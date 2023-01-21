« previous next »
Offline LiamG

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 07:39:56 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm
No we're still arguing the same stuff from 100 pages ago, apart from Al who's still using the same arguments from 2010 but adjusting the dates and numbers 👍

😂😂😂
Offline Hysterical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 07:56:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:09:32 am
Explains some of the tactical decisions at least

Please clarify and explain, do you have knives out??
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 08:40:52 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:30:42 am
Nice straw man. You were talking about people being FSG out which doesnt mean protest marches or whatever. You can want them gone and not be arsed with any protests.

My statement was 'stinks of astroturfing'.

Quote
Astroturfing is the practice of masking the sponsors of a message or organization (e.g., political, advertising, religious or public relations) to make it appear as though it originates from and is supported by grassroots participants. It is a practice intended to give the statements or organizations credibility by withholding information about the source's financial connection. The term astroturfing is derived from AstroTurf, a brand of synthetic carpeting designed to resemble natural grass, as a play on the word "grassroots". The implication behind the use of the term is that instead of a "true" or "natural" grassroots effort behind the activity in question, there is a "fake" or "artificial" appearance of support.

Having 'FSGOUT' constantly trending on social media, to the tune off 50k posts, and then have no one turn up at a protest sticks of astro-turfing. Especially considering this particular fan bases recent history of effective mass protesting.



Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 08:43:41 am »
There will have to be some sort of statement from FSG in the coming weeks.

Being 9th is not the issue, you can't have one of world's biggest football clubs effectively on ice.

My most important indicator of what's going on is Jurgen. If he's not happy, I'm not happy.


Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 08:46:44 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:57:12 am

As it says above, the crowd is the most important thing at this club, not the transfer window. That's where players confidence comes from. Just buying new players and expecting them straight away to lift a world class team low on confidence is not the way the world actually is.

The thing is the crowd sometimes needs a lift. Investment in players gives you that - it shows you your owners are serious about success on the pitch. I'm not talking mental investment like Chelsea. I'm not talking sportswashing. I can remember, vividly, going to the Brighton game we won 1-0 at the start of 18/19. I can remember the texts I sent mates after. We'd just signed Fab, Keita, Shaq and Ali [with Virg the previous december]. We had a fucking SERIOUS team starting to ride the wave that would take us to being the best in the world. No one at all will have that feeling I had in that game in anfield this season. I didn't know we'd win anything in 18/19 but I believed fully that we had a team that would compete, that we had a world class manager, and that the owners had put money into creating that environment. Now? We're absolutely drifting. No other word for it. Of course I'll get behind the team when I get to anfield again this season, but all that works both ways. The fans need a team they can believe in. The manager needs players he can believe in.






Online lamonti

  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 08:54:38 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 05:30:11 pm
Thats not evidence that the club is dysfunctional. Thats the putting theories together based on news stories that I was referring to. And nobody on that list has insinuated in anyway that they are leaving due to how the club is run or managed at any level. If there had been a fallout do you not think that someone would have released a damning statement against someone?

Arthur is a result of our transfer policy of only buying specific long term targets, he is a stop gap until the preferred solution comes along. Its not dysfunctional, its working as it is supposed to. Whether you agree with the system is one thing, but its not dysfunctional. The same is true of Gakpo.

See above for my response about the backroom staff leaving.

Nowhere has it been confirmed that Klopp has more say in the transfer policy or that we have moved away from analytics. And if we have, again this is not dysfunctional but deliberate change.

Misunderstanding where we are at the start of the season, in what regard? I dont think its unreasonable to want to keep most of the team together after last year given what was achieved.

We have always bought players and changed their positions. Think Wijnaldum.

I agree that Klopp has made errors but that is the result of trying to make an already successful team more effective. Change when operating at an elite level is always risky. The errors were hardly illogical decisions to make, but they didnt end up as we expected.

Weve played more games than any other club, so an injury crisis was always a possibility.

We have a doctor in place and have had one since November.

Extending players contracts is a sign of stability and when the majority of these were done they were celebrated. I think its too early to write off their careers anyhow. And nobody will know the risks and probabilities better than those in house.

Interesting (and good) post.

The truth is probably somewhere between the catastrophizing conspiracty theories and the "this is fine" meme.

If our transfer strategy is "the only player we can sign is Jude Bellingham" (which your post posits), it's a dreadful transfer strategy. As is one that signs Kabak (unwanted), Davies (unwanted) and Arthur (unwanted) in pinch situations.

Just because we celebrated the renewal of a player's contract, doesn't mean that you blindly stick to that path when the results are so obviously wrong. Circumstances change.

Not having a doctor for four months is chaotic for any professional sports team; saying "we had one since November!" is hardly a ringing endorsement considering our squad has fallen apart through injuries for the second time in three seasons.

Saying that an injury crisis is/was feasible due to the ridiculous pressure and strain of competing at so many levels last season only underlines that 1) we should have had a club doctor and 2) we should have adapted our transfer strategy accordingly.

I would posit that the sale of the club is putting a lot of things into an uncertain state, but that doesn't necessarily translate to playing shit all the time. I think a lot more of that is down to there be nothing in the tank for these players in terms of energy, motivation and hunger. Not signing anyone  other than Arthur and Gakppo  to help that seems very misguided.
Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 09:07:23 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:43:41 am
There will have to be some sort of statement from FSG in the coming weeks.

Being 9th is not the issue, you can't have one of world's biggest football clubs effectively on ice.

My most important indicator of what's going on is Jurgen. If he's not happy, I'm not happy.

The last time we were this rudderless was the last 9 months or so of Rodgers's reign. The club was a mess then, the squad was genuinely shite and unbalanced and power struggles with transfer committees and fools like Ian Ayre running the club.

However, FSG were at least committed to the club, it was just the latter end of their feast or famine cycle (or their methods just not working, whichever way you look at it). The Main Stand was about to be rebuilt and Jurgen Klopp was appointed later that year so there was no existential crisis.

While one parallel is another stand is under construction, they've well and truly checked out and the club is in a mess and an existential crisis. Are they going to sell up? Who will we end up with if they do? Are we going to continue to slide down the table with Klopp not being backed with the money required to rebuild? Will he stick it out if he's not? When will we start rebuilding the staffing levels properly with sporting directors, medical staff and CEO's and all the rest of it? It's all very 'last person to leave turn off the lights' at the moment.

Their lack of leadership has never been great but Klopp has been a larger than life figure that has carried that since he's been here. Rodgers never had that gravitas and few do. Even that's not enough now, the owners need to get a grip and not just let seasons wither and die like they do in Baseball.


Online Wool

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 09:07:56 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 08:40:52 am
My statement was 'stinks of astroturfing'.

Having 'FSGOUT' constantly trending on social media, to the tune off 50k posts, and then have no one turn up at a protest sticks of astro-turfing. Especially considering this particular fan bases recent history of effective mass protesting.
I know what astro turfing means and you're still wrong. Most of us save the protests for situations such as when they try to raise ticket prices, or try to furlough staff during a pandemic, or try to destroy the game with the super league. Not all situations warrant a protest. In this case their stewardship means we'll languish mid table - it sucks for sure and they need to fuck off - but it's not an existential crisis so it's hardly a surprise there aren't mass protests. Saying that, we'll see how ugly it gets in the next few months.
Offline Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 09:15:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:43:41 am
There will have to be some sort of statement from FSG in the coming weeks.

Being 9th is not the issue, you can't have one of world's biggest football clubs effectively on ice.

My most important indicator of what's going on is Jurgen. If he's not happy, I'm not happy.

There won't be.
A statement given in such obviously fluid state of affairs would most certainly be bullshit.
I will take a wild guess and say the truth isn't on the menu and anything else would either be a straight up lie or worthless PR fluff.
What I do expect is 'read between the lines' articles fed tthrough the media. Either regarding the ongoing sale process, plans for the summer (aimed at lowering people's expectations) or some form of blame shifting onto Klopp/players.
Online Smudge

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 09:16:04 am »
Literally limping through the season and all in on Bellingham must be the plan. Klopp sticking around must mean something. He knows things will get better.
Offline Sharado

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 09:07:56 am
Saying that, we'll see how ugly it gets in the next few months.

The rest of the season and the summer are going to be really significant for this club, regardless. We either get sold and start anew, in itself something fraught with risk and potential unpleasantness. Or we carry on with FSG. Anything less than huge, huge investment in the squad and system of recruitment this summer and our goose is cooked next year as well and we'll be firmly back in the pack - simple as that. 4 teams can always spend more than us now. We had a system that meant we could shop smarter than others, and we've fucked it off. So what is the next step for us, the club with the 3rd biggest revenue in world football? It doesn't feel great right now to be honest. We've effectively dealt with 5 windows of underinvestment or similar whilst our rivals spent money and got stronger. And not only that, we found ourselves with even more rivals to boot.

On another level, maybe we're just symptomatic of how fucked football is anyway. If the owners don't think they can compete with all this madness, then maybe they have a point to some extent.





