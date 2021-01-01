This.

I also really like the idea of us being self-sufficient in principle. But like you say the priorities for FSG were completely for their own benefit. Risk-free for them too as they never once had to dip into their own pockets. At one point, we were well run, but they've done absolutely nothing for the club out of the kindness of their hearts. And now they've let the squad decay and allowed the running of the club to grind to a halt while they seek a gigantic return on their investment.



That's the thing I can't entirely begrudge the decision because we needed better training facilities and the Annie Road extension, but it does really feel that given the limits to our budget being based on revenue, that the choice has been to prioritize those things that improve the value of the club for FSG over what may in fact be the highest priority for the team.It needed doing, it should have been done the way it has been, but the money we make also needed to be allocated for the team itself but it hasn't been for these big infrastructure tasks instead. And it now really feels like that decision was made with value in mind, because you can let the clubs form drop and the value doesn't decrease THAT much.It feels as though it is a failure of a self sustaining model rather than the self sustaining model being a failure - with the money we make surely more of it could be allocated to the team, but that was a lesser priority for FSG. That's what it feels like.