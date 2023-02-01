« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Melwood is an extra asset for the sale price.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 04:06:30 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:01:23 pm
FSG have just bought Melwood?  Never heard of the guy. Is he even a midfielder?
Mel Wood? He's a left sided forward I believe.  :P
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
fsg by their inaction have cost themselves
a new buyer will have to pay the [urchase price and  spend at least 200/300 million as well as factor in no champions league monies.
thats a 10% hike in value
pretty short sighted from a business perspective
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:05:56 pm
Melwood is an extra asset for the sale price.

That too.

See you do make sense on occasions mate.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 04:36:51 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 04:01:23 pm
FSG have just bought Melwood?  Never heard of the guy. Is he even a midfielder?
That joke's already been done on the women's thread. Typical bloke, keep up ;D :wave
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:40:41 pm
Ooh if they're buying Melwood back, that suggests they havent checked out and are likely to carry on for the forseeable.
Or you know they are increasing the value of the asset for when a sale happens, works both ways. People renovate homes they want to sell too to get a better price.
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:21:47 pm
I absolutely loathe that lazy narrative that some like to peddle.

Lets put the Twitteratti to one side for a moment and talk about genuine fans and their concerns. Lifelong fans who have invested themselves heavily in this club, emotionally, financially, and have been there physically when losing away on horrible wet Wednesday nights in winter. To such people it's not about ''new toys''. New toys suggests something indulgent that is bought on a whim and just for the sheer hell and pleasure of it. Shiny new toys are the Ferrari on the drive after you've already got the mansion, the pool, the six acres of grounds and more millions in the bank than you can count. In football terms, shiny toys are what the likes of Abu Dhabi and the loon running Chelsea can purchase and not even worry if they stay in the reserves for years on mega contracts. They are ''shiny new toys.''

What concerned Liverpool fans want is competence and the will to compete as strongly as possible. For a club of Liverpool's undoubted standing, those things are a basic requirement. We can all squabble over whether of not FSG have been great, good, bad or indifferent, but the facts are that under them we have won the lot with probably the best manager in the world and certainly the most exciting team in the world for a time. For me, credit there is due, and I offer it freely.

Thing is, we built that mansion and we had the pool. We were, for a time, surrounded by an embarrassment of riches. We all enjoyed it to the hilt too. I'll never forget until I either get Alzheimers or pop my clogs. At that point, we didn't need shiny new toys. That's not what we were about. But what we did need was careful maintenance so what what had been built would be preserved and the foundations built on and expanded on further. The thing with football is it's a race with no finishing line. It's an endless, ongoing slog where you cannot afford to ease off or stand still. If you do that, others simply breeze past you.

Sadly, maintaining our gains and building on them in a sensible and sustainable way has not been the approach the club have taken. We had good people in recruitment, our analytics were being raved about by everyone. We have, for me, the best manager on Earth. We also had an absolutely fantastic team that was only going to need adequate strengthening at key moments and in key positions. We'd also moved into the very top of the table of clubs when it came to revenue too, so we were in a prime position to do what was necessary. Today, only the most successful club on Earth brings in more legitimate revenue than Liverpool. So, we had the means and the abilities to maintain what was so painstakingly built, but seemingly not the will or the desire.

So here we are, genuinely concerned, often lifelong fans who have been suggesting that routine and clearly affordable maintenance should be a basic for a club in our position and stature. Fans who simply expect problem areas to be addressed as and when appropriate, being told that they are basically ungrateful, clueless gobshites who are only interested in ''shiny new toys.'' Well I'm sorry, but it's a lazy, insulting and wholly inaccurate slur on good, solid, decent fans of this club.

We don't want Ferraris. We just want the leaky roof fixing before it all comes down.

Love your posts. That is a belter.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
bang on
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 06:45:00 pm »
Bit random, but I feel like the owners have distanced themselves from the fanbase since their backlash to the decision to furlough the club staff, and opposition to ESL. They've never been the most vocal, but I'm sure they interacted with the fanbase a bit more. I remember John Henry penning a letter to the fans after losing Torres. Similarly when we won the CL and PL. They were happy to stand on the podium when we lifted the Champions League. Then he releases the video apologising for the ESL and that's the last we've heard from them. The team painfully close to a quadruple last season and nothing. Club up for sale, lots of key departures and not a peep.

That's one of the things that irks me the most. Klopp is facing questions about all of our issues every day and they're hiding away. If by some miracle we win the Champions League this season, they can stay away from the podium this time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 06:55:57 pm »
Superb riposte SoS.... superb 👌
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 06:56:25 pm »
A very interesting article from David lynch:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/02/liverpool-takeover-pledge-was-an-empty-promise-with-fsgs-true-intentions-now-clear/

People who don't like Al's posts might want to steer clear.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm »
Quote
Clues as to FSGs true intentions can also be found in the clubs most recently published accounts, which appear to show debt repayment being prioritised over making cash available for transfers.

If this were an ownership group committed to the long term, that would not be happening, and this reality only spells out how utterly vital it is that Liverpools future is resolved as soon as possible.



Rather, Liverpool simply only need to shake off the burden of infrastructure project costs inexplicably paid for through short-term debt, as well as their current owners desire to keep operational debt at a minimum.
All praise our benevolent owners for improving our facilities.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 07:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:00:03 pm
All praise our benevolent owners for improving our facilities.

I expect plenty will be along in due course to explain why this is good, actually.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 07:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:00:03 pm
All praise our benevolent owners for improving our facilities.

Bunch of rats so they are. So thats where all the money is going. To repay them back when theyre already looking to make 3-4 billion on the club. Bunch of greedy bastards.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
How have you not posted this part from the David Lynch article?  ;D

Quote
There are exploratory talks still being currently held with Qatari, German, US and Saudi investors interested in a buyout of Liverpool.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10335 on: Today at 07:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:06:26 pm
How have you not posted this part from the David Lynch article?  ;D

We heard that months ago, I know these things will take a while but it's nothing new.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10336 on: Today at 07:11:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:08:51 pm
We heard that months ago, I know these things will take a while but it's nothing new.

I know but his post was about to not hurt the feelings of a fat, grown arse man like Al.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10337 on: Today at 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:38:09 pm
What will be the cost? I hope this won't be an excuse come summer and our budget for transfers.
The plan to give the women's team a training ground has been ongoing for a couple of years now. There is every chance the project's budget - whatever it may be - was set aside back when things began, as opposed to it being decided this week or at some future point to come. Public details are very limited, however. It's difficult to speak in certainties. Had Carragher not tweeted of the Melwood development yesterday, we would be coming up on 12 months passing without any kind of news.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10338 on: Today at 07:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:11:07 pm
I know but his post was about to not hurt the feelings of a fat, grown arse man like Al.  ;D

 ;D Hopefully there's some more progress soon. Need an Orny bomb!!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10339 on: Today at 07:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:06:26 pm
How have you not posted this part from the David Lynch article?  ;D
German investors sounds fun. Bring it on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10340 on: Today at 07:16:05 pm »
I think the rumour previously was German and Swiss team up.  :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10341 on: Today at 07:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 06:56:25 pm
A very interesting article from David lynch:

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/02/liverpool-takeover-pledge-was-an-empty-promise-with-fsgs-true-intentions-now-clear/

People who don't like Al's posts might want to steer clear.

Quote
Clues as to FSGs true intentions can also be found in the clubs most recently published accounts, which appear to show debt repayment being prioritised over making cash available for transfers.

That quote in particular is a tad naughty as it doesn't paint the entire picture.

The bank debt went from £50m at end of 2019 to £196m at end of 2020 (out of a £200m facility) mostly down to COVID and the lack of a high amount of income that the months just prior to the accounts normally brings.

This then dropped in the 2021 accounts to £128m, again likely down to the income which was now coming back into the club in the months prior to the accounts, but way over the levels prior to covid.

Intercompany loans haven't seen anything repaid since end 2020 accounts and there is £10.4m owed to us from the group as of 31 May 2021.


Obviously this doesn't say what's gone on since end May 2021, which was 20 months ago now.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10342 on: Today at 07:27:49 pm »
Standards Corrupted as usual.. shame i bought the L-shirt, but might squeeze it on.. boston fan boys probably don't get this or the internet terrorists.. FSG should sell and take the profits now.. yes, they were a good part of the league/CL (two hundred yards after Klopp), but good riddance now
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10343 on: Today at 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 07:27:49 pm
Standards Corrupted as usual.. shame i bought the L-shirt, but might squeeze it on.. boston fan boys probably don't get this or the internet terrorists.. FSG should sell and take the profits now.. yes, they were a good part of the league/CL (two hundred yards after Klopp), but good riddance now
Thankfully I was a fat fucker when they came out and I bought an XL........
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10344 on: Today at 07:31:19 pm »
That's a killer* post.






*nothing to do with Killer-heels - as otherwise the post would have been Bellingham this, Bellingham that, ad nauseum.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10345 on: Today at 07:35:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:24:44 pm
That quote in particular is a tad naughty as it doesn't paint the entire picture.

The bank debt went from £50m at end of 2019 to £196m at end of 2020 (out of a £200m facility) mostly down to COVID and the lack of a high amount of income that the months just prior to the accounts normally brings.

This then dropped in the 2021 accounts to £128m, again likely down to the income which was now coming back into the club in the months prior to the accounts, but way over the levels prior to covid.

Intercompany loans haven't seen anything repaid since end 2020 accounts and there is £10.4m owed to us from the group as of 31 May 2021.


Obviously this doesn't say what's gone on since end May 2021, which was 20 months ago now.

The intercompany loan may not have been repaid but then again it would have been almost impossible to repay the intercompany loan and pay for the training ground and ARE from the clubs revenues.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10346 on: Today at 07:36:04 pm »
Press box on now on LFCtv not even attempting to dress the lack of signings up.  Consensus is weve given up on top4. Checked out especially after not even attempting to sign a midfielder
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 07:36:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:06:30 pm
Mel Wood? He's a left sided forward I believe.  :P

There have been some great posters on this site over the years SoS (god knows - as I have spent too much time) - I won't mention names but back in the days a few posts were "pinned/tagged".. You deserve it just based on the football/local dimention (and the posts/work/kindness you show on some of the other forums - (and some tough ones). Thank you !
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 07:43:39 pm »
Interesting point in the article is that we have no issues with FFP.  The owners could have spent a lot more, and put some of their gains in the value of the club into paying for the infrastructure.  We make enough organically to compete against the best, but not while we are straddled with loan repayments.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10349 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:43:39 pm
Interesting point in the article is that we have no issues with FFP.  The owners could have spent a lot more, and put some of their gains in the value of the club into paying for the infrastructure.  We make enough organically to compete against the best, but not while we are straddled with loan repayments.

The issue isn't necessarily loan repayments, it's prob more that if they had provided more funds for the training ground then could have freed up some more fund for transfers. Not sure that would have been huge amounts though.

Remains to be seen if the same is true for the ARE as the accounts which will cover the bulk of this work so far aren't out yet. I'm not entirely sure if the club could shoulder the £50m AXA and £80m ARE from their own income without some more external funding though, unless there really has been a huge chunk of working capital put to this.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10350 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 07:36:41 pm
There have been some great posters on this site over the years SoS (god knows - as I have spent too much time) - I won't mention names but back in the days a few posts were "pinned/tagged".. You deserve it just based on the football/local dimention (and the posts/work/kindness you show on some of the other forums - (and some tough ones). Thank you !

+1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10351 on: Today at 07:49:12 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:36:51 pm
That joke's already been done on the women's thread. Typical bloke, keep up ;D :wave

Feckin women. That was my A material too :'(
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10352 on: Today at 07:53:47 pm »
Absolute quality post again buddy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10353 on: Today at 07:54:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 07:48:30 pm
The issue isn't necessarily loan repayments, it's prob more that if they had provided more funds for the training ground then could have freed up some more fund for transfers. Not sure that would have been huge amounts though.

Remains to be seen if the same is true for the ARE as the accounts which will cover the bulk of this work so far aren't out yet. I'm not entirely sure if the club could shoulder the £50m AXA and £80m ARE from their own income without some more external funding though, unless there really has been a huge chunk of working capital put to this.


Thats the point Im trying to make.  They could have funded this, with the increase in the value of the club, whilst the transfer spending/wages etc could have been kept within what the club makes organically (and hence keeping us nicely within FFP).  Maybe they thought they could do it all without putting anything extra in, but this season theyve seen the harsh reality. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10354 on: Today at 07:55:34 pm »
Cracker of a post by SoS by the way. Sums it up for me in nutshell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10355 on: Today at 07:56:58 pm »
100% spot on
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10356 on: Today at 07:59:24 pm »
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:54:08 pm


Thats the point Im trying to make.  They could have funded this, with the increase in the value of the club, whilst the transfer spending/wages etc could have been kept within what the club makes organically (and hence keeping us nicely within FFP).  Maybe they thought they could do it all without putting anything extra in, but this season theyve seen the harsh reality.

to be honest it's entirely possible that without covid that they could have done. However once that removed a good chunk of revenue they really should have put in more to cover the losses (even if as a loan).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10357 on: Today at 08:00:11 pm »
Well... um... yeh. Obviously.

No need for the waffle  ::)

On the other hand... cuts to the crux of how some of us are feeling and expresses the essence of our current um... plight.

Great post  :wellin
