this season.  And how Nunez has done on the left, compared to through the middle.

Dont Al its a trick
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10648 on: Today at 04:06:43 pm »
There's nothing new in that article, it just lays it out how dysfunctional things have got or disunified.

The thing with these briefed articles - when there's tensions/axes to grind - is you're only getting one side of the story.

It's unfortunate but staff move on and they need adequately replacing and in a way that everyone is on the same page. Everything is so up in the air though and a lot needs resolving before next season for us to have a chance to put it right. The Ward thing was a huge blow at the time because he was the continuity candidate with Edwards and suddenly and quickly quit. Now we have to go in a different direction but if the club soon changes hands they'll want to make changes of their own and make some of their own appointments.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
