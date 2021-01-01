Why do people think we will need to sell anyone? Weve spent a net 182m in the last 3 seasons whilst renewing multiple first team contracts. That we dont invest without selling is an absolute fallacy. We just dont do it at stupid levels.



Our wage bill is coming under control with multiple people leaving when their contracts expire this summer. Plus, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo etc are on much less than those they are replacing. That will allow us to spend even more this summer than usual.