One of the craziest things in football is that IndyKalia has managed to convince people he knows anything. He’s always been a meme, he gets so much stuff wrong, and most of his ‘news’ is worded in a way to sound like he’s taking the piss, but people are still listening to what he says.



Its incredible really. I believe it’s his persistence over years that has made some believe what they want to believe even though he was an absolute proven joke. Which I suppose the whole itk thing works on like all the fake news about from random sites now. I’d even say fake news on transfers was a bit of a precursor to fake news as it is today.In the early/mid 2000s there was loads of these websites with fake transfer news emerging and then later loads of right wing stuff of the same vain with the same made up shite that went viral.