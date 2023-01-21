« previous next »
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 07:32:05 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:02:01 pm
Are you all investors in Clearlake? Hang out at the Hillstone right by their offices or get dinner at Ouvo on the regular? Not sure I've ever seen some people talk so much about stuff they clearly have no idea about.


Have a read through this.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;area=showposts;u=58450
Offline JackWard33

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 07:48:08 pm »
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 05:48:20 pm
I dont see the problem in Henderson getting that contract extension to be honest.
Its only this season that hes been shite but its no surprise with age.


Thats the entire point under his old contract this wouldve been his last season... hes got two more on first team wages. It was a needless and stupid deal motivated by sentiment and nothing else. We already had him under contract for his effective playing career.
That deal is symbolic of just how much worse our decision has become.
Offline Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 07:52:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:48:08 pm
Thats the entire point under his old contract this wouldve been his last season... hes got two more on first team wages. It was a needless and stupid deal motivated by sentiment and nothing else. We already had him under contract for his effective playing career.
That deal is symbolic of just how much worse our decision has become.

I think the way Hendo pushed for a deal it was a case of giving him the deal or moving him on. I don't think it was a case of him seeing out his deal. I think it was opportunistic and we didn't have the funds to replace him.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 07:53:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:48:08 pm
Thats the entire point under his old contract this wouldve been his last season... hes got two more on first team wages. It was a needless and stupid deal motivated by sentiment and nothing else. We already had him under contract for his effective playing career.
That deal is symbolic of just how much worse our decision has become.

Hes five years younger than Milner. Another two years hardly seems the biggest gamble.

I also dont remember people moaning about that contract at the time, but do remember people moaning when Wijnaldum and Mane werent kept, which have turned out to prove correct decisions thus far.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:15:38 pm
Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?

No chance. As I pointed out a few posts earlier, one of the reasons he was done with BVB was cos they wouldnt spend to replace the players they lost.

Sure, he wants to coach and wants to see players brought through academies too, but at this level he knows what it takes - there has to be an ability to invest in players of a certain level. If he didnt want to work like that, hed not take a job like this - hed do what the 2nd best German coach in the world does (Christian Streich), stay coaching his beloved home team.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 08:03:31 pm »
Enzo Fernandez on the verge of £105mil move to chelsea and arsenal close to agreeing a £70mil fee for caicedo, not that we were ever in the hunt.
Offline deanloco9

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:03:31 pm
Enzo Fernandez on the verge of £105mil move to chelsea and arsenal close to agreeing a £70mil fee for caicedo, not that we were ever in the hunt.

I am sorry but whether you are FSG in or FSG Out you surely have to admit we can't compete with this when we have to sell our best players to even compete with this. I really feel like we are getting left behind and we have outgrown FSG and it's time to get new owners with pockets in.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 08:12:12 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:09:28 pm
I am sorry but whether you are FSG in or FSG Out you surely have to admit we can't compete with this when we have to sell our best players to even compete with this. I really feel like we are getting left behind and we have outgrown FSG and it's time to get new owners with pockets in.

If we buy Bellingham then what does that say?
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 08:12:13 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:09:28 pm
I am sorry but whether you are FSG in or FSG Out you surely have to admit we can't compete with this when we have to sell our best players to even compete with this. I really feel like we are getting left behind and we have outgrown FSG and it's time to get new owners with pockets in.

Its honestly like watching us being left behind, wolves and Leeds are now spending aswell its absolutely embarrassing, Newcastle have spent another £45mil,even Bournemouth just spent £21mil I honestly fear for us.
Offline deanloco9

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 08:14:08 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:12:12 pm
If we buy Bellingham then what does that say?

It will say a lot when we sell Salah or Van Dijk.   :'(
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:14:08 pm
It will say a lot when we sell Salah or Van Dijk.   :'(

Loco seems about right
Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 08:18:42 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 08:14:08 pm
It will say a lot when we sell Salah or Van Dijk.   :'(

but the only best players they have sold is Coutinho and Mane, and debatable with Mane at that point anyway. And neither where sold for the specific purpose of buying - they where sold because the players wanted to leave.

It seems clear that they are going for Bellingham hence zero movement for midfielders now, whether that is a good idea or not, we will see, but it isnt dependent on selling VVD or Salah!
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Hate the thought of us being left behind because the thing is, I highly doubt FSG are skint! They just have no intention at all of spending their own money.

Being reported now that chelsea want Caicedo aswell as Enzo.

Brilliant.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:12:12 pm
If we buy Bellingham then what does that say?


And what has happened that makes you think we have any chance of signing bellingham, its highly likely we might not even be in Europe next year, Ive seen nothing that leads me to think we will sign him.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
Bellingham is probably thinking where is the ambition from the owners, unfortunately some of the first team might be as well
Offline Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:22:32 pm

And what has happened that makes you think we have any chance of signing bellingham, its highly likely we might not even be in Europe next year, Ive seen nothing that leads me to think we will sign him.

There has been if you've actually looked.   :P
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 08:28:09 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:22:32 pm

And what has happened that makes you think we have any chance of signing bellingham, its highly likely we might not even be in Europe next year, Ive seen nothing that leads me to think we will sign him.

The information from respected, well-informed journalists.

Also, the chances are we will be in Europe.

I cannot believe the lack of trust people have in our club, at all levels. Have they not earned some goodwill and trust over these past few years? Or are we back to being doubters again that quickly?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:28:09 pm
The information from respected, well-informed journalists.

Also, the chances are we will be in Europe.

I cannot believe the lack of trust people have in our club, at all levels. Have they not earned some goodwill and trust over these past few years? Or are we back to being doubters again that quickly?

Think most people have more faith that Klopp would get his team doing well again rather than the transfer bit. There is plenty of doubt as to whether we will do enough in the transfer window and plenty of doubting that we can get Bellingham.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:28:09 pm
The information from respected, well-informed journalists.

Also, the chances are we will be in Europe.

I cannot believe the lack of trust people have in our club, at all levels. Have they not earned some goodwill and trust over these past few years? Or are we back to being doubters again that quickly?

I trust and will always love the club but this isnt about the players or manager this is about the way the club is heading, but if youve seen anything this year to believe we will make top 4, not as long as youve got an hole in your arse, and I do put my money where my mouth is I already have a large bet on here loser donates to rawk. And please dont say we might make the conference league we would be better off missing Europe totally.
Online Machae

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 08:33:55 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:53:06 pm
Hes five years younger than Milner. Another two years hardly seems the biggest gamble.

I also dont remember people moaning about that contract at the time, but do remember people moaning when Wijnaldum and Mane werent kept, which have turned out to prove correct decisions thus far.

They probably didn't moan because then they'd have to defend themselves from rabid posters demanding that they retract such a blasphemous comment
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 08:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:27:22 pm
There has been if you've actually looked.   :P

I will wait until a photo of him holding up a liverpool scarf before I think about it.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:12:12 pm
If we buy Bellingham then what does that say?
We won't buy Bellingham unless we have sold enough players to fund the transfer and I doubt he moves to us instead of City or Real.
Online liversaint

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:12:12 pm
If we buy Bellingham then what does that say?

That we are using a sticking plaster to fix a broken leg?
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 08:37:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:30:05 pm
Think most people have more faith that Klopp would get his team doing well again rather than the transfer bit. There is plenty of doubt as to whether we will do enough in the transfer window and plenty of doubting that we can get Bellingham.

If Klopp can get the team playing well thats the main thing. I tend to believe we were in for Tchouameni last year and we would have still got Nunez if we had signed him. Thats the strategy to look at. We are in for the best targets so thats whats important.

With or without Europe, players want to play for Klopp. Bellingham made a smart move to Dortmund to help him develop his game, I think hell make the right call again and play for the best coach in world football for developing players.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 08:34:18 pm
We won't buy Bellingham unless we have sold enough players to fund the transfer and I doubt he moves to us instead of City or Real.

Thats really not fair to how we operate. Our net spend is not close to 0 under FSG. I guess well see where he moves.

Quote from: liversaint on Today at 08:34:42 pm
That we are using a sticking plaster to fix a broken leg?

Thats some expensive sticking plaster. Who said hed be the only signing?
Online TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:25:47 pm
Bellingham is probably thinking where is the ambition from the owners, unfortunately some of the first team might be as well
Only if hes a total virgin
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 08:45:58 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 08:34:18 pm
We won't buy Bellingham unless we have sold enough players to fund the transfer and I doubt he moves to us instead of City or Real.

We are still one of the biggest football clubs in the world. A club built on history/tradition and a passionate fanbase who will make players feel adored if they give everything on the pitch. Arguably the best manager in the world. Bellingham had the chance to go to man United before Dortmund, he chose Dortmund.

I dont think Bellingham is out of reach at all, we dont pay bad wages and Im guessing we have the money for him. We need more than just Bellingham of course but hes not out of reach.
Offline deanloco9

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 08:46:42 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on Today at 08:34:42 pm
That we are using a sticking plaster to fix a broken leg?

 ;D ;D

I really think Anfield could get very nasty soon. I really hope we can get a massive boost by getting a good result against Real Madrid. Massive division in the fanbase currently I think. Doesn't help one bit when certain Youtube and entitled groups say "No one in the ground is FSG Out" and then threaten to punch them
Online TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 08:50:22 pm »
Some of you lot couldnt support a runny poo for more than 5 minutes, let alone a football club.

Online Chakan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 08:50:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:50:22 pm
Some of you lot couldnt support a runny poo for more than 5 minutes, let alone a football club.

How do you support a runny poo?

Just curious...
Online T

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 08:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:50:57 pm
How do you support a runny poo?

Just curious...
Clench and squeeze

(Cant believe you needed that explaining!:
