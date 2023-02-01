Bit random, but I feel like the owners have distanced themselves from the fanbase since their backlash to the decision to furlough the club staff, and opposition to ESL. They've never been the most vocal, but I'm sure they interacted with the fanbase a bit more. I remember John Henry penning a letter to the fans after losing Torres. Similarly when we won the CL and PL. They were happy to stand on the podium when we lifted the Champions League. Then he releases the video apologising for the ESL and that's the last we've heard from them. The team painfully close to a quadruple last season and nothing. Club up for sale, lots of key departures and not a peep.



That's one of the things that irks me the most. Klopp is facing questions about all of our issues every day and they're hiding away. If by some miracle we win the Champions League this season, they can stay away from the podium this time.