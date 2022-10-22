This type of criticism of Klopp is really unfair. The point is none of us know what these other players would have done under Klopp, but everyone just assumes they would have been bad. Whose to say how Klopp would have worked with Brandt, there is a good player in him, just needs a certain type of manager to get the best out of him. Let's remember the recruitment team didn't get every choice right, so why is this point only used to take a aim at Klopp?



Its not a dig at Klopp at all. I think, and the evidence has shown, that the club works best when there is a system in place, and people had the responsibility and authority to do their job.Brandt may have gone on to do a tremendous job for us, but the fact is that you had a recruitment team who had the authority to provide an alternative view.I cannot see how any manager, with all the stresses and pressures that come with doing the day-to-day job, can also handle the long term football strategy of the club.And it is incredible that we have the evidence to show that it worked for us and we are throwing it all away. By we, I mean FSG and the ownership.