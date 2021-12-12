« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

  Fromola
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10080 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm
Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:19:05 pm
Does really feel that 40 points is the target and anything more is immaterial for this year

Probably, but it'd be a shame to finish in the bottom half for the first time since Shanks took us up, just because FSG have thrown the towel in on the club.

The 14/15 disasterclass culminating in that Palace home defeat and Stoke 6-1 was bad enough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10081 on: Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Fromola on Yesterday at 11:23:25 pm
Probably, but it'd be a shame to finish in the bottom half for the first time since Shanks took us up, just because FSG have thrown the towel in on the club.

The 14/15 disasterclass culminating in that Palace home defeat and Stoke 6-1 was bad enough.
We might get embarrassed in one of our remaining games. Funny enough, our league position flatters us
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10082 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 pm
MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
We might get embarrassed in one of our remaining games. Funny enough, our league position flatters us

Newcastle Away  :-\ :'(
  Fromola
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10083 on: Yesterday at 11:29:51 pm
MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
We might get embarrassed in one of our remaining games. Funny enough, our league position flatters us

When you look at our underlying numbers every game is a potential hammering/Villa 7-2. We have looked a bit more solid last 3 games though, but have now lost Konate who made a big difference to getting those two clean sheets.
  Barneylfc∗
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10084 on: Yesterday at 11:38:18 pm
deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm
Will we see Anti FSG banners at Anfield shortly?

Unlikely, as most of the FSG Out brigade are children bashing a keyboard in the spare room and have never been to Liverpool.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

  cdav
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10085 on: Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm
Well this is wild, bottom half finishes and 40 points for the season targets. Its like a depressing fan fic convention
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10086 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:21:58 pm
Will we see Anti FSG banners at Anfield shortly? 

Fucking hope not. Imagine sitting in the new main stand that FSG built and demanding they leave because we didnt sign a midfielder? They dont get everything right and they make mistakes, but leave the protests for owners like Mike Ashley, the cowboys or the glazers who are real parasites.

Window is shut, get behind the team and the manager because they need all the support they can get. Club needs to stick together, not splinter off into warring factions. Focus on what we have got and not what we havent got.
  • OneWillBurn
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10087 on: Today at 12:13:04 am
Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Fucking hope not. Imagine sitting in the new main stand that FSG built and demanding they leave because we didnt sign a midfielder? They dont get everything right and they make mistakes, but leave the protests for owners like Mike Ashley, the cowboys or the glazers who are real parasites.

Window is shut, get behind the team and the manager because they need all the support they can get. Club needs to stick together, not splinter off into warring factions. Focus on what we have got and not what we havent got.

They got it built but everything was funded through income generated by the club. They lent the club money which had to be paid back. The c*nts havent once dug in their own pockets to help the team out. You could tell klopp clearly wanted a midfielder this window and hes been badly let down by them yet again just like he was 2 seasons ago. They either need to back him in the next window or do one before the summer. The further we fall off the top 4 places/ get knocked out the CL, the uglier this is going to get for them.
  WhereAngelsPlay
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10088 on: Today at 12:14:24 am
As far as I'm concerned that's it for me with them.

They need to take whatever profit that's on the table and fuck off,thanks very much,you'll be a footnote in our history,don't let the door hit you on your arse on the way out.

The Boss is a fucking saint and not one of those fuckers are fit to lick his boots.
  WhereAngelsPlay
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10089 on: Today at 12:16:56 am
Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Fucking hope not. Imagine sitting in the new main stand that FSG built and demanding they leave because we didnt sign a midfielder? They dont get everything right and they make mistakes, but leave the protests for owners like Mike Ashley, the cowboys or the glazers who are real parasites.

Window is shut, get behind the team and the manager because they need all the support they can get. Club needs to stick together, not splinter off into warring factions. Focus on what we have got and not what we havent got.

State of you.

They never built shit.

You are right about the protests though,support and sing but they deserve fuck all goodwill
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10090 on: Today at 12:17:11 am
It would only take a look across the park to see what a truly shite owner can do to a club  even if from my point of view hes doing a great job 😁.

Honestly do we really want to be like City /Chelsea who just throw money around like confetti  ?  Is there anything other than not splashing out on shiny new midfielders yet that were not happy about ?  Id like us to be successful but not at the price of the clubs soul
  WhereAngelsPlay
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10091 on: Today at 12:19:05 am
Victor on Today at 12:17:11 am
It would only take a look across the park to see what a truly shite owner can do to a club  even if from my point of view hes doing a great job 😁.

Honestly do we really want to be like City /Chelsea who just throw money around like confetti  ?  Is there anything other than not splashing out on shiny new midfielders yet that were not happy about ?  Id like us to be successful but not at the price of the clubs soul


No and no fucker is asking for that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10092 on: Today at 12:19:05 am
Victor on Today at 12:17:11 am
Id like us to be successful but not at the price of the clubs soul

Don't want much then fella?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10093 on: Today at 12:31:24 am
Victor on Today at 12:17:11 am
It would only take a look across the park to see what a truly shite owner can do to a club  even if from my point of view hes doing a great job 😁.

Honestly do we really want to be like City /Chelsea who just throw money around like confetti  ?  Is there anything other than not splashing out on shiny new midfielders yet that were not happy about ?  Id like us to be successful but not at the price of the clubs soul

Ever heard of a middle ground?
  PeterTheRed
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10094 on: Today at 12:41:16 am
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10095 on: Today at 12:57:12 am
Why does it feel like all our threads have become infested with whingers in the last few months. I'm not delighted with things at the moment but some of the stuff in this thread, the Klopp threads, the Gakpo thread.....it's just shite.


As it says above, the crowd is the most important thing at this club, not the transfer window. That's where players confidence comes from. Just buying new players and expecting them straight away to lift a world class team low on confidence is not the way the world actually is.
Last Edit: Today at 12:59:28 am by Black Bull Nova
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10096 on: Today at 01:06:17 am
Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:57:12 am
Why does it feel like all our threads have become infested with whingers in the last few months. I'm not delighted with things at the moment but some of the stuff in this thread, the Klopp threads, the Gakpo thread.....it's just shite.


As it says above, the crowd is the most important thing at this club, not the transfer window. That's where players confidence comes from. Just buying new players and expecting them straight away to lift a world class team low on confidence is not the way the world actually is.

Not hard to see why, we've been so used to being at the top it hurts. Plus it's just a culmination of things now, we always get fobbed offer with shite media leaks and other distractions. Don't get me wrong, I think some of this is not all FSG and is Klopp too. But we've got ourselves in to a mess which everyone can see, with too many players not good enough or we seem unwilling to shift out. I see why people are frustrated, I am too like everyone is.

Like a load of people, the summer was the turning point for me, I can begrudge and give the owners some slack but their inabiloty to put their hand in their pocket to solve a crisis is ridiculous. While I think the money is there for the Bellingham deal, if we don't get that over the line we're going to look stupid and I think if things feel like they might turn toxic now, they definitely will come the summer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10097 on: Today at 01:08:44 am
 ;D ;D ;D ;D people sticking up for FSG yet these guys would have raised ticket prices through the roof. You really can't make this up.
  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10098 on: Today at 01:11:50 am
Now the transfer window has closed don't be surprised if we get an "update" in the next few days about the takeover.  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10099 on: Today at 01:12:35 am
JGLFC on Today at 01:08:44 am
;D ;D ;D ;D people sticking up for FSG yet these guys would have raised ticket prices through the roof. You really can't make this up.
It's all about Yank business. No hard feelings.
  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10100 on: Today at 01:13:55 am
Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Fucking hope not. Imagine sitting in the new main stand that FSG built and demanding they leave because we didnt sign a midfielder? They dont get everything right and they make mistakes, but leave the protests for owners like Mike Ashley, the cowboys or the glazers who are real parasites.

Window is shut, get behind the team and the manager because they need all the support they can get. Club needs to stick together, not splinter off into warring factions. Focus on what we have got and not what we havent got.
Great new stand, state of the art training ground, third biggest club in terms of revenue. That's not because of their generosity, that's because of a structure that has been dismantled because of their penny pinching.

If FSG stay for another year, our ceiling will be the same as the likes of Villa, West Ham and the like. Conference League football.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

  afc turkish
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #10101 on: Today at 01:24:26 am
newterp on Yesterday at 05:19:27 pm
Sign of a well-run club. None of those folks know what is happening behind the scenes...they just all decided to leave within a very short span of each other because the future is looking good.*




*yes, being dramatic - but this isn't good.

 ;D Unlike so many others, you retain a measure of humour and self reflection.

Also, you're correct. That much change isn't good.
