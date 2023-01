That’s nonsense. Klopp obviously helps, but we already showed we could compete prior to Klopp. People have very selective memories.



there’s exaggeration going on with both sides of the ‘argument’ it seems! One side more than the other!I mean, of course they did other good things, but I am not sure what argument there is that the absolute best thing they did on the football side and what finally got LFC back, and winning the 2 biggest titles in football again, was getting Klopp. They’d won 1 league cup prior, and had only qualified for the CL once in a few years before he arrived (and got dumped out unceremoniously in the group stage).He’d be the first to say some groundwork was at least partly done and there where some good people in place behind the scenes, but he still had to overhaul a lot of the squad to get there. It wasn’t ready made by any means.