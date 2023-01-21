Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?



No chance. As I pointed out a few posts earlier, one of the reasons he was done with BVB was cos they wouldnt spend to replace the players they lost.Sure, he wants to coach and wants to see players brought through academies too, but at this level he knows what it takes - there has to be an ability to invest in players of a certain level. If he didnt want to work like that, hed not take a job like this - hed do what the 2nd best German coach in the world does (Christian Streich), stay coaching his beloved home team.