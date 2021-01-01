« previous next »
Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9760 on: Today at 08:16:15 am
In terms of spending big/buying early how do people explain this mattheus nunes stuff? Because if we sign him this summer we'll be writing off a season and spending circa 10 million quid more than we would last summer. Every noise on transfers suggests a system that's broken.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

RedBec1993

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9761 on: Today at 08:18:00 am
Owners must be absolutely shitting themselves for this summer, weve not really got anyone to sell for big money.
jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9762 on: Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:18:00 am
Owners must be absolutely shitting themselves for this summer, weve not really got anyone to sell for big money.

We may have especially as it looks likely we won't make the Champions League.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Henry Gale

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9763 on: Today at 08:38:00 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:18:00 am
Owners must be absolutely shitting themselves for this summer, weve not really got anyone to sell for big money.

Yeah I'm sure John will be bricking it whilst sipping champagne on his yacht this summer.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9764 on: Today at 08:42:47 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 08:16:15 am
In terms of spending big/buying early how do people explain this mattheus nunes stuff? Because if we sign him this summer we'll be writing off a season and spending circa 10 million quid more than we would last summer. Every noise on transfers suggests a system that's broken.

There is no explanation other than there was no money to buy him last summer. That's literally all it can be if we wanted him last summer as reports now suggest. What else can it be? It can't be we had enough midfielders as we wanted Tchouameni and then signed Arthur.
clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9765 on: Today at 08:43:51 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:38:00 am
Yeah I'm sure John will be bricking it whilst sipping champagne on his yacht this summer.

All he has to do is not read twitter or the media in ENgland and won't hear a thing about it. Doubt he'll turn up for a game ever again either.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9766 on: Today at 08:43:56 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 08:38:00 am
Yeah I'm sure John will be bricking it whilst sipping champagne on his yacht this summer.

I mean because FSG will have to actually put some money in, their own money.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9767 on: Today at 08:44:40 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:50 am
We may have especially as it looks likely we won't make the Champions League.

Or they could just actually spend their own money? They might even be here by then anyway.
mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9768 on: Today at 08:45:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:13:56 am
Madrid tried a pavons and zidanes strategy 20 years ago and it didnt work
Ultimately in football if you dont invest in the playing squad other teams move past you. We won when we built a team with consistent, high level spending - theres no other way back to the top from where we are

The strategy does involve high level spending, just not the highest level, but then thats not sustainable so nobody should want that.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:18:07 am
The last five years have been momentous. The unfortunate thing is we have come up against Real Madrid twice who just know how to win CL finals and a City showing near perfect form. But three CL finals (winning one) and three 90 points finishes in the league (winning one) is a golden period not seen at this club for decades.

I dont disagree but those are the teams we are up against so to come out with more next time we need to alter the strategy to one with a higher upside. Thats obviously very hard to do, but it has to be the aim.
Studge10

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9769 on: Today at 08:46:33 am
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 01:27:28 am
If we have constraints on spending, then we had to be better at moving players on.

1. Sell for a good deal (players in their primes, young players that are squad players)
2. Sell an aging/expensive player for a nominal fee
3. Let aging player go for free
4. Re-sign aging player (a big no-no)

We've let too many players age.  We've also given new contracts to players on the older side.  Without many constraints, we can have players like Hendo hang around on high wages.  But if we have these constraints, we just haven't been good enough at moving players on.

Now, we've got another older player with a contract running down (Matip will have 1 year left this summer).  We're moving a few on frees, but that includes Naby, a player we signed for a big fee that we just haven't seen the best of.  Are we going to have to sell some squad players?  Given that we struggle to move Phillips on, we're not going to raise that much unless we start moving on bigger names.

It'd be so much easier if we spend what we're capable of, but if we're trying to balance the high wages, sales, etc, then it's no surprise things look bleak.

Take someone like VVD.  He's on a large contract and is 31 with a injury history now.  How much would a club willing to buy him given the poor form also?  It's one where we'd probably never get what we'd want for him, so we might as well keep him.  But if he doesn't age well, then we'd just have another aging player on high wages we're waiting to leave on a free.  Hendo is becoming a figure like this.

It's not about not respecting their accomplishments with us.  Rather, it's just squad planning with our constraints.  Ideally, we don't have to choose and can have players like VVD and Hendo stick around on high wages without hampering our transfer activity.  But our best case scenario these days seems to be waiting for players' contracts to run down to get their wages off the books.

A club of Liverpool's stature that has had the success we have had over the years, should not be running a sell to buy policy.

We've been sold this absolute rubbish in the media (typical FSG PR spin) about covid effecting our spending, despite the fact we never really spent money prior to covid anyway.... Yet I look around and I see other clubs, making less yearly profit than we do spending just fine.

Leeds, Forest, Bournemouth, Villa- why are these teams spending more than us??
Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9770 on: Today at 08:48:24 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:42:47 am
There is no explanation other than there was no money to buy him last summer. That's literally all it can be if we wanted him last summer as reports now suggest. What else can it be? It can't be we had enough midfielders as we wanted Tchouameni and then signed Arthur.

Wasn't it the fact he was unvaccinated and as such we wouldn't have got insurance? Covid protocols are now gone.
TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9771 on: Today at 08:48:51 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:20:50 am
We may have especially as it looks likely we won't make the Champions League.
It will be there excuse why they cant spend.

Ignore the oil clubs, why cant we compete against the other yank clubs in the transfer windows?
Its finally caught up with us the lack of spending, I never ever expected to fall off until Klopp went. Weve neglected one of the best managers in my lifetime.
Studge10

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9772 on: Today at 08:51:25 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:18:00 am
Owners must be absolutely shitting themselves for this summer, weve not really got anyone to sell for big money.

FSG will sell Ali for 70m. Buy Nunes and Berge

Kelleher the new number 1

 :butt
didi shamone

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9773 on: Today at 08:52:36 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:18:00 am
Owners must be absolutely shitting themselves for this summer, weve not really got anyone to sell for big money.

I think we'll sell several younger/fringe players to cobble together a budget. Kelleher will be among the biggest. Nat Phillips, maybe Morton. Wouldn't be amazed if the likes of Carvalho went either.
Then there's a few who we'll get off the wage bill like Ox, Keita, Milner and Invisible Arthur. We'll make one big signing and a punt on a lesser name.

Could be way off the mark but that's  my predictions.
RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9774 on: Today at 08:52:39 am
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 08:51:25 am
FSG will sell Ali for 70m. Buy Nunes and Berge

Kelleher the new number 1

 :butt

Oh god.  :lmao hes one player I wouldnt sell.

Weve still got Adrian whos sitting on a 58k wage a week.
Studge10

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9775 on: Today at 08:55:11 am
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 08:48:51 am
It will be there excuse why they cant spend.

Ignore the oil clubs, why cant we compete against the other yank clubs in the transfer windows?
Its finally caught up with us the lack of spending, I never ever expected to fall off until Klopp went. Weve neglected one of the best managers in my lifetime.

Exactly this.

Take your newcastles, citys, psgs, Chelsea (albeit not oil) etc out of it

Why are teams like arsenal (who have been crap for years), Southampton and newly promoted teams outspending us

We've sat back and allowed so much rubbish to go past us and we simply don't have the budget to fix it this summer
mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9776 on: Today at 09:00:25 am
Why do people think we will need to sell anyone? Weve spent a net 182m in the last 3 seasons whilst renewing multiple first team contracts. That we dont invest without selling is an absolute fallacy. We just dont do it at stupid levels.

Our wage bill is coming under control with multiple people leaving when their contracts expire this summer. Plus, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo etc are on much less than those they are replacing. That will allow us to spend even more this summer than usual.
