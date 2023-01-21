Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?
No chance. As I pointed out a few posts earlier, one of the reasons he was done with BVB was cos they wouldnt spend to replace the players they lost.
Sure, he wants to coach and wants to see players brought through academies too, but at this level he knows what it takes - there has to be an ability to invest in players of a certain level. If he didnt want to work like that, hed not take a job like this - hed do what the 2nd best German coach in the world does (Christian Streich), stay coaching his beloved home team.