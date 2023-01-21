« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 336436 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:17:01 pm
Agree. Who'd buy him and for what fee? You'd be talking the lower end of the premier league realistically, Villa or Wolves or soemthing. 10m absolute max.

But this is what I mean by people being ruthless. So what if the fans would have been pissed off at us losing our captain in 2021, that's just the game. Hot headed or heart led decisions aren't usually good ones. You need ruthless people above the manager making these decisions on incoming and outgoing. Knowing who to extend and when, planning in advance with an a hard hearted focus. That's what creates a dynasty.

You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:21:57 pm
You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?

Exactly. Man City released Fernandinho at the end of last season and spent 60 million on Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench instead. We'd have just had to make do with what we had so why wouldn't we just keep renewing Milner?

David Silva gets released and 100 mill spent on Grealish, despite having Foden emerging.

Release Aguero and bid 150 mill for Harry Kane.

Klopp is operating with far bigger handicaps than his rivals.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:57 pm
Exactly. Man City released Fernandinho at the end of last season and spent 60 million on Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench instead. We'd have just had to make do with what we had.

David Silva gets released and 100 mill spent on Grealish, despite having Foden emerging.

Release Aguero and bid 150 mill for Harry Kane.

Klopp is operating with far bigger handicaps than his rivals.

For me, it is all about accepting short-term pain in terms of transfer fees in exchange for long-term gain in the form of lower wages, a younger hungrier squad, and a higher sell-on value.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:05 pm
For me, it is all about accepting short-term pain in terms of transfer fees in exchange for long-term gain in the form of lower wages, a younger hungrier squad, and a higher sell-on value.

And we're at the point where that's what we need to do this summer, but Klopp always had to make compromises because the budget is so small and he's trying to keep us competitive. That ship has now sailed. But we need the investment or new ownership to be able to write off a few senior players leaving this summer with some younger ones coming in for decent fees.

It comes down to the false economy of 'saving money' by not spending. It costs you in the long run.
Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:35:36 pm
The vast majority on here were crying about the club not giving him a new deal at the time. Not many were calling it a bad deal that I remember.

July 19th 2021.. "The Club does nothing wrong. Henderson has turned into a fantastic player and even better captain. Two years left on a bumper contract for a injury prone 31-year old. Zero reason for an extention"
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 05:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:21:57 pm
You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?

The level he's at at the moment mate.....anyone! but obviously I take your point
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 05:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:29:43 pm
And we're at the point where that's what we need to do this summer, but Klopp always had to make compromises because the budget is so small and he's trying to keep us competitive. That ship has now sailed. But we need the investment or new ownership to be able to write off a few senior players leaving this summer with some younger ones coming in for decent fees.

It comes down to the false economy of 'saving money' by not spending. It costs you in the long run.

A perfect example of the value of signing players is Luis Diaz. We signed him for an initial £37m. Diaz is reportedly on £56k a week.

The wage saving over a Salah or Mane basically pays his transfer fee. 
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:57:33 pm
It is brutally simple. You don't throw a player under the bus and say he doesn't deserve a contract when you need him to play for you.

Klopp managed Dortmund where players were continually leaving. Quite often he has had to manage players whose deals were ending or were leaving on a free. He managed to keep them onside and playing right up until they left.

Look at him labeling Origi as World class.

I think what happened at Dortmund also has made him a little bit extra keen to hang onto players here though. One of the big reasons he left Dortmund was that he was sick of losing one of his big players every season, and BVB being unable/unwilling to compete transfer and fee wise with other clubs to bring replacements in.

With Hendo, I defo think he was desperate for him to sign a new deal because he is one of the players has epitomised this team under him, added to the fact he values what hes done off the pitch to help him too, its amlost like a security thing with him, that he didnt want to lose.  And I dont think there is anything wrong with that - so long as you are phasing out his playing time as the deal goes on. The bad part of it is probably the wages he is now on - so yes, whoever neogitiated the deal was too weak. 

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 05:41:59 pm »
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
We need to confirm our new Sporting Director as soon as possible Get going on a new blue print for the club going forward. Right now we're in limbo.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 05:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:38:46 pm
I think what happened at Dortmund also has made him a little bit extra keen to hang onto players here though. One of the big reasons he left Dortmund was that he was sick of losing one of his big players every season, and BVB being unable/unwilling to compete transfer and fee wise with other clubs to bring replacements in.

With Hendo, I defo think he was desperate for him to sign a new deal because he is one of the players has epitomised this team under him, added to the fact he values what hes done off the pitch to help him too, its amlost like a security thing with him, that he didnt want to lose.  And I dont think there is anything wrong with that - so long as you are phasing out his playing time as the deal goes on. The bad part of it is probably the wages he is now on - so yes, whoever neogitiated the deal was too weak. 



You know him better than most of us on here.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.
I dont see the problem in Henderson getting that contract extension to be honest.
Its only this season that hes been shite but its no surprise with age.

Fabinho is the only one that Ive been shocked from how much hes fallen. The squad players coming into the team havent pushed on and even worsened since injury (Jones and Gomez).

Imo thats our problems for this season. Some players have played so much theyre done in and the others have been injured and been worse since theyve came in.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 05:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.

Even if Hendo was on £10m a season prior to this deal which is optimistic. That £10m gets you Arthur Melo on loan for a season. You are also completely ignoring cash flow. Wages are paid over the length of a contract whereas transfers require a substantial upfront payment.

At the time of the transfer renewals, we had cash flow problems. That was probably best epitomised by us signing Jota because Wolves were willing to take a very low upfront payment.
Offline TwitterJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 05:55:07 pm »
Just seen Chelsea supposedly agreeing a 115m fee for that Enzo Fernandez  :'(

Surely our owners have to sell if they cant compete with Chelsea ffs
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 06:03:20 pm »
Quote from: TwitterJayy on Today at 05:55:07 pm
Just seen Chelsea supposedly agreeing a 115m fee for that Enzo Fernandez  :'(

Surely our owners have to sell if they cant compete with Chelsea ffs

You can't expect our owners, a US-based consortium to compete with Chelsea's owners. Chelsea are owned by ermm a Us-based consortium.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 06:06:08 pm »
Clearlake has Saudi involvement.  :P
Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:03:20 pm
You can't expect our owners, a US-based consortium to compete with Chelsea's owners. Chelsea are owned by ermm a Us-based consortium.

Chelsea's behaviour this window is just nuts. Anyone who wants us to replicate financial dice rolling on that scale has clearly spent too long in the sun
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 06:08:45 pm »
Its worth noting that Boehly and FSG have similar patterns in the MLB and the Red Sox have always outperformed the Dodgers in the long run.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 06:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:06:08 pm
Clearlake has Saudi involvement.  :P
The Saudis are among the limited partners for Clearlake's funds but they have no ownership stake. Here are the details for its latest fund:

https://clearlake.com/clearlake-capital-closes-seventh-flagship-private-equity-fund-with-more-than-14-1-billion-in-commitments/
Quote
Limited partners in Fund VII represent a diverse group of public and corporate pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, and family offices. With 300 institutional investors representing six continents and over 40 countries, Fund VII received strong support from existing longtime investors as well as prominent new investors, with approximately half of these new investors based in the U.S. and the remainder representing Asia, Middle East, Europe, and North and South America.
FSG made a choice not to invest, they wanted to spend the money elsewhere. Fair enough, it's their choice to make, but it's still a choice, not some kind of inevitability.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 06:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:12:07 pm
FSG made a choice not to invest, they wanted to spend the money elsewhere. Fair enough, it's their choice to make, but it's still a choice, not some kind of inevitability.

Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 06:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:06:08 pm
Clearlake has Saudi involvement.  :P

Clearlake manages some of PIF's investments.

What would be the point of sportswashing Chelsea if no one knows the Saudi's own it?
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 06:20:18 pm »
Probably why FSG decided to be open to investment/sale as they realised they were up against Chelsea owners now too. Signing 8 players in one window and spending 700 million across two windows. Might even be more if they agree the Fernandez deal.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 06:20:47 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:15:38 pm
Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?

Would that be the Klopp who was desperate to break the World transfer records for VVD and Ali.
Online Coolie High

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 06:20:18 pm
Probably why FSG decided to be open to investment/sale as they realised they were up against Chelsea owners now too. Signing 8 players in one window and spending 700 million across two windows. Might even be more if they agree the Fernandez deal.

Seemingly cant compete with Arsenals owners too.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:15:38 pm
Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?

Virgil, Alisson, Nunez.

Klopp isn't against spending big fees
Online RedBec1993

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 06:22:21 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:21:10 pm
Seemingly cant compete with Arsenals owners too.

Klopp hasnt even spent 700 mill the whole time hes been with us. The size of the club, youd expect to be able to compete in the transfer market.  I know we have huge wages but were not the only team with big wages.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9666 on: Today at 06:25:26 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:22:13 pm
Virgil, Alisson, Nunez.

Klopp isn't against spending big fees

There is a different between big fees and big net totals.
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9667 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm »
I remember telling a friend of mine that if FSG wanted to sell, I hoped Guggenheim bought us. American, very rich, aggressive.

Not in my wildest dreams did I think 2+ of the Guggenheim people would spend so much money in 2-3 transfer windows immediately after buying a club. Crazy, absolutely crazy.
Offline Wool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 06:38:28 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:15:38 pm
Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?
He was crying out for a midfielder in the summer..
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9669 on: Today at 06:42:55 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:25:26 pm
There is a different between big fees and big net totals.

Klopp: The signings of Ali and Virgil, we all know how that happened [Coutinho transfer]. How weve done it so far, has brought us where we are. Fine. But fresh money is no mistake, nothing gets cheaper.


That was in response to FSG looking to bring in investment or sell the club. Klopp is a realist he knows we need to compete in the transfer market.
Offline El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9670 on: Today at 06:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:13:58 pm
It is very very simple if Klopp is asked about one of his players in a presser he will always be complimentary of them.

Which of course in Alglish means he couldnt possibly have wanted Jordan Henderson to get a new contract. What does your Algorithm say about the other contracts? Let me guess, the players who you dont think should have got one were when Jurgen was lying in his PCs and the players who you thought did deserve new contracts are when he was being honest?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9671 on: Today at 06:53:04 pm »
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1619923474717511680

Liverpool of Uruguay Super Cup Champions last night. A club we could link up with for fucks sakes.   :D
Online TepidT2O

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9672 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:42:34 pm
We need to confirm our new Sporting Director as soon as possible Get going on a new blue print for the club going forward. Right now we're in limbo.
This might not be possible .

We may have even appointed someone, but they may have a substantial notice period  We may not hear anything for ages even if theyve been hired

Patience .yes, I know, a word thats dirty in this thread
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9673 on: Today at 07:00:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:05 pm
This might not be possible .

We may have even appointed someone, but they may have a substantial notice period  We may not hear anything for ages even if theyve been hired

Patience .yes, I know, a word thats dirty in this thread

Or they dont bother until they sell the club?
Online Dave McCoy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9674 on: Today at 07:02:01 pm »
Are you all investors in Clearlake? Hang out at the Hillstone right by their offices or get dinner at Ouvo on the regular? Not sure I've ever seen some people talk so much about stuff they clearly have no idea about.
Online mikey_LFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9675 on: Today at 07:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 06:38:28 pm
He was crying out for a midfielder in the summer..

I think his major disagreement was between him and the transfer / analytics department. Thats why he was calling for more risks, but risks on more unproven players at lower transfer fees not a splurge on someone for a huge fee. That was my interpretation anyway.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:42:55 pm
Klopp: The signings of Ali and Virgil, we all know how that happened [Coutinho transfer]. How weve done it so far, has brought us where we are. Fine. But fresh money is no mistake, nothing gets cheaper.


That was in response to FSG looking to bring in investment or sell the club. Klopp is a realist he knows we need to compete in the transfer market.

That was immediately after the decision to look for investment and he was basically agreeing with FSGs decision. I dont think he wants a complete move away from our old way of doing things, he just wants to be able to land the transfers in line with our philosophy, its just that that philosophy is now more expensive.

Ljinders talked in his book about only signing the best and using the academy to fill the rest of the squad, to do that is likely now too expensive for FSG to do alone or at least more than they are willing to do alone.

Its quite clear Klopp has a disdain for doing business like Chelsea, United and City do.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9676 on: Today at 07:09:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:46:26 pm
Which of course in Alglish means he couldnt possibly have wanted Jordan Henderson to get a new contract. What does your Algorithm say about the other contracts? Let me guess, the players who you dont think should have got one were when Jurgen was lying in his PCs and the players who you thought did deserve new contracts are when he was being honest?

No it's very simple do not judge what Klopp thinks of a player or a situation by what he says in a presser when asked leading questions about players. Unless of course, you think Origi is world-class.
Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9677 on: Today at 07:14:09 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:07:15 pm
I think his major disagreement was between him and the transfer / analytics department. Thats why he was calling for more risks, but risks on more unproven players at lower transfer fees not a splurge on someone for a huge fee. That was my interpretation anyway.

That was immediately after the decision to look for investment and he was basically agreeing with FSGs decision. I dont think he wants a complete move away from our old way of doing things, he just wants to be able to land the transfers in line with our philosophy, its just that that philosophy is now more expensive.

Ljinders talked in his book about only signing the best and using the academy to fill the rest of the squad, to do that is likely now too expensive for FSG to do alone or at least more than they are willing to do alone.

Its quite clear Klopp has a disdain for doing business like Chelsea, United and City do.

So we want to sign the best but not pay the kind of fees the best players warrant. We need more investment but Klopp doesn't want us to spend big on players. I am not sure I follow your train of thought.

Especially since it appears Klopp wants us to sign some very expensive midfield players in the summer with Bellingham being the prime example.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9678 on: Today at 07:19:23 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:15:38 pm
Do you think its all FSG, or is Klopp behind some of the lack of spending given it clashes with his stated philosophy and beliefs?
Didn't Klopp show before that when he had the funds to spend, he did?

He even said so himself.
