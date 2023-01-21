« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 342124 times)

Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
Good owners, best we've had in my life time. All this FSG cryarseing because we're a couple of midfielders short is ridiculous, every team apart from a couple, are a player or 2 short. The reason the team is in the position it's in now is because players who were well rewarded by FSG are under performing, pure & simple.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:26 pm
I'm really confused as to what you are trying to say?

Who is the next manager?? It better not be Steven Gerrard or Pep Lindjer - both would be utter disasters.

And Klopp may have been "backed" in the first instance - but there hasn't been much in the last several years that would have helped us stay on top. And now it's looking increasingly worse by the day.

We needed a midfielder this window....yeah so we got Gakpo.

Its not that the money isnt there, its that its saved for specific targets. Nunez, Gakpo, Carvalho, Konate, Elliott, Ramsey have all been bought in whilst Tchouameni, Gavi, Bellingham etc. have been targets not instead of but in addition to the players signed. That we didnt then go after alternatives is not down to money not being there, it is just not in line with the transfer strategy.

Unlike many people on here, Klopp isnt feeling hard done by or robbed of success, nor is he writing of the season or success in the short, medium or long terms. If he was so unhappy with the setup, why would he sign a new contract last April? He is comfortable with the conditions he is working within, and understanding of the constraints because he does not expect or need to be given more than he is being offered to succeed. If anything, he believes there have been mistakes made with the transfer strategy and that it was needs rectifying not the budget hes been given to work with.
Offline RedMichelFerri

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
The early they fuck off the better.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
If your happy with FSG for your own reasons then fine.

But can someone tell what the plan is looking like? Any person with a significant role behind the scenes has fucked off. Squad badly needs investing and FSG let it known they cant compete.

Naturally you would assume that there selling but I dont see how selling affects the people upstairs such as Julian Ward. Having no club doctor is another head scratcher.

This is probably worse than the 2021 season. I dont think we get europa atm next season.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 01:42:30 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:25:12 pm
The league once. We have Klopp though and when he leaves, I trust him to leave us in good stead and good hands.

That says it all. Shouldn't we be able to trust the owners.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 01:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:30 pm
That says it all. Shouldn't we be able to trust the owners.

I mean, it all says it all if you are determined to interpret it in a certain way. Nowhere did I say I didnt. Id say owners keeping their noses out of the way on footballing decisions is a good thing.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 02:02:22 pm »
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 01:29:01 pm
If your happy with FSG for your own reasons then fine.

But can someone tell what the plan is looking like? Any person with a significant role behind the scenes has fucked off. Squad badly needs investing and FSG let it known they cant compete.

Naturally you would assume that there selling but I dont see how selling affects the people upstairs such as Julian Ward. Having no club doctor is another head scratcher.

This is probably worse than the 2021 season. I dont think we get europa atm next season.
If you're going to whinge and whine least get the basics right. ::)

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-appoint-new-club-doctor-25617647
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:29:49 pm
We all know they aren't going to though right?  They've said it from the beginning.  As much as people may want them to they aren't going to suddenly change now because we've had a bad season.  It's just not how they work.

This is all that needs to be said.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote
Madrid court judgement requires FIFA & UEFA to REFRAIN from any measures, actions, statements that prevents or hinders the preparation or development of the European Super League. [@marca]
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 02:43:52 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 01:17:26 pm
Good owners, best we've had in my life time. All this FSG cryarseing because we're a couple of midfielders short is ridiculous, every team apart from a couple, are a player or 2 short. The reason the team is in the position it's in now is because players who were well rewarded by FSG are under performing, pure & simple.
If you genuinely believe that the current malaise at the club and the general dissatisfaction resulting from it is simply down to being "a couple of midfielders short" then you haven't been paying attention.

I've personally been quite happy with FSG overall. They've made mistakes but who doesn't? I've had the most exciting time with the club since the 70s and 80s under FSG and Klopp, who they appointed. I say what I see. If I believe they have done well then I'd say it and own it. But if I think they have messed up I'll say it and own that too. I'll also own it if I'm proved wrong on something as well.

As it stands today, and looking from the outside in, there appears to be a systemic failure going on in the club. It feels rudderless, and that's on the owners. Where are they? What are they doing? It feels like they're fiddling as Rome burns. Klopp is left to take the flak.

Success is a systemic thing in that it takes a number of things and people working together and doing the right things for it to flourish and establish. It's a collection of the correct actions at the correct time. But failure is systemic too. It's made up of a collection of things just as success is. Unfortunately, basic schoolboy errors have been made. We've gone from proactive to reactive and now it feels like non-reactive. Again, that's on the ownership. If it's not on them and it's on others further down the chain, it's up to the owners to address that too. The buck stops with them.

The owners were happy to go onto the pitch and bask in the glory when we lifted every trophy on offer, so let's also see them step up now and take some responsibility. And no, that doesn't mean acting like the insane loon running Chelsea and blowing hundreds of millions on shiny toys. It means getting back to basic good practice and addressing issues as they arise, and before they fester and things deteriorate into horribly costly problems.

FSG need to decide if they are fully in or fully out. If they are in, they need to start acting like they own one of the biggest, most famous and most successful clubs on Earth. At the moment they are acting like they own a championship club, not the second highest legitimately earning club on the planet, just one step behind the most successful club the world has ever seen.

However you slice it, the current mess is on the ownership. The buck stops with them.

They've owned their success. It's about time they owned their shortcomings too, then addressed them. Fuck the twitterati, proper, genuine fans aren't asking for billions of quid thrown around like confetti. What they expect is competence, ambition and to see this club punching its weight like the global giant it it. Proper fans can take failure on the chin when they know the will, the effort and the endeavor are there. It's not about entitlement. It's simply about expecting competence and the will to succeed. We are always told, as fans, that not everything is about the money. But the owners need to realise that too. Rather than being obsessed with the cost of things and their profits, they need to start appreciating the value of things instead.

In life, we have to own our own shit. FSG have owned their success here, but it's about time they also owned their shortcomings and addressed them too. That's fair, and it's something we are all held to account on in life at some point. Of course, celebrate what you do well, but be aware enough to recognise your mistakes and rectify them too.

Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 02:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:34 pm


Guessing UEFA will appeal. On it goes
Online clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:47:24 pm
Guessing UEFA will appeal. On it goes

FSG will be kicking themselves if it goes ahead and they've already left the club and in my opinion they'll be sticking around to find out (whether that's as 100% owners or still holding a majority stake). From a business point of view they'd want to know one way or another as it's a game changer for the clubs value. I believe the European court of justice is making a ruling in March?

Could be a big day that for many reasons.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 02:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:43:52 pm
If you genuinely believe that the current malaise at the club and the general dissatisfaction resulting from it is simply down to being "a couple of midfielders short" then you haven't been paying attention.

I've personally been quite happy with FSG overall. They've made mistakes but who doesn't? I've had the most exciting time with the club since the 70s and 80s under FSG and Klopp, who they appointed. I say what I see. If I believe they have done well then I'd say it and own it. But if I think they have messed up I'll say it and own that too. I'll also own it if I'm proved wrong on something as well.

As it stands today, and looking from the outside in, there appears to be a systemic failure going on in the club. It feels rudderless, and that's on the owners. Where are they? What are they doing? It feels like they're fiddling as Rome burns. Klopp is left to take the flak.

Success is a systemic thing in that it takes a number of things and people working together and doing the right things for it to flourish and establish. It's a collection of the correct actions at the correct time. But failure is systemic too. It's made up of a collection of things just as success is. Unfortunately, basic schoolboy errors have been made. We've gone from proactive to reactive and now it feels like non-reactive. Again, that's on the ownership. If it's not on them and it's on others further down the chain, it's up to the owners to address that too. The buck stops with them.

The owners were happy to go onto the pitch and bask in the glory when we lifted every trophy on offer, so let's also see them step up now and take some responsibility. And no, that doesn't mean acting like the insane loon running Chelsea and blowing hundreds of millions on shiny toys. It means getting back to basic good practice and addressing issues as they arise, and before they fester and things deteriorate into horribly costly problems.

FSG need to decide if they are fully in or fully out. If they are in, they need to start acting like they own one of the biggest, most famous and most successful clubs on Earth. At the moment they are acting like they own a championship club, not the second highest legitimately earning club on the planet, just one step behind the most successful club the world has ever seen.

However you slice it, the current mess is on the ownership. The buck stops with them.

They've owned their success. It's about time they owned their shortcomings too, then addressed them. Fuck the twitterati, proper, genuine fans aren't asking for billions of quid thrown around like confetti. What they expect is competence, ambition and to see this club punching its weight like the global giant it it. Proper fans can take failure on the chin when they know the will, the effort and the endeavor are there. It's not about entitlement. It's simply about expecting competence and the will to succeed. We are always told, as fans, that not everything is about the money. But the owners need to realise that too. Rather than being obsessed with the cost of things and their profits, they need to start appreciating the value of things instead.

In life, we have to own our own shit. FSG have owned their success here, but it's about time they also owned their shortcomings and addressed them too. That's fair, and it's something we are all held to account on in life at some point. Of course, celebrate what you do well, but be aware enough to recognise your mistakes and rectify them too.
I have been paying attention, thanks for asking. It's less than a year ago we were a a game & a goal away from completing football by winning all 4 trophies, now everything is broken according to certain people, cancel culture gone mad.
Online The_Nomad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 03:03:17 pm »
How can players form and performances falling off a cliff in a matter of months be laid at the feet of FSG? If this same team had been competing well in the top 3 with the same players, l wonder how many would be voicing the same level of dissatisfaction with the club owners? Arent we allowed to have bad seasons anymore just because weve had a few good ones under Klopp?
Online The_Nomad

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 03:04:49 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 02:58:48 pm
I have been paying attention, thanks for asking. It's less than a year ago we were a a game & a goal away from completing football by winning all 4 trophies, now everything is broken according to certain people, cancel culture gone mad.

Hear hear. Its staggering the lack of perspective.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Plenty of clubs have seasons where they underperform. They react by sacking the manager, which isn't going to happen here, or by buying big to remedy the problem. FSG aren't even renewing the mechanism through which we would make signings in the next window.
