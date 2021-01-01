« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 341425 times)

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 01:17:26 pm »
Good owners, best we've had in my life time. All this FSG cryarseing because we're a couple of midfielders short is ridiculous, every team apart from a couple, are a player or 2 short. The reason the team is in the position it's in now is because players who were well rewarded by FSG are under performing, pure & simple.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,025
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 01:20:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:58:26 pm
I'm really confused as to what you are trying to say?

Who is the next manager?? It better not be Steven Gerrard or Pep Lindjer - both would be utter disasters.

And Klopp may have been "backed" in the first instance - but there hasn't been much in the last several years that would have helped us stay on top. And now it's looking increasingly worse by the day.

We needed a midfielder this window....yeah so we got Gakpo.

Its not that the money isnt there, its that its saved for specific targets. Nunez, Gakpo, Carvalho, Konate, Elliott, Ramsey have all been bought in whilst Tchouameni, Gavi, Bellingham etc. have been targets not instead of but in addition to the players signed. That we didnt then go after alternatives is not down to money not being there, it is just not in line with the transfer strategy.

Unlike many people on here, Klopp isnt feeling hard done by or robbed of success, nor is he writing of the season or success in the short, medium or long terms. If he was so unhappy with the setup, why would he sign a new contract last April? He is comfortable with the conditions he is working within, and understanding of the constraints because he does not expect or need to be given more than he is being offered to succeed. If anything, he believes there have been mistakes made with the transfer strategy and that it was needs rectifying not the budget hes been given to work with.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online RedMichelFerri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool till I die
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 01:27:12 pm »
The early they fuck off the better.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

- Rafa Benitez : RIP Ray.

Online TwitterJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 01:29:01 pm »
If your happy with FSG for your own reasons then fine.

But can someone tell what the plan is looking like? Any person with a significant role behind the scenes has fucked off. Squad badly needs investing and FSG let it known they cant compete.

Naturally you would assume that there selling but I dont see how selling affects the people upstairs such as Julian Ward. Having no club doctor is another head scratcher.

This is probably worse than the 2021 season. I dont think we get europa atm next season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 