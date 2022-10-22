Reading and listening to Reddy over the years i have always though she had sources from the analytics side. She always had info on transfers that had to come from the higher ups on the analytics side. I always thought it was Edwards, Ward and Graham and this article i think confirms it.



The thing is lets say theyre her sources but why would they resign if they were being allowed to work properly? Some will say its to absolve themselves of blame but for what? Giving contracts? That wouldnt make Ian Graham leave. For the signings? That wouldnt be logical if Ward and Graham had a lot of input into them or lack of them. Why would the club doctor resign before the season and why were now having a million injuries?The way I see it is this article is overwhelmingly likely to be based in fact because the lack of joined up thinking and even friction she describes can only be used as the most likely reason for the resignations across all areas of the club. To continue the people who still overseeing the club are now running the mess were in. Ward, Graham, Moxon etc have little part to play in this terrible decision making in my opinion.