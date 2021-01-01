Absolutely we should, but the reason for that is the players aren't performing, not because we didn't spunk £200m in the transfer window.



The players aren't performing because the squad has a broken spine predominantly - the midfield is running out of legs and quality and the CB are looking a bit suspect too.If we spent some money on midfielders, (maybe not £200 million last summer but we sure as shit need that money next summer for 3 players) we may have been a bit more solid, everyone may have looked better, and we may be competing for at least top 4.But as a result we now look imbalanced as a team. Some of it is unexpected (I did not expect Fabinho to drop off as bad as he has) but some of it is definitely not, it's been widely seen that we need more bodies in midfield since the 21/22 summer.