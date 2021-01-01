« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 11:14:41 am »
"Hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club," the 31-year-old told Viaplay post-match. "We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."

They've let our players down. Explains the low morale.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 11:16:05 am »
The greatest trick ever played was billionaire capitalists convincing fans they dont need to invest any of their own money (outside of the initial purchase) on something they can walk away from at anytime with 10+ times what they paid. It's good work if you can get it. The window was your typical FSG window where we are left short in areas. I'm not even that upset about it all, this window has nothing on 2 years ago where we were top of the league, lads were defiantly clinging on defending our title before the ownership surrendered it. That window crystallised my view on FSG and nothing has changed since.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 11:18:56 am »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 11:16:05 am
The greatest trick ever played was billionaire capitalists convincing fans they dont need to invest any of their own money (outside of the initial purchase) on something they can walk away from at anytime with 10+ times what they paid. It's good work if you can get it. The window was your typical FSG window where we are left short in areas. I'm not even that upset about it all, this window has nothing on 2 years ago where we were top of the league, lads were defiantly clinging on defending our title before the ownership surrendered it. That window crystallised my view on FSG and nothing has changed since.
And they've already made their money back with the Redbird investment. They've taken money out of the club in an indirect way that some fans misinterpret.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 11:21:12 am »
Quote from: Ste08 on Today at 11:16:05 am
The greatest trick ever played was billionaire capitalists convincing fans they dont need to invest any of their own money (outside of the initial purchase) on something they can walk away from at anytime with 10+ times what they paid. It's good work if you can get it. The window was your typical FSG window where we are left short in areas. I'm not even that upset about it all, this window has nothing on 2 years ago where we were top of the league, lads were defiantly clinging on defending our title before the ownership surrendered it. That window crystallised my view on FSG and nothing has changed since.

Both summers after the CL and the title were the moments for me. They didn't understand how rare, precious and useful the position of being on top of the world was. We could have had anyone in those transfer windows - they did nothing. These guys have shown it's not about winning for them. Unless it's winning the hedge fund cock measuring contest. That they are very into.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 11:22:54 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:13:22 am
They're not, they've let us down massively in terms what we've spent on transfers compared to other sides but we could do without stupid soundbites like 'we cant compete with West Ham or Wolves financially'.
Ok, instead of saying we cant compete, maybe they shouldve said we arent competing
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 11:25:11 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:21:12 am
Both summers after the CL and the title were the moments for me. They didn't understand how rare, precious and useful the position of being on top of the world was. We could have had anyone in those transfer windows - they did nothing. These guys have shown it's not about winning for them. Unless it's winning the hedge fund cock measuring contest. That they are very into.
Agreed. The writing was on the wall once we won the league.

I remember all these articles in The Athletic and Times e.t.c bullshit about how we will let the team age out and then rebuild in 2 seasons nothing about strengthening when on top, that pretty much confirmed FSG never anticipated this success and had no interest in having us compete at the top end of the table, Klopp extracted everything with the resources given and got a massive fee for Coutinho.   

The whole plan was always to be a top 4 club at best with minimal spending, pretty much the Arsenal model post Wenger until kronke put in massive amounts of cash recently, we were an utter shitshow for first 5-6 years under FSG before Klopp arrived.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 11:35:20 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:14:41 am
"Hopefully we can welcome some new players at our football club," the 31-year-old told Viaplay post-match. "We will see. I think that quality is always welcome at Liverpool."

They've let our players down. Explains the low morale.

It's the reverse effect from Diaz last January in the dressing room.

We had a bit of a spring in our step at Villa with Gakpo being announced and a midfield signing expected after a lot of bullish talk from Klopp and briefings in December. One it quickly became apparent the taps were turned off that went.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 11:40:54 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:08:52 am
Do some posters realise it isn't either FSG or a sports washing country that can only be in charge of a football club?

They have fucked us big time squad wise.

Apparently not,it's FSG who mad us into a Club with one of the biggest fan bases in the world you know,fuck all to do with us already having that base long,long before they saw a chance to grab a bargain.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 11:43:04 am »
Realistically, the money they are asking for Is scandalous.
Probably won't be in the CL next season, we have a squad which needs a minimum 200-300mil spending on it.
The debt on the club is huge for the Annie Road and Main Stand, they have pulled a blinder here FSG.
Honestly have no idea why Klopp signed a new deal with them in charge, the backroom is collapsing and he has and has had hardly any backing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 11:44:29 am »
Quote from: ElMagico on Today at 11:43:04 am
Realistically, the money they are asking for Is scandalous.
Probably won't be in the CL next season, we have a squad which needs a minimum 200-300mil spending on it.
The debt on the club is huge for the Annie Road and Main Stand, they have pulled a blinder here FSG.
Honestly have no idea why Klopp signed a new deal with them in charge, the backroom is collapsing and he has and has had hardly any backing.

They'll stay as majority owners until the super league is finally dead. Can see the Glazer's doing the same.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 11:44:50 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:13:22 am
They're not, they've let us down massively in terms what we've spent on transfers compared to other sides but we could do without stupid soundbites like 'we cant compete with West Ham or Wolves financially'.


But its fucking true we havent spent fuck all when will you stop sticking up for them the plain hard facts are we are shit now because of lack of investment thats the top middle and bottom of it, to compete you need to spend money those clubs spend money we dont, has there ever been a bigger implosion ever in football I would say definitely not weve gone in 6 months from being one of the 3 best club sides in world football to the laughing stock this is unprecedented, there is no defence of the owners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 11:49:31 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:44:50 am

But its fucking true we havent spent fuck all when will you stop sticking up for them the plain hard facts are we are shit now because of lack of investment thats the top middle and bottom of it, to compete you need to spend money those clubs spend money we dont.

:D

Try to calm yourself down. No-one is sticking up for them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 11:51:49 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:25:11 am
Klopp extracted everything with the resources given and got a massive fee for Coutinho.   


If we hadn't made a once in a fucking generation transfer deal with Barcelona there we'd still be waiting for a league title. It was always obvious enough, but if there's anyone out there not accepting that now then you can't be helped. Sell to buy at one of the biggest clubs in the fucking world. Absolute joke.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 11:53:54 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:56:50 am
Lets be honest. Can't compete without a sportswasher now.
Our football, like Britain itself, is fucked beyond an easy repair.
Greed and corruption have destroyed both.
The game is certainly not worth bothering with now and the sooner the EPL implodes the better.
Hopefully when it goes it will take all the c*nts at SKY with it too.

Arsenal seem to be managing quite well this season, for instance. Spurs, United - neither owned by Sportswashers. Revenue below ours. Both managing to spend money to try to compete at least. I won't include Chelsea as Boehly's spending strategy appears to be utterly insane and I hope it ends in tears, but they too are not owned by sportwashers and are spending to compete. Facts are, we didn't need to spend extravagant amounts if we'd done it when every player in the world was interested in coming here and we looked like a well-run club. Now we have left ourselves in a right mess, it will take a lot more money to do it, right at the moment when Chelsea are buying anything that moves, Arsenal are investing to support their manager in a title bid (a concept unknown to FSG), and Newcastle are spending their new blood-money - and will spend a lot more after this season - it's an utterly ridiculous position for a club that had won the CL, PL and WCC to find itself in just a few seasons on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 10:25:26 am
Indefensible not adding to the squad this window.
Err.....we have added to the squad this window. Certain posters are so obsessed with brainwashing people with their opinion they forget the facts, they're like a Tory MP. ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm »
I think where it really hurt is learning that we are the only club that pays the players wages. If arsenal, spurs, Aston Villa, etc. also had to pay wages there is no way they could spend what they are spending now. (Yes yes we have paid massively tied into our success and also have made mistakes with long term extensions for older players and also failed to sell non-performers).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10176 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:11:16 am
Do we have some people working for FSG on here  ??? just utterly bizarre some posters defending them at all costs.

It's something I've long suspected. Having your own people spinning the narrative as best you could in the face of criticism on forums like this and on other social media platforms. Wouldn't be too surprising would it? 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10177 on: Today at 12:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 12:06:09 pm
It's something I've long suspected. Having your own people spinning the narrative as best you could in the face of criticism on forums like this and on other social media platforms. Wouldn't be too surprising would it? 

Go on then, who on RAWK do you suspect is working for FSG?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10178 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
so with FSG we have seen
summer 2012 would not get a striker despite loaning Carroll not even a stopgap at 5m in Dempsey
Winter 2014. Fail to get Salah or Konoplyanka. Missed opportunity for title
Winter 2016. Get in nobody as Teixera deal falls through
Winter 2018. Get Van Dijk gets us to CL final
Summer 2018. FSG finally spend we become a major force in European football
Summer 2019. Nobody comes in. Klopp performs miracles with small squad but great first 11 we win the league
Summer 2020. We sign no CB.
Winter 2021. Get in Kabak & Davies
Winter 2022 Diaz massive impact. Without him we win nothing last season
Summer 2022. No midfield player signing.
Winter 2023. No midfield signing for a side in freefall

As you can see FSG have cost us quite alot over the years.

Now this season Klopp has made mistakes but he deserves some backing to change the squad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10179 on: Today at 12:08:36 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:07:36 pm
so with FSG we have seen
summer 2012 would not get a striker despite loaning Carroll not even a stopgap at 5m in Dempsey
Winter 2014. Fail to get Salah or Konoplyanka. Missed opportunity for title
Winter 2016. Get in nobody as Teixera deal falls through
Winter 2018. Get Van Dijk gets us to CL final
Summer 2018. FSG finally spend we become a major force in European football
Summer 2019. Nobody comes in. Klopp performs miracles with small squad but great first 11 we win the league
Summer 2020. We sign no CB.
Winter 2021. Get in Kabak & Davies
Winter 2022 Diaz massive impact. Without him we win nothing last season
Summer 2022. No midfield player signing.
Winter 2023. No midfield signing for a side in freefall

As you can see FSG have cost us quite alot over the years.

Now this season Klopp has made mistakes but he deserves some backing to change the squad
In 2012, Rogdgers rejected the Sturridge signing. In 2013, Chelsea outbid us for Salah.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10180 on: Today at 12:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:03:25 am
I do think it is actually a good point raised on spending club money on the stand and training ground. I absolutely believe this should have been done this way, I also agree that it needed doing.

But I am now a bit questioning of the priority they have taken. We've made record revenues, and rather than spending this on the team it has been on the club infrastructure and assets. Or in another words, into more tangible capital that the playing squad.

Where the team finished has an effect on value, but not nearly as much as the training facilities or the bigger stadium.

I agree that they needed improving, but I am not sure if I agree that club revenue is prioritized to these when the squad was in direct need.

At this point now, it feels more that they were prioritized not for the benefits they bring to the club, but for the increase in value they bring for FSG in a sale. We have record revenue but FSG would rather direct this in projects that increase the clubs value than actually what the club needs at that time.

It's an odd one as I agree on the actions and that we should spend our revenue on this to be self sufficient, but it does feel as though it is a move with FSG's benefit in mind rather than the current top priority for the football.

This.
I also really like the idea of us being self-sufficient in principle. But like you say the priorities for FSG were completely for their own benefit. Risk-free for them too as they never once had to dip into their own pockets. At one point, we were well run, but they've done absolutely nothing for the club out of the kindness of their hearts. And now they've let the squad decay and allowed the running of the club to grind to a halt while they seek a gigantic return on their investment.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10181 on: Today at 12:17:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:08:36 pm
In 2012, Rogdgers rejected the Sturridge signing. In 2013, Chelsea outbid us for Salah.

He was also backed to get his main targets that summer (Borini and Joe Allen) so I had some sympathy for their position there and then they bought in the transfer committee after that shambles, that got us Sturridge and Coutinho in the next window. I don't think Chelsea outbid us for Salah though, we just wouldn't pay the asking price and later in the window Chelsea did.

That timeline just shows the difference it's made when they have paid the going rate though under Jurgen. Only last year that Diaz signing really pushed us on in January. Too often they just won't back the manager though and it costs us.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10182 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
My stance is I think we've outgrown FSG, but with that brings a huge amount of concern who could own us.. A sportswashing vehicle? I'd pretty much be done with football.. So mid-table under FSG (hyperbole) doesn't seem that unattractive..
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10183 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:06:48 pm
Go on then, who on RAWK do you suspect is working for FSG?

Ha ha. As if. Impressively quick response though. I'll just make a note of your name. ;)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10184 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:14:41 am
They've let our players down. Explains the low morale.
They pay these players millions a year. The players are employed to kick a ball around some grass, not to dictate transfer policy. If the players aren't professional enough to carry on with their jobs then it baffles me how you can defend them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10185 on: Today at 12:21:31 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Today at 12:19:57 pm
Ha ha. As if. Impressively quick response though. I'll just make a note of your name. ;)

And I've passed yours on to Johnny H.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10186 on: Today at 12:23:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:20:45 pm
They pay these players millions a year. The players are employed to kick a ball around some grass, not to dictate transfer policy. If the players aren't professional enough to carry on with their jobs then it baffles me how you can defend them.
They (including the manager) have given us 200% over the last few years. I think they deserve to be listened to when they need something. If this is their reward for last season then it's understandable that their motivation has dropped.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10187 on: Today at 12:23:33 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 12:17:18 pm
This.
I also really like the idea of us being self-sufficient in principle. But like you say the priorities for FSG were completely for their own benefit. Risk-free for them too as they never once had to dip into their own pockets. At one point, we were well run, but they've done absolutely nothing for the club out of the kindness of their hearts. And now they've let the squad decay and allowed the running of the club to grind to a halt while they seek a gigantic return on their investment.

That's the thing I can't entirely begrudge the decision because we needed better training facilities and the Annie Road extension, but it does really feel that given the limits to our budget being based on revenue, that the choice has been to prioritize those things that improve the value of the club for FSG over what may in fact be the highest priority for the team.

It needed doing, it should have been done the way it has been, but the money we make also needed to be allocated for the team itself but it hasn't been for these big infrastructure tasks instead. And it now really feels like that decision was made with value in mind, because you can let the clubs form drop and the value doesn't decrease THAT much.

It feels as though it is a failure of a self sustaining model rather than the self sustaining model being a failure - with the money we make surely more of it could be allocated to the team, but that was a lesser priority for FSG. That's what it feels like.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10188 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 11:58:54 am
Err.....we have added to the squad this window. Certain posters are so obsessed with brainwashing people with their opinion they forget the facts, they're like a Tory MP. ;D
I think what people are suggesting is that we haven't added in areas of need. Basically saying we desperately needed a new roof but were bought a table lamp instead.

Although the table lamp is nice in its own right and will no doubt prove its worth further on. It doesn't address current crucial issues though.

For me, my criticism of FSG is that they have not addressed glaring issues adequately and when necessary. This then leads to issues growing and having knock-on effects.

I don't want to come over as an FSG hater because I'm not and never have been. I say what I see, though. For the better or the worse. Not being privy to the internal workings of the club, all we can go on is what they actually do or don't do. We have to make judgement on their actions and inactions.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10189 on: Today at 12:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:23:33 pm
That's the thing I can't entirely begrudge the decision because we needed better training facilities and the Annie Road extension, but it does really feel that given the limits to our budget being based on revenue, that the choice has been to prioritize those things that improve the value of the club for FSG over what may in fact be the highest priority for the team.

It needed doing, it should have been done the way it has been, but the money we make also needed to be allocated for the team itself but it hasn't been for these big infrastructure tasks instead. And it now really feels like that decision was made with value in mind, because you can let the clubs form drop and the value doesn't decrease THAT much.

It feels as though it is a failure of a self sustaining model rather than the self sustaining model being a failure - with the money we make surely more of it could be allocated to the team, but that was a lesser priority for FSG. That's what it feels like.
But why tell the manager that the Redbird money will be put in for transfers and why tell their journos that'll it'd go towards the development of our infrastructure?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10190 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:20:45 pm
They pay these players millions a year. The players are employed to kick a ball around some grass, not to dictate transfer policy. If the players aren't professional enough to carry on with their jobs then it baffles me how you can defend them.

They are carrying on with their jobs. Every single person in employment can feel like shite if they aren't supported properly. And if it was as simplisitc as them being paid to kick a ball aroudn some grass, then they're doing just that, but in a worse way than they did previously. In elite sport the margins between success and failure are painfully small. The greatest liverpool team I've seen in my lifetime lost out on the league by a fucking point, for example. The idea that these things don't effect them is nonsense.
