The context in which they took over and the relative success / upward trajectory (on average) in their first years, those prior to Klopp were clearly heading towards better days. There is no way Klopp takes over if we were still where we were when they first came in, or even when Kenny left.



I dont buy that Suarez single handedly took us to the title or that the season was a one off. What changed after that season was not just Suarez leaving but Rodgers going to war with the transfer committee leading to a disjointed process afterwards.



I get that some of you will never be won over by FSG because theyre venture capitalist c*nts but it wont make you part of the Ayn Rand Appreciation Society to acknowledge theyre part in rebuilding in the club, whether they be the backroom structure, infrastructure developments or anything else.