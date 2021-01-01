If we have constraints on spending, then we had to be better at moving players on.



1. Sell for a good deal (players in their primes, young players that are squad players)

2. Sell an aging/expensive player for a nominal fee

3. Let aging player go for free

4. Re-sign aging player (a big no-no)



We've let too many players age. We've also given new contracts to players on the older side. Without many constraints, we can have players like Hendo hang around on high wages. But if we have these constraints, we just haven't been good enough at moving players on.



Now, we've got another older player with a contract running down (Matip will have 1 year left this summer). We're moving a few on frees, but that includes Naby, a player we signed for a big fee that we just haven't seen the best of. Are we going to have to sell some squad players? Given that we struggle to move Phillips on, we're not going to raise that much unless we start moving on bigger names.



It'd be so much easier if we spend what we're capable of, but if we're trying to balance the high wages, sales, etc, then it's no surprise things look bleak.



Take someone like VVD. He's on a large contract and is 31 with a injury history now. How much would a club willing to buy him given the poor form also? It's one where we'd probably never get what we'd want for him, so we might as well keep him. But if he doesn't age well, then we'd just have another aging player on high wages we're waiting to leave on a free. Hendo is becoming a figure like this.



It's not about not respecting their accomplishments with us. Rather, it's just squad planning with our constraints. Ideally, we don't have to choose and can have players like VVD and Hendo stick around on high wages without hampering our transfer activity. But our best case scenario these days seems to be waiting for players' contracts to run down to get their wages off the books.