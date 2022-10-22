« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
The blame game is in full effect. But the latest article laying it mostly on Ljinders and Kornmayer will surely provoke a further response. Reddy publishing the article on Sky probably means far more people will read it or discuss it, more so than the Lynch one.

In any case, it does seem strange that an assistant, not even the one who's been with Klopp most of his career, and head of fitness could wield that much influence. They'd have to be comfortable knowing they're near untouchable to even start internal power plays at the club. And Klopp has many times said he welcomes collaboration and new ideas, and he's such a strong personality with a clear strategy and plan for his teams, that being manipulated by people under him just doesn't make a lot of sense.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I'm going to wildly speculate now that Klopp's plan is for Ljinders to take the reigns when he leaves, and he's slowly giving him more say in transfers, tactics, etc, with the idea that we'd carry on being successful, and then when the time comes, he can say it's basically being run by Pep now anyway so we're in good hands.

But it hasn't really gone to plan.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Maybe Lijnders doesn't fancy him?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reading and listening to Reddy over the years i have always though she had sources from the analytics side. She always had info on transfers that had to come from the higher ups on the analytics side. I always thought it was Edwards, Ward and Graham and this article i think confirms it.

The thing is lets say theyre her sources but why would they resign if they were being allowed to work properly? Some will say its to absolve themselves of blame but for what? Giving contracts? That wouldnt make Ian Graham leave. For the signings? That wouldnt be logical if Ward and Graham had a lot of input into them or lack of them. Why would the club doctor resign before the season and why were now having a million injuries?

The way I see it is this article is overwhelmingly likely to be based in fact because the lack of joined up thinking and even friction she describes can only be used as the most likely reason for the resignations across all areas of the club. To continue the people who still overseeing the club are now running the mess were in. Ward, Graham, Moxon etc have little part to play in this terrible decision making in my opinion.
Re: FSG discussion thread
;D Never gets old.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Was there any real substance in the rumours that Buvac left because he felt Ljinders was having far too much of an influence on things?
Re: FSG discussion thread
probably.
Re: FSG discussion thread
. But still, focus should be on fixing the foundation that sacking someone as a sacrafice for the poor season.

I think the maddest part of all of this is we seemingly dismantled a structure that delivered our best results in decades, in favour of putting power in the hands of a smaller group. When one member of that group - Klopp - leaves us in a few years then not having that structure in place to support any new guy is going to make their job far, far harder. It's a completely bats arse way of thinking about the long term future, not just the present day.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Here we go and this is exactly why I never bother reading these tripe articles.
Re: FSG discussion thread
That article isnt very vibey for a Friday lunch time. She should have saved it for Monday.

Club seems a bit of a mess. Not much desire to replace any of these key people either since the owners are looking to jump ship.

But yeah - it seems a big shame that we seemed to have a winning set up and weve let it fall apart so quickly. I miss how strong and united the club felt in 2019.
Re: FSG discussion thread
By that time we could have new owners and a new way of running the club anyway. Why are people are assuming things would stay the same way with new owners anyway?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Well here is when the narrative comes in isn't it.

Are we doing this because we plan on having a smaller group of people having control, perhaps being pushed by Ljinders who wants greater power in the club, which is implied by Reddy's article

Or is it because holes have formed and FSG are not acting to fix them, so by necessity people are taking on more roles, and the number of people in charge is getting smaller, which iirc was mentioned in Lynch's article.

It's the same issue that has occured, but a different face on it depending on who you want to blame.

Neither of them is likely a lie, nor are they the full truth
Re: FSG discussion thread
Some have gained too much power

We all are absolutely certain on who this is right? Hes been discussed at length but were getting more flesh on the bones. Im close to saying get this esteemed writer out.

So is this mystery man undermining Klopp at every turn, changing tactics without him knowing, picking players on his own, signing players without his knowledge? Because if you think that, you're doing Jurgen a massive disservice and suggesting he's either too stupid to see something or he doesn't care anymore
Re: FSG discussion thread
Melissa Reddy article prove she knows fuck all which is the case for a while now. She just combined all the speculation from RAWK to one article. Klopp is not an idoit he won't stay for long if what is written is true. I bet soon depending on Madrid result we will hear some news.
Re: FSG discussion thread
This is where my amazing theory comes in though.  It's not Ljinders undermining Klopp or insidiously worming his way into more power.  Klopp has been deliberately giving him more and more say in things with a view to passing the torch when he leaves because he rates his assistant manager so highly.

It all makes perfect sense.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Well it is widely accepted that Lijnders has a lot of input into tactics and training sessions? Thats not controversial concept. It is a norm for top managers. Clement did it for years for Ancelotti. Managers at super clubs dont have time to do it all. Same with the transfers, Lijnders is coming out with nonsense about new signings that gives reason to believe hes had a big input into them. I think Klopp has made a huge mistake if hes pinned his colours to this particular mast and if he doesnt get rid of him hell drag him down.
Re: FSG discussion thread
This is exactly the worry; the fanbase deciding who is to blame. And a lot putting it on Ljinders as someone who comes across as quite annoying and is easy to blame, he is the root cause not just of this season, but as we can see in this thread, the blame of other disruptions as well (i.e Buvac leaving).

What I would say as well, it doesn't paint a good picture of Klopp, a puppet to his advisor. But also, given how Klopps speaks of him, I don't think he would be particularly happy himself with Ljinders getting all the blame.

With what has come out, some people in the club want us to blame him, while some other people (and I assume this includes Ljinders himself as well) want other people blamed, namely FSG

Neither of them are good for us, we need to be together to fix the mess, rather than putting the blame on the other side
Re: FSG discussion thread
So does that mean Stevie isn't going to be the next manager then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Nah, its not that deep. I do agree that Ljinders thinks he has a shot at replacing him, and thats why hes sticking around and not going for another managerial role, but I find it hard to believe that Klopps taken a back seat 4 years away from his departure.
