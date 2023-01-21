Good owners, best we've had in my life time. All this FSG cryarseing because we're a couple of midfielders short is ridiculous, every team apart from a couple, are a player or 2 short. The reason the team is in the position it's in now is because players who were well rewarded by FSG are under performing, pure & simple.



If you genuinely believe that the current malaise at the club and the general dissatisfaction resulting from it is simply down to being "a couple of midfielders short" then you haven't been paying attention.I've personally been quite happy with FSG overall. They've made mistakes but who doesn't? I've had the most exciting time with the club since the 70s and 80s under FSG and Klopp, who they appointed. I say what I see. If I believe they have done well then I'd say it and own it. But if I think they have messed up I'll say it and own that too. I'll also own it if I'm proved wrong on something as well.As it stands today, and looking from the outside in, there appears to be a systemic failure going on in the club. It feels rudderless, and that's on the owners. Where are they? What are they doing? It feels like they're fiddling as Rome burns. Klopp is left to take the flak.Success is a systemic thing in that it takes a number of things and people working together and doing the right things for it to flourish and establish. It's a collection of the correct actions at the correct time. But failure is systemic too. It's made up of a collection of things just as success is. Unfortunately, basic schoolboy errors have been made. We've gone from proactive to reactive and now it feels like non-reactive. Again, that's on the ownership. If it's not on them and it's on others further down the chain, it's up to the owners to address that too. The buck stops with them.The owners were happy to go onto the pitch and bask in the glory when we lifted every trophy on offer, so let's also see them step up now and take some responsibility. And no, that doesn't mean acting like the insane loon running Chelsea and blowing hundreds of millions on shiny toys. It means getting back to basic good practice and addressing issues as they arise, and before they fester and things deteriorate into horribly costly problems.FSG need to decide if they are fully in or fully out. If they are in, they need to start acting like they own one of the biggest, most famous and most successful clubs on Earth. At the moment they are acting like they own a championship club, not the second highest legitimately earning club on the planet, just one step behind the most successful club the world has ever seen.However you slice it, the current mess is on the ownership. The buck stops with them.They've owned their success. It's about time they owned their shortcomings too, then addressed them. Fuck the twitterati, proper, genuine fans aren't asking for billions of quid thrown around like confetti. What they expect is competence, ambition and to see this club punching its weight like the global giant it it. Proper fans can take failure on the chin when they know the will, the effort and the endeavor are there. It's not about entitlement. It's simply about expecting competence and the will to succeed. We are always told, as fans, that not everything is about the money. But the owners need to realise that too. Rather than being obsessed with the cost of things and their profits, they need to start appreciating the value of things instead.In life, we have to own our own shit. FSG have owned their success here, but it's about time they also owned their shortcomings and addressed them too. That's fair, and it's something we are all held to account on in life at some point. Of course, celebrate what you do well, but be aware enough to recognise your mistakes and rectify them too.