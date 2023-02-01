Hopefully the complete sale of the club is done soon and we can then start to plan for the summer.



Im still very sceptical about the talk of getting Bellingham as, that to me, is a smokescreen to gloss over the lack of transfers to improve the first team. If FSG do find a buyer then nobody knows what is going to happen and so all the rumours and talk about Bellingham are just hot air. We may still get him of course but new owners may decide differently. Personally I would prefer a more balanced approach to improving the team rather than one big transfer.



To put things into a bit of perspective, we did buy Gakpo who was the third highest transfer of January plus we spent the 5th highest total in transfers (practically joint 4th) so its not all doom and gloom. We know what needs to be done and Im hoping that a sale goes through quickly now and we can move on.