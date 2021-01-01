« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10280 on: Today at 02:22:26 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:14:16 pm
We were in a shocking position in 20/21 and finished third with Nat Philips and Rhys Williams at CB. If you want to throw the towel in with half the season to play, that's your opinion, I'm just being factual.

In 20/21:

- We'd been top earlier in the season
- We actually brought in 2xCBs to help us during the transfer window
- Our players were 2 years younger
- We weren't as chaotic behind the scenes
- We'd played well in more than a handful of games that season prior to our run to top 4.


It's not about throwing the towel in, we're both just chatting shit on the internet, but the picture is different to 2021 now. In loads of ways. I hope we do it, but feel like we're entering a gun fight with a spoon.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10281 on: Today at 02:26:57 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:14:16 pm
We were in a shocking position in 20/21 and finished third with Nat Philips and Rhys Williams at CB. If you want to throw the towel in with half the season to play, that's your opinion, I'm just being factual.

Yes and our core were at their peak. It was an outstanding achievement to come back as we did. Now Mane is gone, Wijnaldum is gone, and everyone else that managed that run is older and more broken. We're a worse team, there is no question about it. Henderson and Milner haven't got it in them any more, perhaps in very short spells at best. I really hope we do it, but I see no reason why we will.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10282 on: Today at 02:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:22:26 pm
In 20/21:

- We'd been top earlier in the season
- We actually brought in 2xCBs to help us during the transfer window
- Our players were 2 years younger
- We weren't as chaotic behind the scenes
- We'd played well in more than a handful of games that season prior to our run to top 4.


It's not about throwing the towel in, we're both just chatting shit on the internet, but the picture is different to 2021 now. In loads of ways. I hope we do it, but feel like we're entering a gun fight with a spoon.

Once we got Fabinho and Thiago together in midfield for the run-in we were okay again, with Phillips and Williams doing a passable job at the back and tactics adapted to our needs. Losing Fabinho and Henderson from midfield for months - added to no CB's - killed us. Fabinho and Henderson at the time were 2 of the best midfielders in the league, right now they're anything but.

I think if we were to get a full squad back available by March we could have a good finish to the season (like we did 20/21). However, top 4 will be long gone by then. It's also wishful thinking as we can't keep players fit.

At the start of January 2021 we were top of the league, so we could just about carry that really bad run and recover for top 4, it just cost us any chance of the title. Difference this time was we were already off the pace at the start of Jan and couldn't afford to write more months off.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10283 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:29:49 pm
It's also wishful thinking as we can't keep players fit.


In my general malaise about all things transfer window and FSG - this element here is pretty fucking serious. We are way, way beyond a normal injury list now even for players who had the kind of season we did last year. Also our injuries seem to take an age to come back from - With Diaz's cancelled comeback this year in particular a severe lowlight.

So apart from the cash for transfers, the injury list/physio, the scouting and analysis, the lack of ceo, the vacuum of information on the sale or sale process, the results on the pitch, everything's going alright really.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10284 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:26:57 pm
Yes and our core were at their peak. It was an outstanding achievement to come back as we did. Now Mane is gone, Wijnaldum is gone, and everyone else that managed that run is older and more broken. We're a worse team, there is no question about it. Henderson and Milner haven't got it in them any more, perhaps in very short spells at best. I really hope we do it, but I see no reason why we will.
It's less than a year ago the same players were on the brink of winning everything, now people are bailing on them because of a bad half  to the season. They've earned the right for 'supporters' to have a bit more faith in them. The players are playing badly and are underperforming, but I'm sorry, I can't forget what those players have produced and I can't count them out with half the season to play.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10285 on: Today at 02:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:23:22 pm
People used to complain about us being left behind financially with an ageing ground. We've moved into the top 3 clubs in the world financially (who would have ever thought we'd overtake United), nearly built a half a new ground and managed a CL trophy and our first PL for 30 years (plus other silverware). We have arguably the best manager in the world and one of the best 3 we've ever had.


So we are a bit shit at the moment and mistakes may have been made but come on, remember how bad things were 10 years ago.

It's fair to make the point about keeping things in perspective, but I think the worry people have is that this may not simply be a blip. People are justifiably concerned that FSG have mentally checked out a bit. And even if it's only temporary, the accumulated neglect that's piling up right now could set us back years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10286 on: Today at 02:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:12:45 pm
I'd agree, and that takes my support of the club into a territory I'm very uncomfortable with. Clearly depends on who but for example Qatar and their human rights record, doesn't sit right with me at all. We'd become everything I hated in the likes of City.
There are two things that can make us attractive to private investors:
1. The Super League
2. If we're allowed to sell our TV rights

If any of the above applies then investing their personal wealth into us would make sense because they will be able to sell us at a big profit later on like FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10287 on: Today at 02:46:20 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:41:43 pm
It's fair to make the point about keeping things in perspective, but I think the worry people have is that this may not simply be a blip. People are justifiably concerned that FSG have mentally checked out a bit. And even if it's only temporary, the accumulated neglect that's piling up right now could set us back years.
Based on what have they checked out?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10288 on: Today at 02:48:40 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:46:20 pm
Based on what have they checked out?

Mike Gordon has left to handle the sale of the club and the fact they won't let the manager buy players..  :P
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10289 on: Today at 02:49:12 pm »
Is the Forbes valuation like Zoopla? Because if they are, they are not very reliable.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10290 on: Today at 02:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:05:41 pm
So no one from FSG has actually said they want £4bn, and people have just made it up?

A quick search shows quite a wide range of prices they supposedly want from journalists £3.5bn to £4.5bn. I think James Pearce said £4bn. But yeah it's probably guesswork from them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10291 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:40 pm
Mike Gordon has left to handle the sale of the club and the fact they won't let the manager buy players..  :P
What did Mike Gordan actually do. We've got a CEO, we've got a Director of Football. When the ESL was happening behind Klopp's back, he didn't even have the decency to tell him.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10292 on: Today at 02:56:38 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:53:45 pm
We're 7 points behind Spurs with 2 games in hand.

John Henry you shouldnt have time to post on rawk.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10293 on: Today at 02:57:57 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:55:07 pm
What did Mike Gordan Actually do. We've got a CEO we've got a Director of Football. When the ESL was happening behind Klopp's back, he didn't even have the decency to tell him.

The ESL thing might've been above his even pay grade even but he had the closest relationship with Kloppo from the main men at the top.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10294 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
FSG have been good owners, but they have dropped the ball recently. Not just with us, but the Red Sox and arguably the Pens. We're shite, the Red Sox are and will be shite, and the Pens are barely hanging onto the last playoff spot halfway through the season. FSG are investing heavily in the sponsorship deals and stadiums of each club, but are not delivering on the playing squads. They seem more like a real estate management company or REIT at this point rather than the owners of professional clubs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10295 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:57:57 pm
The ESL thing might've been above his even pay grade even but he had the closest relationship with Kloppo from the main men at the top.
I doubt it, he's 1 of the biggest shareholders at FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10296 on: Today at 03:02:41 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 03:01:02 pm
I doubt it, he's 1 of the biggest shareholders at FSG.

Okay even then he's left to handle the sale of the club. FSG are going, the only question remains is how quickly?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10297 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:46:20 pm
Based on what have they checked out?

Well, first off, I didn't say they had checked out for sure. I said people can justifiably be concerned that this might be the case. And does it really need saying why people might wonder that? - Not funding signings we have a glaring need for both in the immediate and long-term, despite record revenues and recent investment from RedBird; taking away crucial administrative personnel in order to focus on full or partial sale; the fact that they want a full or partial sale in the first place...

Do you think they're fully committed?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10298 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm »
They've checked out.  Let's ALL say this and accept it for fucks sakes.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10299 on: Today at 03:15:47 pm »
I mean what evidence is there to say they haven't checked out... the club is an utter mess, personal leaving Edwards and now Ward. A lack of investment in the playing side compared to rivals, pretty much writing off the rest of the season, like I said some of the defence of FSG is just utterly bizarre   ??? almost Russian bots esque.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10300 on: Today at 03:21:47 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:27:10 pm
Seemed to have touched a nerve, people are literally lying to make a point, which is ridiculous. Posters are trying to convince people LFC are on the brink just because they haven't got a load of new toys, like Chelsea have.

I absolutely loathe that lazy narrative that some like to peddle.

Lets put the Twitteratti to one side for a moment and talk about genuine fans and their concerns. Lifelong fans who have invested themselves heavily in this club, emotionally, financially, and have been there physically when losing away on horrible wet Wednesday nights in winter. To such people it's not about ''new toys''. New toys suggests something indulgent that is bought on a whim and just for the sheer hell and pleasure of it. Shiny new toys are the Ferrari on the drive after you've already got the mansion, the pool, the six acres of grounds and more millions in the bank than you can count. In football terms, shiny toys are what the likes of Abu Dhabi and the loon running Chelsea can purchase and not even worry if they stay in the reserves for years on mega contracts. They are ''shiny new toys.''

What concerned Liverpool fans want is competence and the will to compete as strongly as possible. For a club of Liverpool's undoubted standing, those things are a basic requirement. We can all squabble over whether of not FSG have been great, good, bad or indifferent, but the facts are that under them we have won the lot with probably the best manager in the world and certainly the most exciting team in the world for a time. For me, credit there is due, and I offer it freely.

Thing is, we built that mansion and we had the pool. We were, for a time, surrounded by an embarrassment of riches. We all enjoyed it to the hilt too. I'll never forget until I either get Alzheimers or pop my clogs. At that point, we didn't need shiny new toys. That's not what we were about. But what we did need was careful maintenance so what what had been built would be preserved and the foundations built on and expanded on further. The thing with football is it's a race with no finishing line. It's an endless, ongoing slog where you cannot afford to ease off or stand still. If you do that, others simply breeze past you.

Sadly, maintaining our gains and building on them in a sensible and sustainable way has not been the approach the club have taken. We had good people in recruitment, out analytics were being raved about by everyone. We have, for me, the best manager on Earth. We also had an absolutely fantastic team that was only going to need adequate strengthening at key moments and in key positions. We'd also moved into the very top of the table of clubs when it came to revenue too, so we were in a prime position to do what was necessary. Today, only the most successful club on Earth brings in more legitimate revenue than Liverpool. So, we had the means and the abilities to maintain what was so painstakingly built, but seemingly not the will or the desire.

So here we are, genuinely concerned, often lifelong fans who have been suggesting that routine and clearly affordable maintenance should be a basic for a club in our position and stature. Fans who simply expect problem areas to be addressed as and when appropriate, being told that they are basically ungrateful, clueless gobshites who are only interested in ''shiny new toys.'' Well I'm sorry, but it's a lazy, insulting and wholly inaccurate slur on good, solid, decent fans of this club.

We don't want Ferraris. We just want the leaky roof fixing before it all comes down.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10301 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 03:05:34 pm
Well, first off, I didn't say they had checked out for sure. I said people can justifiably be concerned that this might be the case. And does it really need saying why people might wonder that? - Not funding signings we have a glaring need for both in the immediate and long-term, despite record revenues and recent investment from RedBird; taking away crucial administrative personnel in order to focus on full or partial sale; the fact that they want a full or partial sale in the first place...

Do you think they're fully committed?
As committed as they've always been, nothing has changed. If you're not committed why did we buy Gakpo & why are they trying to buy back Melwood for the women's team?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10302 on: Today at 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:21:47 pm
I absolutely loathe that lazy narrative that some like to peddle.

Lets put the Twitteratti to one side for a moment and talk about genuine fans and their concerns. Lifelong fans who have invested themselves heavily in this club, emotionally, financially, and have been there physically when losing away on horrible wet Wednesday nights in winter. To such people it's not about ''new toys''. New toys suggests something indulgent that is bought on a whim and just for the sheer hell and pleasure of it. Shiny new toys are the Ferrari on the drive after you've already got the mansion, the pool, the six acres of grounds and more millions in the bank than you can count. In football terms, shiny toys are what the likes of Abu Dhabi and the loon running Chelsea can purchase and not even worry if they stay in the reserves for years on mega contracts. They are ''shiny new toys.''

What concerned Liverpool fans want is competence and the will to compete as strongly as possible. For a club of Liverpool's undoubted standing, those things are a basic requirement. We can all squabble over whether of not FSG have been great, good, bad or indifferent, but the facts are that under them we have won the lot with probably the best manager in the world and certainly the most exciting team in the world for a time. For me, credit there is due, and I offer it freely.

Thing is, we built that mansion and we had the pool. We were, for a time, surrounded by an embarrassment of riches. We all enjoyed it to the hilt too. I'll never forget until I either get Alzheimers or pop my clogs. At that point, we didn't need shiny new toys. That's not what we were about. But what we did need was careful maintenance so what what had been built would be preserved and the foundations built on and expanded on further. The thing with football is it's a race with no finishing line. It's an endless, ongoing slog where you cannot afford to ease off or stand still. If you do that, others simply breeze past you.

Sadly, maintaining our gains and building on them in a sensible and sustainable way has not been the approach the club have taken. We had good people in recruitment, out analytics were being raved about by everyone. We have, for me, the best manager on Earth. We also had an absolutely fantastic team that was only going to need adequate strengthening at key moments and in key positions. We'd also moved into the very top of the table of clubs when it came to revenue too, so we were in a prime position to do what was necessary. Today, only the most successful club on Earth brings in more legitimate revenue than Liverpool. So, we had the means and the abilities to maintain what was so painstakingly built, but seemingly not the will or the desire.

So here we are, genuinely concerned, often lifelong fans who have been suggesting that routine and clearly affordable maintenance should be a basic for a club in our position and stature. Fans who simply expect problem areas to be addressed as and when appropriate, being told that they are basically ungrateful, clueless gobshites who are only interested in ''shiny new toys.'' Well I'm sorry, but it's a lazy, insulting and wholly inaccurate slur on good, solid, decent fans of this club.

We don't want Ferraris. We just want the leaky roof fixing before it all comes down.

Hang this post in the Louvre imo.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10303 on: Today at 03:27:04 pm »
I have to be honest, my rejection of the Qatari offers et all are less about the human rights abuses. As much as they are totally abhorrent, i've no doubt people have suffered in making FSG successful, albeit more indirectly, and generally subscribe to the belief that there are no good billionaires.

I am just not interested in Liverpool buying titles with unmatched financial firepower. I've so enjoyed the Klopp years as we took it to City with a cleverly constructed squad and unmatched recruitment, spending much less but spending wise. I know it's hardly david v goliath, but it felt like we were staying true to our core values.

If Liverpool have a window like Chelsea have just had for example, it wont feel as special if we win leagues.

Maybe this is more a fatigue with modern football though, but I do find it depressing the way the league is headed.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10304 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
That's another fuck up for them. Melwood should've been kept for the Women's team in the first place. Heck when Kirkby was getting redesigned they should've included the Women's team in there. We have evrey age group in the set up from Under 9's to the first team based at Kirkby now bar the Women.
