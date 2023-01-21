Thats not evidence that the club is dysfunctional. Thats the putting theories together based on news stories that I was referring to. And nobody on that list has insinuated in anyway that they are leaving due to how the club is run or managed at any level. If there had been a fallout do you not think that someone would have released a damning statement against someone?
Arthur is a result of our transfer policy of only buying specific long term targets, he is a stop gap until the preferred solution comes along. Its not dysfunctional, its working as it is supposed to. Whether you agree with the system is one thing, but its not dysfunctional. The same is true of Gakpo.
See above for my response about the backroom staff leaving.
Nowhere has it been confirmed that Klopp has more say in the transfer policy or that we have moved away from analytics. And if we have, again this is not dysfunctional but deliberate change.
Misunderstanding where we are at the start of the season, in what regard? I dont think its unreasonable to want to keep most of the team together after last year given what was achieved.
We have always bought players and changed their positions. Think Wijnaldum.
I agree that Klopp has made errors but that is the result of trying to make an already successful team more effective. Change when operating at an elite level is always risky. The errors were hardly illogical decisions to make, but they didnt end up as we expected.
Weve played more games than any other club, so an injury crisis was always a possibility.
We have a doctor in place and have had one since November.
Extending players contracts is a sign of stability and when the majority of these were done they were celebrated. I think its too early to write off their careers anyhow. And nobody will know the risks and probabilities better than those in house.
Interesting (and good) post.
The truth is probably somewhere between the catastrophizing conspiracty theories and the "this is fine" meme.
If our transfer strategy is "the only player we can sign is Jude Bellingham" (which your post posits), it's a dreadful transfer strategy. As is one that signs Kabak (unwanted), Davies (unwanted) and Arthur (unwanted) in pinch situations.
Just because we celebrated the renewal of a player's contract, doesn't mean that you blindly stick to that path when the results are so obviously wrong. Circumstances change.
Not having a doctor for four months is
chaotic for any professional sports team; saying "we had one since November!" is hardly a ringing endorsement considering our squad has fallen apart through injuries for the second time in three seasons.
Saying that an injury crisis is/was feasible due to the ridiculous pressure and strain of competing at so many levels last season only underlines that 1) we should have had a club doctor and 2) we should have adapted our transfer strategy accordingly.
I would posit that the sale of the club is putting a lot of things into an uncertain state, but that doesn't necessarily translate to playing shit all the time. I think a lot more of that is down to there be nothing in the tank for these players in terms of energy, motivation and hunger. Not signing anyone other than Arthur and Gakppo to help that seems very misguided.