Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 04:05:56 pm »
Melwood is an extra asset for the sale price.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 04:06:30 pm »
FSG have just bought Melwood?  Never heard of the guy. Is he even a midfielder?
Mel Wood? He's a left sided forward I believe.  :P
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 04:08:31 pm »
fsg by their inaction have cost themselves
a new buyer will have to pay the [urchase price and  spend at least 200/300 million as well as factor in no champions league monies.
thats a 10% hike in value
pretty short sighted from a business perspective
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 04:10:05 pm »
Melwood is an extra asset for the sale price.

That too.

See you do make sense on occasions mate.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 04:36:51 pm »
FSG have just bought Melwood?  Never heard of the guy. Is he even a midfielder?
That joke's already been done on the women's thread. Typical bloke, keep up ;D :wave
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Ooh if they're buying Melwood back, that suggests they havent checked out and are likely to carry on for the forseeable.
Or you know they are increasing the value of the asset for when a sale happens, works both ways. People renovate homes they want to sell too to get a better price.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 06:00:31 pm »
I absolutely loathe that lazy narrative that some like to peddle.

Lets put the Twitteratti to one side for a moment and talk about genuine fans and their concerns. Lifelong fans who have invested themselves heavily in this club, emotionally, financially, and have been there physically when losing away on horrible wet Wednesday nights in winter. To such people it's not about ''new toys''. New toys suggests something indulgent that is bought on a whim and just for the sheer hell and pleasure of it. Shiny new toys are the Ferrari on the drive after you've already got the mansion, the pool, the six acres of grounds and more millions in the bank than you can count. In football terms, shiny toys are what the likes of Abu Dhabi and the loon running Chelsea can purchase and not even worry if they stay in the reserves for years on mega contracts. They are ''shiny new toys.''

What concerned Liverpool fans want is competence and the will to compete as strongly as possible. For a club of Liverpool's undoubted standing, those things are a basic requirement. We can all squabble over whether of not FSG have been great, good, bad or indifferent, but the facts are that under them we have won the lot with probably the best manager in the world and certainly the most exciting team in the world for a time. For me, credit there is due, and I offer it freely.

Thing is, we built that mansion and we had the pool. We were, for a time, surrounded by an embarrassment of riches. We all enjoyed it to the hilt too. I'll never forget until I either get Alzheimers or pop my clogs. At that point, we didn't need shiny new toys. That's not what we were about. But what we did need was careful maintenance so what what had been built would be preserved and the foundations built on and expanded on further. The thing with football is it's a race with no finishing line. It's an endless, ongoing slog where you cannot afford to ease off or stand still. If you do that, others simply breeze past you.

Sadly, maintaining our gains and building on them in a sensible and sustainable way has not been the approach the club have taken. We had good people in recruitment, our analytics were being raved about by everyone. We have, for me, the best manager on Earth. We also had an absolutely fantastic team that was only going to need adequate strengthening at key moments and in key positions. We'd also moved into the very top of the table of clubs when it came to revenue too, so we were in a prime position to do what was necessary. Today, only the most successful club on Earth brings in more legitimate revenue than Liverpool. So, we had the means and the abilities to maintain what was so painstakingly built, but seemingly not the will or the desire.

So here we are, genuinely concerned, often lifelong fans who have been suggesting that routine and clearly affordable maintenance should be a basic for a club in our position and stature. Fans who simply expect problem areas to be addressed as and when appropriate, being told that they are basically ungrateful, clueless gobshites who are only interested in ''shiny new toys.'' Well I'm sorry, but it's a lazy, insulting and wholly inaccurate slur on good, solid, decent fans of this club.

We don't want Ferraris. We just want the leaky roof fixing before it all comes down.

Love your posts. That is a belter.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
I absolutely loathe that lazy narrative that some like to peddle.

Lets put the Twitteratti to one side for a moment and talk about genuine fans and their concerns. Lifelong fans who have invested themselves heavily in this club, emotionally, financially, and have been there physically when losing away on horrible wet Wednesday nights in winter. To such people it's not about ''new toys''. New toys suggests something indulgent that is bought on a whim and just for the sheer hell and pleasure of it. Shiny new toys are the Ferrari on the drive after you've already got the mansion, the pool, the six acres of grounds and more millions in the bank than you can count. In football terms, shiny toys are what the likes of Abu Dhabi and the loon running Chelsea can purchase and not even worry if they stay in the reserves for years on mega contracts. They are ''shiny new toys.''

What concerned Liverpool fans want is competence and the will to compete as strongly as possible. For a club of Liverpool's undoubted standing, those things are a basic requirement. We can all squabble over whether of not FSG have been great, good, bad or indifferent, but the facts are that under them we have won the lot with probably the best manager in the world and certainly the most exciting team in the world for a time. For me, credit there is due, and I offer it freely.

Thing is, we built that mansion and we had the pool. We were, for a time, surrounded by an embarrassment of riches. We all enjoyed it to the hilt too. I'll never forget until I either get Alzheimers or pop my clogs. At that point, we didn't need shiny new toys. That's not what we were about. But what we did need was careful maintenance so what what had been built would be preserved and the foundations built on and expanded on further. The thing with football is it's a race with no finishing line. It's an endless, ongoing slog where you cannot afford to ease off or stand still. If you do that, others simply breeze past you.

Sadly, maintaining our gains and building on them in a sensible and sustainable way has not been the approach the club have taken. We had good people in recruitment, our analytics were being raved about by everyone. We have, for me, the best manager on Earth. We also had an absolutely fantastic team that was only going to need adequate strengthening at key moments and in key positions. We'd also moved into the very top of the table of clubs when it came to revenue too, so we were in a prime position to do what was necessary. Today, only the most successful club on Earth brings in more legitimate revenue than Liverpool. So, we had the means and the abilities to maintain what was so painstakingly built, but seemingly not the will or the desire.

So here we are, genuinely concerned, often lifelong fans who have been suggesting that routine and clearly affordable maintenance should be a basic for a club in our position and stature. Fans who simply expect problem areas to be addressed as and when appropriate, being told that they are basically ungrateful, clueless gobshites who are only interested in ''shiny new toys.'' Well I'm sorry, but it's a lazy, insulting and wholly inaccurate slur on good, solid, decent fans of this club.

We don't want Ferraris. We just want the leaky roof fixing before it all comes down.

bang on
