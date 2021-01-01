If a certain way of working gets you to the top of football why wouldn't that same way keep you at the top?
Egos clash. Whether it's football, other sport, or other multi million pound businesses. The canary in the coal mine appears to have been Edwards around Henderson's contract.
Klopp wouldn't do that to his assistants. He'd quit before laying the blame at his assistants. He's much more loyal and much more secure as a manager than Rodgers was at the time.
Then maybe we lose Klopp. I'm not saying that's what I'm in favour of, at all. I found Brendan getting rid of Pascoe and limping on for 10 games or whatever it was incredibly unsavoury. But If we're saying Klopp is loyal to his assistants, and we're being briefed that his assistants are 'the issue' something is going to have to give.