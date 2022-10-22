« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9800 on: Today at 10:24:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:22:06 am
Has he then? What's he done to warrant us spending c.£50m on him?

Who said he has?
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9801 on: Today at 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:14:19 am
If the agreement exists, we identified him last summer and decided to wait another season regardless. Which part of it isn't already utterly incompetent? Its not like we've needed to wait for other players from the Portuguese league to prove themselves (Diaz, Nunez)

Well yes there is that. I'm hoping that on this one we weren't as incompetent as you think we were!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9802 on: Today at 10:59:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:46:44 am
This type of criticism of Klopp is really unfair. The point is none of us know what these other players would have done under Klopp, but everyone just assumes they would have been bad. Whose to say how Klopp would have worked with Brandt, there is a good player in him, just needs a certain type of manager to get the best out of him. Let's remember the recruitment team didn't get every choice right, so why is this point only used to take a aim at Klopp?

Its not a dig at Klopp at all. I think, and the evidence has shown, that the club works best when there is a system in place, and people had the responsibility and authority to do their job.
Brandt may have gone on to do a tremendous job for us, but the fact is that you had a recruitment team who had the authority to provide an alternative view.

I cannot see how any manager, with all the stresses and pressures that come with doing the day-to-day job, can also handle the long term football strategy of the club.

And it is incredible that we have the evidence to show that it worked for us and we are throwing it all away. By we, I mean FSG and the ownership.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9803 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 09:36:04 am
Is that 182m including Gakpo? because I remember when we did the same sort of deal with Diaz (who again was brought forward from a summer transfer to a jan one) and I remember reading from local journos that were brefied by the club that Diaz' signing took money away from that summer budget



But anyway. I did a little digging since your post and found in the same time;

Spurs have spent 289m euros net
Wolves have spent 130m euros net
West Ham have spent 222m euros net
Arsenal have spent 360m euros net
Man Utd have spent 404m euros net
Leeds have spent 216m euros net
Forest have spent 180m euros net (2m less than us)


Now I get the argument about City, Chelsea, Newcastle etc. And I completely accept not outspending them. But whats the excuse for spending less than those 7 teams?
and this is all while the 7 teams named above have been achieving nothing, receiving no prize money, scraping together money from the Europa League (if that), and largely not having the champions league money

While we achieved the absolute maximum performance really. Winning everything, including the league Now we wont have champions league next season, we wont have prize money and so on.

Diaz didnt take away from the summer budget, signing him was budgeted for the summer. Thats wildly different. In 1 scenario signing Diaz stopped us signing someone else, in reality he was the summer target, we just go him six months early.

We havent spent less than those 7 teams, we have spent less than 5 of them.

You need to spend more when you arent winning as you are playing catch up. And as youve mentioned, spending that money has brought those teams zero success so far, whilst our approach has brought us loads of success, so why are we so desperate to emulate them?

I wont and I know Klopp wont give up on top 4 when there is half a season to go.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9804 on: Today at 11:10:49 am »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9805 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Club is a mess. Structure gone, FSG have handed the keys and all the power to Klopp/Lijnders and ended a strategy that brought us back on top of the football world. They've checked out. Jürgen used to say that he can't do it all himself and that he'd need help. now he wants to call all the shots. What changed in him.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:27:22 am by Groundskeeper Willie »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9806 on: Today at 11:25:41 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:02:31 am
We havent spent less than those 7 teams, we have spent less than 5 of them.

You need to spend more when you arent winning as you are playing catch up. And as youve mentioned, spending that money has brought those teams zero success so far, whilst our approach has brought us loads of success, so why are we so desperate to emulate them?

I wont and I know Klopp wont give up on top 4 when there is half a season to go.


In the last 3 years we have spent the following

Arsenal 360mil (no champions league)
Aston Villa 152mil (no champions league)
Chelsea 624mil
Leeds 220mil (no champions league)
Liverpool 179mil
Notts forest 181mil (no champions league)
Wolves 131mil (no champions league)
West Ham 253mil (no champions league)
Spurs 294mil
Newcastle 351mil (no champions league)
Man Utd 397mil

And that doesnt include the years before when wolves Man City etc outspent us this is why we are where we are you cant compete with the like of Real Madrid and Man City spending less than nottingham forest football has changed, there is 0 excuses at a time where we are turning over record revenues to be in this position, lets not sugar coat it this collapse has never been seen before we have literally gone from being one of the top 2-3 clubs in the world to a complete joke, this isnt a blip this is an implosion.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:28:18 am by Redric1970 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9807 on: Today at 11:29:33 am »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:52:39 am
Oh god.  :lmao hes one player I wouldnt sell.

Weve still got Adrian whos sitting on a 58k wage a week.

And Phillips on 50k.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9808 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:26:41 am
We can't compete with Chelsea or City or the Saudis. Fair enough. Arsenal spending a lot too. Fine, whatever.

Why have we stopped the mid-range buys too, I don't understand. Gakpo makes sense. Bellingham doesn't. Not when you should be able to buy 3 players for the same price if your scouting and analysis teams are good, like we were from 2016 to 2020-ish. Why's FSG not putting money into that part of the club at least? Them losing interest doesn't make sense to be honest, not when a sale isn't exactly imminent.

Seems like a change in strategy.  Not sure if it was posted in this thread or a different one but someone posted a quote from Ljinders book that said something to the effect of us bringing in "game changers" or the best rated young players who have potential to become great players. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9809 on: Today at 11:54:19 am »
What with Konate being out now, I'm just gonna say we've gone nuclear these last 12 months, something has gone so drastically wrong that the owners have to sort it out. Recruitment, injuries, lack of clarity over the ownership. Everything we could do wrong we've done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9810 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:25:41 am



Nice punctuation.


Of course we can compete whilst having a lower budget. Thats literally what we did for years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 11:59:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:41:50 am
We're set to make a yearly profit of c.£75m apparently. Higest in the league by some distance.

https://offthepitch.com/a/premier-league-financial-forecast-2022-clubs-forecast-accumulate-losses-ps590-million-despite-all

That is the money that was allocated to paying for the ARE.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 12:00:15 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 11:55:46 am
Nice punctuation.


Of course we can compete whilst having a lower budget. Thats literally what we did for years.

No we didn't. We only started competing when Klopp came in and we started overachieving.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 11:23:34 am
Club is a mess. Structure gone, FSG have handed the keys and all the power to Klopp/Lijnders and ended a strategy that brought us back on top of the football world. They've checked out. Jürgen used to say that he can't do it all himself and that he'd need help. now he wants to call all the shots. What changed in him.

Please provide one scrap of evidence for your complete diatribe. We were miles away from the top of world football until Klopp arrived.

Klopp was the game changer.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:12 pm by Al 666 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 12:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:00:15 pm
No we didn't. We only started competing when Klopp came in and we started overachieving.

Weve challenged for three titles and been to three champions league finals in five years. All the while we were out spent by a whole host of clubs. And Klopp is still in place for the long run.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 12:05:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 12:02:42 pm
Weve challenged for three titles and been to three champions league finals in five years. All the while we were out spent by a whole host of clubs. And Klopp is still in place for the long run.

What did we challenge for prior to Klopp.
