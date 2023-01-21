There will have to be some sort of statement from FSG in the coming weeks.



Being 9th is not the issue, you can't have one of world's biggest football clubs effectively on ice.



My most important indicator of what's going on is Jurgen. If he's not happy, I'm not happy.



The last time we were this rudderless was the last 9 months or so of Rodgers's reign. The club was a mess then, the squad was genuinely shite and unbalanced and power struggles with transfer committees and fools like Ian Ayre running the club.However, FSG were at least committed to the club, it was just the latter end of their feast or famine cycle (or their methods just not working, whichever way you look at it). The Main Stand was about to be rebuilt and Jurgen Klopp was appointed later that year so there was no existential crisis.While one parallel is another stand is under construction, they've well and truly checked out and the club is in a mess and an existential crisis. Are they going to sell up? Who will we end up with if they do? Are we going to continue to slide down the table with Klopp not being backed with the money required to rebuild? Will he stick it out if he's not? When will we start rebuilding the staffing levels properly with sporting directors, medical staff and CEO's and all the rest of it? It's all very 'last person to leave turn off the lights' at the moment.Their lack of leadership has never been great but Klopp has been a larger than life figure that has carried that since he's been here. Rodgers never had that gravitas and few do. Even that's not enough now, the owners need to get a grip and not just let seasons wither and die like they do in Baseball.