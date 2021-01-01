« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 351981 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 01:25:49 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:24 pm
We're 62% this year. But with the biggest profit in the league by some margin.
62% is average and we've been "carrying" some players for years.  It will really drop this summer when we lose a few players on a free and sell a few.

So FSG PR won't work here.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 01:27:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:27:17 pm

You can fuck off with your Tory shite & brainwashing,are you really real or just one of those shit 1st gen bots ?
Seemed to have touched a nerve, people are literally lying to make a point, which is ridiculous. Posters are trying to convince people LFC are on the brink just because they haven't got a load of new toys, like Chelsea have.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 01:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:24:49 pm
So yeah raises the question, where is the money going then? If it isn't wages then is it the stand, at which point you may ask should that have been prioritized.

Unless FSG are going to be like £300 million + available in the summer or some wild shit, and it was all just getting saved (in which case it is still dumb to withold until a massive change rather than feeding that in gradually), I really don't know why we don't have any money
It's going towards our infrastructure which isn't a bad thing. The lies that were told about the Redbird funding make it bad.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:25:49 pm
62% is average and we've been "carrying" some players for years.  It will really drop this summer when we lose a few players on a free and sell a few.

So FSG PR won't work here.

Our revenue will reduce signifcantly though.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 01:28:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Our revenue will reduce signifcantly though.
So will the players' bonuses.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 01:30:10 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:28:04 pm
Our revenue will reduce signifcantly though.

And yet will still likely produce a similar revenue as the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,565
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 01:31:44 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:25:46 pm
Why do you say this? I thought the point of Sportwashing was for it to be obvious that the club is owned by these sport-washers?

PIF have billions of assets being managed by Clearlake who are a majority shareholder in Chelsea.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 01:34:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:28:57 pm
So will the players' bonuses.
It will. I'd also say it's absolutely pathetic if a club of our size, with our history, is somehow pleading poverty because our players ended up with bonuses for winning stuff. It's why we exist as a football club. We're the most succesful team in the fucking country!
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:08:49 pm
Forbes values the club at 4.45bn I think FSG are asking for 4bn

So FSG are asking for more or less what the club is worth? What utter bastards. They should defintely be taking a massive hit on their asset and selling it for peanuts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:16:53 pm
Arsenal are spending to compete, as are the others, whether it works or not remains to be seen. Arsenal's squad has been massively improved by spending though (shockingly!) They'll be much more competitive as a result, I didn't say I'd prefer any of them, by the way. I pointed out that non-sportswashing teams are spending money to buy players to compete while we are not. All of them are above us this season and still spending money, too.

United are competing for the League Cup and the FA Cup. We won both only a few months ago.
Spurs aren't competing for anything.
Arsenal are competing for the league, which we also competed for a few months ago.

Half a bad season and everyone is losing their shit  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:24:49 pm
So yeah raises the question, where is the money going then? If it isn't wages then is it the stand, at which point you may ask should that have been prioritized.

Unless FSG are going to be like £300 million + available in the summer or some wild shit, and it was all just getting saved (in which case it is still dumb to withold until a massive change rather than feeding that in gradually), I really don't know why we don't have any money

Don't do it to yourself mate,for years I've been saying we must have saved money for the next window  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:49:01 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,469
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 01:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:41:21 pm
United are competing for the League Cup and the FA Cup. We won both only a few months ago.
Spurs aren't competing for anything.
Arsenal are competing for the league, which we also competed for a few months ago.

Half a bad season and everyone is losing their shit  ;D

united and spurs are also competing for a place in the champions league, which should be the bare minimum for a club our size.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:31:44 pm
PIF have billions of assets being managed by Clearlake who are a majority shareholder in Chelsea.
But PIF aren't a shareholder in Clearlake so how can Clearlake be a front for them?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 01:46:14 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:27:10 pm
Seemed to have touched a nerve, people are literally lying to make a point, which is ridiculous. Posters are trying to convince people LFC are on the brink just because they haven't got a load of new toys, like Chelsea have.

Yeah well calling people on here Tories will do that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 01:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:43:07 pm
united and spurs are also competing for a place in the champions league, which should be the bare minimum for a club our size.

Absolutely we should, but the reason for that is the players aren't performing, not because we didn't spunk £200m in the transfer window.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 01:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:39:19 pm
So FSG are asking for more or less what the club is worth? What utter bastards. They should defintely be taking a massive hit on their asset and selling it for peanuts.

A massive hit? They are going to make billions, whatever happens.

People want them to invest in their own assets or get out, I guess. It's not unreasonable, and I have no idea why anyone would feel the need to defend the greed of the super-rich.
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,043
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:43:07 pm
united and spurs are also competing for a place in the champions league, which should be the bare minimum for a club our size.
We're 7 points behind Spurs with 2 games in hand.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,924
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:16:45 pm
$4.45bn Which is probably about £4bn.

Edit: £3.6bn.

They should accept in the region of that and put the lost few hundred mill down to their own mistakes.

Still walk away with 10x profit on their investment.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,980
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 01:52:54 pm
A massive hit? They are going to make billions, whatever happens.

People want them to invest in their own assets or get out, I guess. It's not unreasonable, and I have no idea why anyone would feel the need to defend the greed of the super-rich.

That doesn't excuse the fact they are entitled to get the value of their asset when they sell. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:49:11 pm
Absolutely we should, but the reason for that is the players aren't performing, not because we didn't spunk £200m in the transfer window.

The players aren't performing because the squad has a broken spine predominantly - the midfield is running out of legs and quality and the CB are looking a bit suspect too.

If we spent some money on midfielders, (maybe not  £200 million last summer but we sure as shit need that money next summer for 3 players) we may have been a bit more solid, everyone may have looked better, and we may be competing for at least top 4.

But as a result we now look imbalanced as a team. Some of it is unexpected (I did not expect Fabinho to drop off as bad as he has) but some of it is definitely not, it's been widely seen that we need more bodies in midfield since the 21/22 summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 