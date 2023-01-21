He was crying out for a midfielder in the summer..



Klopp: The signings of Ali and Virgil, we all know how that happened [Coutinho transfer]. How weve done it so far, has brought us where we are. Fine. But fresh money is no mistake, nothing gets cheaper.





That was in response to FSG looking to bring in investment or sell the club. Klopp is a realist he knows we need to compete in the transfer market.



I think his major disagreement was between him and the transfer / analytics department. Thats why he was calling for more risks, but risks on more unproven players at lower transfer fees not a splurge on someone for a huge fee. That was my interpretation anyway.That was immediately after the decision to look for investment and he was basically agreeing with FSGs decision. I dont think he wants a complete move away from our old way of doing things, he just wants to be able to land the transfers in line with our philosophy, its just that that philosophy is now more expensive.Ljinders talked in his book about only signing the best and using the academy to fill the rest of the squad, to do that is likely now too expensive for FSG to do alone or at least more than they are willing to do alone.Its quite clear Klopp has a disdain for doing business like Chelsea, United and City do.