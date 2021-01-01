Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants. He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants. He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time.



I always got the impression at that time that Rodgers didn't have much of a say in the matter, that his time here in the last few months was a bit of a Zombie run - him in charge but all his guys gone and the support for him in the club gone (and essentially if Klopp wasn't on sabbatical until October he likely would have been gone in the Summer for Klopp)I was a lot younger and foolish at the time so maybe I am wrong, but I really felt Rodgers didn't have a choice in it