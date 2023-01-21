« previous next »
Klopp revolutionised this club, there's literally no level of superlatives for what he's done that would be too much.

FSG don't act like they give a shit, far from it. They were all too happy to show up when things were going well but right now they're nowhere to be seen

They have things that they can take credit for and they've done some very good things too, it's not all bad. Everyone will have their own way of seeing things but the bad has been so fucking selfish, it had a big impact on how I see them. Furlough, Super League and their pathetic little ticket price ploy were fucking ridiculous
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 07:24:34 pm
Lets face it. We have only had success because of Klopp. Rodgers nearly got lucky with Suarez, otherwise leicester is his level. They got kenny, henry snubbed him in the cup final, then they sacked him. Other than that we would not be competing despite being one of the biggest clubs in the world without Klopp. Every man and his dogs knows it well maybe not every man

Thats nonsense. Klopp obviously helps, but we already showed we could compete prior to Klopp. People have very selective memories. Also, who were the owners who proactively went out to get Klopp and sold him on joining the club?
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:27:18 pm
Klopp revolutionised this club, there's literally no level of superlatives for what he's done that would be too much.

So Klopp brought in Ian Graham and Will Spearman? The Data Nerds who are now the best in the world and are copied all over?

Klopp is a massive part of our recent success but to say it's all down to him.. Man if you said that to him he'd laugh at you.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:29:34 pm
So Klopp brought in Ian Graham and Will Spearman? The Data Nerds who are now the best in the world and are copied all over?

Klopp is a massive part of our recent success but to say it's all down to him.. Man if you said that to him he'd laugh at you.

Feel free to point out to me where I said it's all down to him
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:29:34 pm
So Klopp brought in Ian Graham and Will Spearman? The Data Nerds who are now the best in the world and are copied all over?

Klopp is a massive part of our recent success but to say it's all down to him.. Man if you said that to him he'd laugh at you.

Exactly this. People go round and round in their arguments to dismiss FSGs input. Its all down to Klopp, yet its a sign of how far weve fallen that the backroom staff are leaving. Who cares, its all down to Klopp isnt it?

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:30:37 pm
Feel free to point out to me where I said it's all down to him

Its fairly insinuated based on the context of what youre replying to.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:28:30 pm
Thats nonsense. Klopp obviously helps,

 ;D
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:28:30 pm
Thats nonsense. Klopp obviously helps, but we already showed we could compete prior to Klopp. People have very selective memories.

theres exaggeration going on with both sides of the argument it seems! One side more than the other!

I mean, of course they did other good things, but I am not sure what argument there is that the absolute best thing they did on the football side and what finally got LFC back, and winning the 2 biggest titles in football again, was getting Klopp.  Theyd won 1 league cup prior, and had only qualified for the CL once in a few years before he arrived (and got dumped out unceremoniously in the group stage).

Hed be the first to say some groundwork was at least partly done and there where some good people in place behind the scenes, but he still had to overhaul a lot of the squad to get there. It wasnt ready made by any means.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:30:37 pm
Feel free to point out to me where I said it's all down to him

"Klopp revolutionised this club"? Sounds very much like he is the single cause of everything good. He was the catalyst for sure, but every great lead singer needs a band behind him to be successfull.

I pointed out the data analytics which was leading/cutting edge for years was put together by Edwards (an FSG man).. The same team I'd say had a huge part of revolutionising this club, allowing us to compete by smart business rather than a scatter gun, money lead type stuff.

This is a good read about Spearman and his team, I was amazed when I found out some of the people we had working for us and their backgrounds.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-transfers-data-jurgen-klopp-28045637
https://analyisport.com/insights/who-are-footballs-star-data-analysts/
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:28:30 pm
Thats nonsense. Klopp obviously helps, but we already showed we could compete prior to Klopp. People have very selective memories. Also, who were the owners who proactively went out to get Klopp and sold him on joining the club?

I think people are being unfair on FSG they have done well at this club but i dont agree with your last point. LFC is a massive club and FSG are just some venture capitalist c*nts who own the keys. They are not LFC and they dont have to sell shit to anyone, we exist ourselves.
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:28:30 pm
Thats nonsense. Klopp obviously helps, but we already showed we could compete prior to Klopp. People have very selective memories. Also, who were the owners who proactively went out to get Klopp and sold him on joining the club?

Rodgers had a peak Suarez which almost landed (and should have) the title. Beyond that dont think we were competitive, except for maybe Dalglish league cup season. Klopp transformed things.
1 league cup before Klopp
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:17:09 pm
Theres loads:
Got rid of previous owners.
Got rid of Hodgson.
Brought in Kenny.
Bought Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and more.
Hired Rodgers.

We went from a shitshow to competing for the league in 2 and a half seasons. We then dropped off for a season. Two months later, Klopp was in.
Theyve done some good but your clutching at straws there yeno.

Before Klopp we was a shambles, the title charge was literally down to Suarez. We literally was praying for 4th like it would be a successful season. Klopp and his team absolutely transformed this club.

If FSG go at the end of the season they leave on good terms, even if we miss out on top 4. Stay beyond and we keep falling then they will just be losing value on the club.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:52 pm
"Klopp revolutionised this club"? Sounds very much like he is the single cause of everything good. He was the catalyst for sure, but every great lead singer needs a band behind him to be successfull.

I pointed out the data analytics which was leading/cutting edge for years was put together by Edwards (an FSG man).. The same team I'd say had a huge part of revolutionising this club.

Thing is, everything is moving on. They have taken away the guy Klopp worked with well in Gordon, those data nerds have fucked off, Ward and Edwards have left. Its definitely not just Klopp why we have this success, but they have provided a masterclass in taking us from a well run club to one off the top table.
What's their excuse now? :D
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:31:21 pm
Exactly this. People go round and round in their arguments to dismiss FSGs input. Its all down to Klopp, yet its a sign of how far weve fallen that the backroom staff are leaving. Who cares, its all down to Klopp isnt it?

Its fairly insinuated based on the context of what youre replying to.

I made a standalone post in the FSG thread, maybe reply to what's actually being said rather than making shit up, at no point did I say it was all down to Klopp. Not a single thing I said was incorrect, he changed things massively for us. didn't once say he did it alone.



Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:52 pm
"Klopp revolutionised this club"? Sounds very much like he is the single cause of everything good. He was the catalyst for sure, but every great lead singer needs a band behind him to be successfull.

I pointed out the data analytics which was leading/cutting edge for years was put together by Edwards (an FSG man).. The same team I'd say had a huge part of revolutionising this club, allowing us to compete by smart business rather than a scatter gun, money lead type stuff.

This is a good read about Spearman and his team, I was amazed when I found out some of the people we had working for us and their backgrounds.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/liverpool-transfers-data-jurgen-klopp-28045637

I've said more times than I care to remember credit to FSG for bringing Klopp in and spent many times praising staff I knew FSG brought in.

I have zero time for some picking sides shit, they've done good and bad things in their time but my point still stands, Klopp absolutely did revolutionise the club, i'll never change my opinion on that
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:39:45 pm
What's their excuse now? :D
No one available, were too smart to be rushed into making a panic signing. Were very smart. Then in the summer theyll start leaking to Pearce etc lack of CL football has had an impact on the budget and the quality of targets.
The context in which they took over and the relative success / upward trajectory (on average) in their first years, those prior to Klopp were clearly heading towards better days. There is no way Klopp takes over if we were still where we were when they first came in, or even when Kenny left.

I dont buy that Suarez single handedly took us to the title or that the season was a one off. What changed after that season was not just Suarez leaving but Rodgers going to war with the transfer committee leading to a disjointed process afterwards.

I get that some of you will never be won over by FSG because theyre venture capitalist c*nts but it wont make you part of the Ayn Rand Appreciation Society to acknowledge theyre part in rebuilding in the club, whether they be the backroom structure, infrastructure developments or anything else.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:17:09 pm
Theres loads:
Got rid of previous owners.
Got rid of Hodgson.
Brought in Kenny.
Bought Suarez, Sturridge, Coutinho, Henderson and more.
Hired Rodgers.

We went from a shitshow to competing for the league in 2 and a half seasons. We then dropped off for a season. Two months later, Klopp was in.

We got rid of the previous owners.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:35:43 pm
Rodgers had a peak Suarez which almost landed (and should have) the title. Beyond that dont think we were competitive, except for maybe Dalglish league cup season. Klopp transformed things.

Funny how when we do have a good season under FSG's ownership everything goes to hell the next year. The exception being 19/20 after the high of the CL win and we still spent literally fuck all that summer (which caught up with us down the line).

Rodgers's last 12 months were truly dreadful and it followed a season that was on the brink of the title. Getting destroyed by Pardew's Palace in Gerrard's last home game, followed by the Stoke 6-1. Getting played off the park by Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa at Wembley 9who were then destroyed by Arsenal in the final to save us the embarrassment. His last home game being a win on pens against Carlisle United with a full team out practically, a game Northampton Town levels of bad.

They never learn from mistakes.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:45:00 pm
The context in which they took over and the relative success / upward trajectory (on average) in their first years, those prior to Klopp were clearly heading towards better days. There is no way Klopp takes over if we were still where we were when they first came in, or even when Kenny left.

I dont buy that Suarez single handedly took us to the title or that the season was a one off. What changed after that season was not just Suarez leaving but Rodgers going to war with the transfer committee leading to a disjointed process afterwards.

I get that some of you will never be won over by FSG because theyre venture capitalist c*nts but it wont make you part of the Ayn Rand Appreciation Society to acknowledge theyre part in rebuilding in the club, whether they be the backroom structure, infrastructure developments or anything else.

Their first three seasons were 6th, 8th and 7th. If that is upward trajectory then I hope you are not involved in aviation.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:47:35 pm
We got rid of the previous owners.

Fair point. Though I dont think they leave unless someone comes into replace them.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:53 pm
Their first three seasons were 6th, 8th and 7th. If that is upward trajectory then I hope you are not involved in aviation.

Haha.

We were in a better state as a club at the start of 2015-16 than we were at the start of 2011-12. Thats what I mean. Dont be a pedant.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:53 pm
Their first three seasons were 6th, 8th and 7th. If that is upward trajectory then I hope you are not involved in aviation.
Dont know why but thats just made me actually laugh 😂
Can't wait for FSG's £25 million war chest, the upcoming summer window is going to be big....
Have you all sorted it out yet
Talking about what FSG have done in the past, positives or negatives is a waste of time. This summer is going to be very important for the future of the club. We need to put pressure on them, they can't just hide, they need to show commitment by hiring replacement for the people leaving or accelerate the sale. 
Hopefully this was their last transfer window at the club. But the way this season has gone they'll stay and Utd will get a Chelsea style takeover and spending spree to follow.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:49:53 pm
Their first three seasons were 6th, 8th and 7th. If that is upward trajectory then I hope you are not involved in aviation.
;D ;D :thumbup
