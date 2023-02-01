« previous next »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm
to be honest it's entirely possible that without covid that they could have done. However once that removed a good chunk of revenue they really should have put in more to cover the losses (even if as a loan).

My preferred option would have been for FSG to have paid for infrastructure costs. However, even if they were not prepared to do that then for me given the historically low-interest rates. Then they should have extended the repayment over the loans to the useful life of the training ground and Stadium improvements.

That would have allowed LFC to compete in the transfer market at a better level. For me the decision to repay the debt quickly / Liverpool to finance the AXA & ARE was all about making the club attractive to investors/buyers.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:03:53 pm


Yup... thats what I thought  ::) ;D
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:08:02 pm
That's disrespectful to waffles.

Wafflist, even.
Only to a particular one though :wave
Hopefully the complete sale of the club is done soon and we can then start to plan for the summer.

Im still very sceptical about the talk of getting Bellingham as, that to me, is a smokescreen to gloss over the lack of transfers to improve the first team. If FSG do find a buyer then nobody knows what is going to happen and so all the rumours and talk about Bellingham are just hot air. We may still get him of course but new owners may decide differently. Personally I would prefer a more balanced approach to improving the team rather than one big transfer.

To put things into a bit of perspective, we did buy Gakpo who was the third highest transfer of January plus we spent the 5th highest total in transfers (practically joint 4th) so its not all doom and gloom. We know what needs to be done and Im hoping that a sale goes through quickly now and we can move on.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:08:18 pm
My preferred option would have been for FSG to have paid for infrastructure costs. However, even if they were not prepared to do that then for me given the historically low-interest rates. Then they should have extended the repayment over the loans to the useful life of the training ground and Stadium improvements.

That would have allowed LFC to compete in the transfer market at a better level. For me the decision to repay the debt quickly / Liverpool to finance the AXA & ARE was all about making the club attractive to investors/buyers.

The intercompany loan for the Main hasn't been repaid that quickly, it's been at a touch under £6m per year since it opened, less if you take into accounts costs started a couple of years prior to it opening.

AXA is a different matter given it appears to have come out of revenue, possibly ARE too. Next accounts needed to be seen before we know for certain though.
I mean - there seems to be a consensus in the thread (at least in the posts that address the actual title and subject).

I don't think any of us are expecting FSG to break any transfer spending records anytime soon and, given their business model, why would they?

So - we are left with with... I dunno to be honest.

We hope for a complete sale to *insert derogative term for a moneybags undesirable here*.

Or... a financial injection (Pfizer gotta be in the running surely). Injection... never mind  ::)

Or... Don't Panic and Carry on. Which is what most of us (me included) are left with.

Panicking a little though. Somebody give me a hug.
One day with cats and you've gone back to bears? Bears 4 Life!   ;D
Better?
 ;D

Much!
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:31:42 pm
The intercompany loan for the Main hasn't been repaid that quickly, it's been at a touch under £6m per year since it opened, less if you take into accounts costs started a couple of years prior to it opening.

AXA is a different matter given it appears to have come out of revenue, possibly ARE too. Next accounts needed to be seen before we know for certain though.

The intercompany loan was paused though because of Covid. As for the AXA and ARE according to the Athletic they have been funded by the Club. The same piece stated that we were due to make a profit of £60-70m which has been borne out since then.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
The intercompany loan was paused though because of Covid.

I mean the reason doesn't matter, the amount repaid and the period of time this is over is as it is.


Quote
As for the AXA and ARE according to the Athletic they have been funded by the Club. The same piece stated that we were due to make a profit of £60-70m which has been borne out since then.

I mean it's entirely possible the AXA has been. Probable in fact unless they changed their mind in last accounts.

As for ARE and the profit to end 2022 - until accounts are published we just won't know.
Ah memories, good times in days gone by.
This guy has got a lot of info regarding contracts and injuries correct before


🅘
@LFCApproved
Before the Qataris jump on it. Power International Holdings are interested in Liverpool.
5:08 PM · Feb 1, 2023
·
35.6K
 Views
17
 Retweets
18
 Quote Tweets
255
 Likes
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm
This guy has got a lot of info regarding contracts and injuries correct before


🅘
@LFCApproved
Before the Qataris jump on it. Power International Holdings are interested in Liverpool.
5:08 PM · Feb 1, 2023
·
35.6K
 Views
17
 Retweets
18
 Quote Tweets
255
 Likes

Yes!!!! Max Power - Strap in and feel the Gs.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:30:19 pm
@LFCApproved
Before the Qataris jump on it. Power International Holdings are interested in Liverpool.
5:08 PM · Feb 1, 2023

A quick look suggests they really aren't that huge, well they're big, but they don't appear to be buy a £4bn football club sort of big.

But then I guess if you're the clean face to a state bid then...  ??? :-\
Meh.

Don't think we're getting fully sold, nor do I think minority investors will change the status quo much. Selling to an oil nation is probably the only way we fully sell up and splash the cash on transfers... but then we're run by tyrants - which you could argue all of football will be sooner or later anyway.

It's all a bit shite.

New rumour is FSG will still have a 10% stake in LFC after the Qatar company takeover.  :D
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm
A quick look suggests they really aren't that huge, well they're big, but they don't appear to be buy a £4bn football club sort of big.

But then I guess if you're the clean face to a state bid then...  ??? :-\
Pffft  No worries. I'm sure they can get as much as they need from the Qatar Magic Laundromat Company
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:34 pm
New rumour is FSG will still have a 10% stake in LFC after the Qatar company takeover.  :D

Yes!!! only 90% sport washed!!!

moral soap box is intact.
60% Qatar?
20% Saudi?
10% FSG?





10% dunno
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
60% Qatar?
20% Saudi?
10% FSG?





10% dunno

10% luck,
20% skill
15% concentrated power of will.
5% pleasure,
50% pain.
100% reason to remember the name
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
60% Qatar?
20% Saudi?
10% FSG?
That's a right shit sandwich.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:04:20 pm
60% Qatar?
20% Saudi?
10% FSG?





10% dunno

25 % Saudi if these rumours are true.

But those figures are roughly what the gist of it is.
David Lynch did say in his article today FSG are talking with investors from these countries.

Quote
Exploratory talks are currently being held with Qatari, German, US and Saudi investors interested in buying Liverpool.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:14:20 pm
David Lynch did say in his article today FSG are talking with investors from these countries.

Twin sheikhs
seems like FSG are gonna try and Mllk the Sheikhs.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:34:33 pm
Yes!!!! Max Power - Strap in and feel the Gs.

 :lmao
Worth remembering that any competent seller would talk to anyone during this part of the process, that get's your price up even if you do not want to sell to one or more of the bidders.


And, you can't tell anyone you are doing that either or it does not work...................
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:35:26 pm
I mean - there seems to be a consensus in the thread (at least in the posts that address the actual title and subject).

I don't think any of us are expecting FSG to break any transfer spending records anytime soon and, given their business model, why would they?

So - we are left with with... I dunno to be honest.

We hope for a complete sale to *insert derogative term for a moneybags undesirable here*.

Or... a financial injection (Pfizer gotta be in the running surely). Injection... never mind  ::)

Or... Don't Panic and Carry on. Which is what most of us (me included) are left with.

Panicking a little though. Somebody give me a hug.

Theres no need to Pjanic.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:42:34 pm
A quick look suggests they really aren't that huge, well they're big, but they don't appear to be buy a £4bn football club sort of big.

But then I guess if you're the clean face to a state bid then...  ??? :-\

Whilst Im not aboard a Qatari Government purchase of the club, I would not against private individuals or companies from the region buying us. I think weve got to be able to distinguish the bad ones from the significantly less bad ones and with the amount of wealth generated in that part of the world it stands to reason that there are people from ME that could afford us.

Im also not suggesting not being forensic in exploring any links to their homophobic murderous regime, but given the apparent paucity of interest it may not be wise to dismiss them out of hand simply because they are from that part of the world.
