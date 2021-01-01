« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 363501 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Because our position in football changed, we went from trying to get back to the top to trying to stay at the top. All whilst the football climate has changed to being a broken money first one.

It's been quoted on here Pep literally saying the new strategy was only signing the very best youth and peak players, I highly doubt he has come to that strategy on his own. It explains why we didn't sign a midfielder when we missed out on Tchouameni and are now waiting for Bellingham.

Reddy has never struck me as someone to be a voice for anyone but does very good research before posting, hence why it's a very worrying article.

If a certain way of working gets you to the top of football why wouldn't that same way keep you at the top? 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,586
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 12:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:55:07 pm
If a certain way of working gets you to the top of football why wouldn't that same way keep you at the top?

I can only think we got to a point when we went for a player we'd not get them for the price we wanted, like everyone was wary of selling us as we had an inside track of how good someone could be.

Just theorising obviously. I also have no idea why we've moved from the strategy which served us so well.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 12:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:54:31 pm
I really don't like the feel of this. I think this sort of stuff coming out now, I think if it's not even worse than it is being painted here, it's going to get worse.

The fact that named individuals are being blamed in Pep and Kormayner, and not just from pundits from sources in the club, since when have we had someone put out to blame. The implications that Klopp is either complicit or being swayed by their influence is bad as well (in the sense that THAT message is being out out)

The fact that we are unlikely to deal with the issues too until there are new owners (as what SD is taking a job knowing his bosses may change imminently)

Is this all leading to Pep and Kormayner being sacked as a face of the poor season, like when Rodgers lost all his backroom staff after the 14/15 season

Is this mudslinging, everyone blaming someone else?

What about Klopp? I may be reading too much into it but it reads to me like the begining to nudging him into being blamed as well - by proxy for now via his coaching staff, but how long until he can be called as well?

The fact that there are issues at the club, and perhaps a PR war is breaking out instead of trying to fix it, worries me that there is a rift in the club.

The fact that our problems are being aired in public makes me fear of that, because historically when we have had cohesion, this doesn't come out. But when there isn't cohesion (i.e - Rafa and the cowboys, Rodgers and FSG) we hear this stuff

Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants.  He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants.  He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time. 
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,586
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 12:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:34 pm
Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants.  He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants.  He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time.

I do wonder if Pep goes for the Ajax job which is available in the summer.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 12:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:57:23 pm
I can only think we got to a point when we went for a player we'd not get them for the price we wanted, like everyone was wary of selling us as we had an inside track of how good someone could be.

Just theorising obviously. I also have no idea why we've moved from the strategy which served us so well.

It doesn't make any sense to me.  And, to be honest, this should be one of everyone's biggest complaint with FSG.  They are the ones who have let a very successful setup be changed and they have allowed people (if true of course) to get more power then they probably should be given. 
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 01:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:55:07 pm
If a certain way of working gets you to the top of football why wouldn't that same way keep you at the top?

Egos clash. Whether it's football, other sport, or other multi million pound businesses. The canary in the coal mine appears to have been Edwards around Henderson's contract.

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:34 pm
Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants.  He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants.  He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time. 

Then maybe we lose Klopp. I'm not saying that's what I'm in favour of, at all. I found Brendan getting rid of Pascoe and limping on for 10 games or whatever it was incredibly unsavoury. But If we're saying Klopp is loyal to his assistants, and we're being briefed that his assistants are 'the issue' something is going to have to give.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 01:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:57:34 pm
Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants.  He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants.  He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time.

I always got the impression at that time that Rodgers didn't have much of a say in the matter, that his time here in the last few months was a bit of a Zombie run - him in charge but all his guys gone and the support for him in the club gone (and essentially if Klopp wasn't on sabbatical until October he likely would have been gone in the Summer for Klopp)

I was a lot younger and foolish at the time so maybe I am wrong, but I really felt Rodgers didn't have a choice in it
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,608
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 01:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:32:36 pm
See even at that comment it felt odd - it said they gained power, in an article saying that individuals gaining too much power threw off the balance of our backroom and messed up our transfers, but people still support them, almost as if to say it is a surprise they do

I read it slightly differently. It said the management gained more power but people still support Klopp. Maybe I'm reading too much into this but it sounds very much like the finger is pointing towards Ljinders, particularly since he has been vocal about being a part of signing Darwin and was mooted as calling Gakpo the missing piece long before we suddenly signed him.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:32:35 pm
If the rest of the season is like the start of the season there's going to be a shitload more of this too. Everyone finger pointing. It's bleak, like watching Man united for the last decade as they make shite decision after shite decision.

They have the money to keep buying their way out of trouble until it eventually clicks.
Apparently we don't. Unless of course new owners splash the cash
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,386
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 01:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:00:12 pm
Egos clash. Whether it's football, other sport, or other multi million pound businesses. The canary in the coal mine appears to have been Edwards around Henderson's contract.

Then maybe we lose Klopp. I'm not saying that's what I'm in favour of, at all. I found Brendan getting rid of Pascoe and limping on for 10 games or whatever it was incredibly unsavoury. But If we're saying Klopp is loyal to his assistants, and we're being briefed that his assistants are 'the issue' something is going to have to give.

Don't see it happening.  He was pretty adamant just a week or so ago that he was going to be here until his contract was up. 
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 01:01:01 pm
I read it slightly differently. It said the management gained more power but people still support Klopp. Maybe I'm reading too much into this but it sounds very much like the finger is pointing towards Ljinders, particularly since he has been vocal about being a part of signing Darwin and was mooted as calling Gakpo the missing piece long before we suddenly signed him.

Yeah that was how I read it. In turn the implication there may be that the players don't like Ljinders and something may have come from one of them/their agents/something?
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,598
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 01:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:00:12 pm
Egos clash. Whether it's football, other sport, or other multi million pound businesses. The canary in the coal mine appears to have been Edwards around Henderson's contract.

Then maybe we lose Klopp. I'm not saying that's what I'm in favour of, at all. I found Brendan getting rid of Pascoe and limping on for 10 games or whatever it was incredibly unsavoury. But If we're saying Klopp is loyal to his assistants, and we're being briefed that his assistants are 'the issue' something is going to have to give.
 
So everyone is deciding that this is one hundred per cent accurate are they? The biggest question I would have is who is leaking this info and how much of it is actually true, or happened in the way they claim it did. They only tell journalists what they want telling, it certainly wont be anything negative about themselves. Its why I am always suspicious of reports like this:
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 