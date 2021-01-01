« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 339076 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:02:15 pm
Guess who said this?

Right, we have what we earn to spend and need to spend that well. All of our issues at the moment are because we aren't spending it well.

And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Yet someone at LFC has chosen to keep around a lot of people this describes.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:25:47 pm
Bellingham is probably thinking where is the ambition from the owners, unfortunately some of the first team might be as well

Imagine trying to sell Bellingham to us. Erm yeah Jude youll be our only signing this window- were skint and can only afford you so go out there and sort out all our mess
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 09:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm
Right, we have what we earn to spend and need to spend that well. All of our issues at the moment are because we aren't spending it well.

And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Yet someone at LFC has chosen to keep around a lot of people this describes.


Dave you cant really say all of our issues are because we are not spending well thats just silly, its blatantly obvious we dont have enough to spend to compete.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm
Right, we have what we earn to spend and need to spend that well. All of our issues at the moment are because we aren't spending it well.

And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Yet someone at LFC has chosen to keep around a lot of people this describes.
Because it is either selling these guys and not spending a dime and not having enough bodies or keeping them and trying to make chicken soup out of chicken shit. You can't tell me Klopp had the chance to sign a Matheus Nunes or Enzo Fernandez in the summer and balked at the idea. He is sentimental but not stupid and if I can see our midfield had issues, he must have seen that considering he forgot more about the game than all of us on here will ever know.
Offline Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm
Right, we have what we earn to spend and need to spend that well. All of our issues at the moment are because we aren't spending it well.


You could relate that to any business. Basically we need to get every purchase spot on. If we don't we are not spending well. I doubt there are many clubs that can sustain that and challenge like we have. And currently every player we set our sights on we get guzzumped. So how do we deal with that?

I don't disagree that possibly we could have spent better but limited funds are hammering us.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
You could relate that to any business. Basically we need to get every purchase spot on. If we don't we are not spending well. I doubt there are many clubs that can sustain that and challenge like we have. And currently every player we set our sights on we get guzzumped. So how do we deal with that?

I don't disagree that possibly we could have spent better but limited funds are hammering us.


Without a doubt, whats the point of finishing in the champions league, turning over record revenue, if we cant compete financially with anyone in the transfer market its ridiculous
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
No we're definitely not playing the same sport as the big boys.

But neither is it possible in the transfer market.

It never was, so surely it would make sense to essentially go back to a form of moneyball? The emphasis on a cohesive team of young hungry players whose talents will only develop under Klopp. I don't mean youth players in the mould of Carvalho or Doak, but players who were relatively young, as we did when Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah came.

My question is does anyone know what the strategy is in terms of squad building? Because I'm struggling to see any plan.

Passage from Intensity by Pep Ljinders. -  Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, whilst sitting in Jurgens office. Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. Diaz and Kaide, or Thiago and Harvey. Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers. We have to buy premium and use the Academy. Liverpool deserves a process like this.

Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Because it is either selling these guys and not spending a dime and not having enough bodies or keeping them and trying to make chicken soup out of chicken shit. You can't tell me Klopp had the chance to sign a Matheus Nunes or Enzo Fernandez in the summer and balked at the idea. He is sentimental but not stupid and if I can see our midfield had issues, he must have seen that considering he forgot more about the game than all of us on here will ever know.

If you sell someone you've made money and are no longer paying their wages. The fact you think it would lead to an empty squad spot is insulting to your own intelligence.

Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 09:13:18 pm
You could relate that to any business. Basically we need to get every purchase spot on. If we don't we are not spending well. I doubt there are many clubs that can sustain that and challenge like we have. And currently every player we set our sights on we get guzzumped. So how do we deal with that?

I don't disagree that possibly we could have spent better but limited funds are hammering us.

So you think we should just be able to get stuff wrong and still succeed? Maybe we should just hand a bunch of trophies to ManU in that case.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:04:00 pm
No we're definitely not playing the same sport as the big boys.

But neither is it possible in the transfer market.

It never was, so surely it would make sense to essentially go back to a form of moneyball? The emphasis on a cohesive team of young hungry players whose talents will only develop under Klopp. I don't mean youth players in the mould of Carvalho or Doak, but players who were relatively young, as we did when Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah came. My question is does anyone know what the strategy is in terms of squad building? Because I'm struggling to see any plan.

In all honesty, I've probably taken my eye off the ball regarding the inflated market, and Gakpo as you say is relatively cheap. But are there alternatives to this? Is there not some hidden gems in the Bundesliga who would be more of a bargain? Easier said than done of course, but do we always have to go for the big name?
Moneyball method was so successful, but for a club with our ambitions then its not going to work for much longer. I remember after we won the league in lockdown there was the Klopp documentary. They was talking about recruitment and that we mainly look at players aged 24 and below. That we check the background on everything from there injury records to there personal life.

Thats why when we signed Thiago, i was generally surprised and thought it would be a one off signing. Since signing Thiago, we bought Jota the next day (injury record wasnt the best). Really apart from Konate, who else have we signed thats fitted the old model?

Nunez fits everything apart from price as you can tell hes still raw. But for the £££ he was expected to do more (Id say hes be fine btw). I also wouldnt be surprised if theres a premium added onto a player when Liverpool come knocking. Take Alisson for example, Roma added a premium because they thought we had them off for Salah only to have them off again ;D
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm
Passage from Intensity by Pep Ljinders. -  Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, whilst sitting in Jurgens office. Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. Diaz and Kaide, or Thiago and Harvey. Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers. We have to buy premium and use the Academy. Liverpool deserves a process like this.

Bit of a word salad that really isn't it
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm
If you sell someone you've made money and are no longer paying their wages. The fact you think it would lead to an empty squad spot is insulting to your own intelligence.

So you think we should just be able to get stuff wrong and still succeed? Maybe we should just hand a bunch of trophies to ManU in that case.
If you are the third richest club but still act like Southampton, then the problem isn't in how much we're getting from player sales.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 10:01:28 pm
Bit of a word salad that really isn't it

Seems clear to me.

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
If you are the third richest club but still act like Southampton, then the problem isn't in how much we're getting from player sales.

We dont act like Southampton. We just dont act like Man City or Chelsea. We work to our limits.
Offline newterp

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9732 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Seems clear to me.

We dont act like Southampton. We just dont act like Man City or Chelsea. We work to our limits.

Or Aston Villa, or Bournemouth, or Fulham etc.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9733 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 10:06:19 pm
If you are the third richest club but still act like Southampton, then the problem isn't in how much we're getting from player sales.

Where did I say how much we get in player sales matters? If we have a squad spot it will get filled and it's ridiculous to think otherwise.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9734 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Seems clear to me.

We dont act like Southampton. We just dont act like Man City or Chelsea. We work to our limits.

Well the sad hard fact is if we need to get to a champions league final and turnover record revenue realistically only smaller than Madrid to then spend at the level we are, well next year with £80-£100 mil less in turnover we are well and truly fucked and thats the top middle and bottom of it because we need to turnover £300mil more than arsenal to spend £200mil less its a joke.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
Well the sad hard fact is if we need to get to a champions league final and turnover record revenue realistically only smaller than Madrid to then spend at the level we are, well next year with £80-£100 mil less in turnover we are well and truly fucked and thats the top middle and bottom of it because we need to turnover £300mil more than arsenal to spend £200mil less its a joke.

We spend when we want to. We just wait for our targets to become available. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho have refreshed our front line. That was a big worry last year, more so than the midfield. This summer well focus on our midfield. After that weve invested in all areas of the team over three years.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9736 on: Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
We spend when we want to. We just wait for our targets to become available. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho have refreshed our front line. That was a big worry last year, more so than the midfield. This summer well focus on our midfield. After that weve invested in all areas of the team over three years.

I have some magic beans I'd like to sell you...
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9737 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
We spend when we want to. We just wait for our targets to become available. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho have refreshed our front line. That was a big worry last year, more so than the midfield. This summer well focus on our midfield. After that weve invested in all areas of the team over three years.

You honestly believe the manager wouldnt spend more wow, Im lost for words if he had finances he would have spent it its naive to think otherwise
Offline cdav

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9738 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm
I have some magic beans I'd like to sell you...

Where do you think the money we have goes?
Offline mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9739 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm
Passage from Intensity by Pep Ljinders. -  Academy and game-changers, thats where we need to invest, I said, whilst sitting in Jurgens office. Not second-line players who take the space for our talents. Diaz and Kaide, or Thiago and Harvey. Room for talent, space for our Academy to give a chance to these young boys to evolve into game-changers. We have to buy premium and use the Academy. Liverpool deserves a process like this.

This quote from Pep has to raise alarm bells surely, and about his potentially damaging influence?

Diaz and Thiago are quality but they haven't taken us to the next level. And Kaide and Harvey, although talented, are clearly too raw. There's no middle ground. And there's no cohesion, regardless of the talent we have bought.

Have they been more effective than Wijnaldum? Or Robertson? Players maybe considered 'second rate' moneyball players if Lijnders was judging considering where they came from. But that was the middle ground and it worked. Because of Lijnders stance, we now have a hugely disjointed side of premium top players who haven't necessarily taken us to the next level alongside inexperienced kids.

Klopp needs to ask whether this strategy is really working. Lijnders has a lot to answer for...
Offline LFCTikiTaka

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 12:08:21 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:07:27 pm
Seems clear to me.

We dont act like Southampton. We just dont act like Man City or Chelsea. We work to our limits.

We don't though. We can spend £300m and still be well within FFP limits.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/financial-fair-play-rules-mean-25426611?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 12:12:58 am »
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9742 on: Today at 12:33:06 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:30:00 pm
We spend when we want to. We just wait for our targets to become available. Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Carvalho have refreshed our front line. That was a big worry last year, more so than the midfield. This summer well focus on our midfield. After that weve invested in all areas of the team over three years.
I'm not sure it'll be that simple and it's arrogant of us to think that we can simply splash the cash in the summer and it'll all be well.

The team is taking some heavy punishment at the moment, both mentally and physically. Can we get enough of those players repaired over the summer. What if this situation gets worse? How many would we need to replace?

I don't trust our supposed summer transfers, not in the state we have found ourselves as a club. We need to fix things at board level and get back to a clear strategy all through the club.
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9743 on: Today at 01:00:53 am »
Don't be surprised if we get an "update" on the takeover in the next day or two now that the window is shutting down.  ;D
Offline skipper757

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9744 on: Today at 01:27:28 am »
If we have constraints on spending, then we had to be better at moving players on.

1. Sell for a good deal (players in their primes, young players that are squad players)
2. Sell an aging/expensive player for a nominal fee
3. Let aging player go for free
4. Re-sign aging player (a big no-no)

We've let too many players age.  We've also given new contracts to players on the older side.  Without many constraints, we can have players like Hendo hang around on high wages.  But if we have these constraints, we just haven't been good enough at moving players on.

Now, we've got another older player with a contract running down (Matip will have 1 year left this summer).  We're moving a few on frees, but that includes Naby, a player we signed for a big fee that we just haven't seen the best of.  Are we going to have to sell some squad players?  Given that we struggle to move Phillips on, we're not going to raise that much unless we start moving on bigger names.

It'd be so much easier if we spend what we're capable of, but if we're trying to balance the high wages, sales, etc, then it's no surprise things look bleak.

Take someone like VVD.  He's on a large contract and is 31 with a injury history now.  How much would a club willing to buy him given the poor form also?  It's one where we'd probably never get what we'd want for him, so we might as well keep him.  But if he doesn't age well, then we'd just have another aging player on high wages we're waiting to leave on a free.  Hendo is becoming a figure like this.

It's not about not respecting their accomplishments with us.  Rather, it's just squad planning with our constraints.  Ideally, we don't have to choose and can have players like VVD and Hendo stick around on high wages without hampering our transfer activity.  But our best case scenario these days seems to be waiting for players' contracts to run down to get their wages off the books.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9745 on: Today at 03:26:41 am »
We can't compete with Chelsea or City or the Saudis. Fair enough. Arsenal spending a lot too. Fine, whatever.

Why have we stopped the mid-range buys too, I don't understand. Gakpo makes sense. Bellingham doesn't. Not when you should be able to buy 3 players for the same price if your scouting and analysis teams are good, like we were from 2016 to 2020-ish. Why's FSG not putting money into that part of the club at least? Them losing interest doesn't make sense to be honest, not when a sale isn't exactly imminent.
Offline rk1

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9746 on: Today at 03:53:37 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:06:11 pm
Right, we have what we earn to spend and need to spend that well. All of our issues at the moment are because we aren't spending it well.

And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35.

Yet someone at LFC has chosen to keep around a lot of people this describes.

Who do you think made those decisions? I find it hard to believe that given the money that any manager wouldnt rejuvenate the squad if they didnt have the money to do so.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9747 on: Today at 05:26:55 am »
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 03:53:37 am
Who do you think made those decisions? I find it hard to believe that given the money that any manager wouldnt rejuvenate the squad if they didnt have the money to do so.

If the reporting over the years is anywhere near accurate then when these extensions/transfers were decided it would be Edwards, Gordon and Klopp with their hands in the pie.
Online spider-neil

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9748 on: Today at 06:44:37 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
This quote from Pep has to raise alarm bells surely, and about his potentially damaging influence?

Diaz and Thiago are quality but they haven't taken us to the next level. And Kaide and Harvey, although talented, are clearly too raw. There's no middle ground. And there's no cohesion, regardless of the talent we have bought.

Have they been more effective than Wijnaldum? Or Robertson? Players maybe considered 'second rate' moneyball players if Lijnders was judging considering where they came from. But that was the middle ground and it worked. Because of Lijnders stance, we now have a hugely disjointed side of premium top players who haven't necessarily taken us to the next level alongside inexperienced kids.

Klopp needs to ask whether this strategy is really working. Lijnders has a lot to answer for...

To be fair, Diaz and Thiago took us to the brink of all four trophies. Villa holding on and Reals keeper having the game of his life are all that separated us from our immortality.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 07:07:48 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
This quote from Pep has to raise alarm bells surely, and about his potentially damaging influence?

Diaz and Thiago are quality but they haven't taken us to the next level. And Kaide and Harvey, although talented, are clearly too raw. There's no middle ground. And there's no cohesion, regardless of the talent we have bought.

Have they been more effective than Wijnaldum? Or Robertson? Players maybe considered 'second rate' moneyball players if Lijnders was judging considering where they came from. But that was the middle ground and it worked. Because of Lijnders stance, we now have a hugely disjointed side of premium top players who haven't necessarily taken us to the next level alongside inexperienced kids.

Klopp needs to ask whether this strategy is really working. Lijnders has a lot to answer for...

Last season was our best all round season. Id argue Thiago has been more effective than Wijnaldum, yes. Its a long term strategy that will pay dividends.

Whilst our first era was successful, it wasnt as successful as it could have been. So this time we need to do something slightly different to get more from it. Targeting players with more potential at higher cost funded by not buying as many backup types, instead using youth seems a very coherent plan.

Its too early to judge its success. A future squad made up of the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Bellingham on one side of the strategy and Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsey, Bajcetic on the other is quite promising.
Online JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9750 on: Today at 07:13:56 am »
Madrid tried a pavons and zidanes strategy 20 years ago and it didnt work
Ultimately in football if you dont invest in the playing squad other teams move past you. We won when we built a team with consistent, high level spending - theres no other way back to the top from where we are
Online spider-neil

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9751 on: Today at 07:18:07 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:07:48 am
Last season was our best all round season. Id argue Thiago has been more effective than Wijnaldum, yes. Its a long term strategy that will pay dividends.

Whilst our first era was successful, it wasnt as successful as it could have been. So this time we need to do something slightly different to get more from it. Targeting players with more potential at higher cost funded by not buying as many backup types, instead using youth seems a very coherent plan.

Its too early to judge its success. A future squad made up of the likes of Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Bellingham on one side of the strategy and Elliott, Carvalho, Ramsey, Bajcetic on the other is quite promising.

The last five years have been momentous. The unfortunate thing is we have come up against Real Madrid twice who just know how to win CL finals and a City showing near perfect form. But three CL finals (winning one) and three 90 points finishes in the league (winning one) is a golden period not seen at this club for decades.
Online djschembri

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 07:19:12 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm
There's so much smoke and mirrors at football clubs, I do hope in time we get a clear picture on why Edwards left but looking at the timings in your post [assuming they're accurate] it doesn't seem great does it.

Fabinho's contract takes him to 2026/32 I think which, on paper, doesn't look that bad but I just don't think anyone could have expected how bad his drop off has been this season.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:35:27 pm
Have you got a link for one of those articles.

For me we are now getting to the Rodgers stage where good signings are down to FSG and their analysts whilst anyone who doesn't work out is a Klopp signing.

The problem with the Henderson renewal is that we didn't have the funds to replace him. The really funny bit is that people are quoting Klopp's answers in press conferences. When he has to use that player for a full season or part of a season what do people expect Klopp to say?



https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-henderson-jurgen-klopp-liverpool-24570685

It is Jurgen Klopp + smart recruitment which got us to the top. Without Jurgen Klopp, we looked helpless on the pitch and we saw the difficulties we had under Rodgers. But we can also acknowledge that it was the recruitment team who advised Klopp to go for Mane instead of Gotze, and Salah instead of Julian Brandt.
Right now we still have Jurgen Klopp, but we have a big vacuum when it comes to the recruitment side of things.

The balance of power has shifted as well. If we get another Brandt vs Salah situation, who is going to come in from outside the club and have the authority/balls to state his case and challenge Klopp?
Online spider-neil

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 07:19:59 am »
Getting to the root of our injury problems would be a massive step in the right direction and would be as game changing as new players.
