It is brutally simple. You don't throw a player under the bus and say he doesn't deserve a contract when you need him to play for you.



Klopp managed Dortmund where players were continually leaving. Quite often he has had to manage players whose deals were ending or were leaving on a free. He managed to keep them onside and playing right up until they left.



Look at him labeling Origi as World class.



I think what happened at Dortmund also has made him a little bit extra keen to hang onto players here though. One of the big reasons he left Dortmund was that he was sick of losing one of his big players every season, and BVB being unable/unwilling to compete transfer and fee wise with other clubs to bring replacements in.With Hendo, I defo think he was desperate for him to sign a new deal because he is one of the players has epitomised this team under him, added to the fact he values what hes done off the pitch to help him too, its amlost like a security thing with him, that he didnt want to lose. And I dont think there is anything wrong with that - so long as you are phasing out his playing time as the deal goes on. The bad part of it is probably the wages he is now on - so yes, whoever neogitiated the deal was too weak.