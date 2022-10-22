We havent spent less than those 7 teams, we have spent less than 5 of them.
You need to spend more when you arent winning as you are playing catch up. And as youve mentioned, spending that money has brought those teams zero success so far, whilst our approach has brought us loads of success, so why are we so desperate to emulate them?
I wont and I know Klopp wont give up on top 4 when there is half a season to go.
In the last 3 years we have spent the following
Arsenal 360mil (no champions league)
Aston Villa 152mil (no champions league)
Chelsea 624mil
Leeds 220mil (no champions league)
Liverpool 179mil
Notts forest 181mil (no champions league)
Wolves 131mil (no champions league)
West Ham 253mil (no champions league)
Spurs 294mil
Newcastle 351mil (no champions league)
Man Utd 397mil
And that doesnt include the years before when wolves Man City etc outspent us this is why we are where we are you cant compete with the like of Real Madrid and Man City spending less than nottingham forest football has changed, there is 0 excuses at a time where we are turning over record revenues to be in this position, lets not sugar coat it this collapse has never been seen before we have literally gone from being one of the top 2-3 clubs in the world to a complete joke, this isnt a blip this is an implosion.