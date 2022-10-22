Here we go and this is exactly why I never bother reading these tripe articles.
This is exactly the worry; the fanbase deciding who is to blame. And a lot putting it on Ljinders as someone who comes across as quite annoying and is easy to blame, he is the root cause not just of this season, but as we can see in this thread, the blame of other disruptions as well (i.e Buvac leaving).
What I would say as well, it doesn't paint a good picture of Klopp, a puppet to his advisor. But also, given how Klopps speaks of him, I don't think he would be particularly happy himself with Ljinders getting all the blame.
With what has come out, some people in the club want us to blame him, while some other people (and I assume this includes Ljinders himself as well) want other people blamed, namely FSG
Neither of them are good for us, we need to be together to fix the mess, rather than putting the blame on the other side