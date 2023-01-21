« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9640 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:17:01 pm
Agree. Who'd buy him and for what fee? You'd be talking the lower end of the premier league realistically, Villa or Wolves or soemthing. 10m absolute max.

But this is what I mean by people being ruthless. So what if the fans would have been pissed off at us losing our captain in 2021, that's just the game. Hot headed or heart led decisions aren't usually good ones. You need ruthless people above the manager making these decisions on incoming and outgoing. Knowing who to extend and when, planning in advance with an a hard hearted focus. That's what creates a dynasty.

You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,847
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9641 on: Today at 05:23:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:21:57 pm
You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?

Exactly. Man City released Fernandinho at the end of last season and spent 60 million on Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench instead. We'd have just had to make do with what we had so why wouldn't we just keep renewing Milner?

David Silva gets released and 100 mill spent on Grealish, despite having Foden emerging.

Release Aguero and bid 150 mill for Harry Kane.

Klopp is operating with far bigger handicaps than his rivals.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9642 on: Today at 05:28:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:23:57 pm
Exactly. Man City released Fernandinho at the end of last season and spent 60 million on Kalvin Phillips to sit on the bench instead. We'd have just had to make do with what we had.

David Silva gets released and 100 mill spent on Grealish, despite having Foden emerging.

Release Aguero and bid 150 mill for Harry Kane.

Klopp is operating with far bigger handicaps than his rivals.

For me, it is all about accepting short-term pain in terms of transfer fees in exchange for long-term gain in the form of lower wages, a younger hungrier squad, and a higher sell-on value.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,847
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9643 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:28:05 pm
For me, it is all about accepting short-term pain in terms of transfer fees in exchange for long-term gain in the form of lower wages, a younger hungrier squad, and a higher sell-on value.

And we're at the point where that's what we need to do this summer, but Klopp always had to make compromises because the budget is so small and he's trying to keep us competitive. That ship has now sailed. But we need the investment or new ownership to be able to write off a few senior players leaving this summer with some younger ones coming in for decent fees.

It comes down to the false economy of 'saving money' by not spending. It costs you in the long run.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Johnny Foreigner

  King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9644 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:35:36 pm
The vast majority on here were crying about the club not giving him a new deal at the time. Not many were calling it a bad deal that I remember.

July 19th 2021.. "The Club does nothing wrong. Henderson has turned into a fantastic player and even better captain. Two years left on a bumper contract for a injury prone 31-year old. Zero reason for an extention"
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,426
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9645 on: Today at 05:34:57 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:21:57 pm
You can only be ruthless though if you have the funds to bring in a replacement.

Arsenal are a perfect example of being ruthless. They have offloaded a huge number of aging overpaid players. That was only possible though because they were prepared to fund a significant expenditure in the transfer market. FSG hasn't shown a willingness to do that.

So it's fine saying let Hendo go. However who do you bring in with that £10m who is going to play at Hendo's level?

The level he's at at the moment mate.....anyone! but obviously I take your point
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9646 on: Today at 05:35:36 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:29:43 pm
And we're at the point where that's what we need to do this summer, but Klopp always had to make compromises because the budget is so small and he's trying to keep us competitive. That ship has now sailed. But we need the investment or new ownership to be able to write off a few senior players leaving this summer with some younger ones coming in for decent fees.

It comes down to the false economy of 'saving money' by not spending. It costs you in the long run.

A perfect example of the value of signing players is Luis Diaz. We signed him for an initial £37m. Diaz is reportedly on £56k a week.

The wage saving over a Salah or Mane basically pays his transfer fee. 
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9647 on: Today at 05:38:46 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:57:33 pm
It is brutally simple. You don't throw a player under the bus and say he doesn't deserve a contract when you need him to play for you.

Klopp managed Dortmund where players were continually leaving. Quite often he has had to manage players whose deals were ending or were leaving on a free. He managed to keep them onside and playing right up until they left.

Look at him labeling Origi as World class.

I think what happened at Dortmund also has made him a little bit extra keen to hang onto players here though. One of the big reasons he left Dortmund was that he was sick of losing one of his big players every season, and BVB being unable/unwilling to compete transfer and fee wise with other clubs to bring replacements in.

With Hendo, I defo think he was desperate for him to sign a new deal because he is one of the players has epitomised this team under him, added to the fact he values what hes done off the pitch to help him too, its amlost like a security thing with him, that he didnt want to lose.  And I dont think there is anything wrong with that - so long as you are phasing out his playing time as the deal goes on. The bad part of it is probably the wages he is now on - so yes, whoever neogitiated the deal was too weak. 

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9648 on: Today at 05:41:59 pm
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.
Samie

  The Ev of drafting!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,553
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9649 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm
We need to confirm our new Sporting Director as soon as possible Get going on a new blue print for the club going forward. Right now we're in limbo.
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9650 on: Today at 05:43:33 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:38:46 pm
I think what happened at Dortmund also has made him a little bit extra keen to hang onto players here though. One of the big reasons he left Dortmund was that he was sick of losing one of his big players every season, and BVB being unable/unwilling to compete transfer and fee wise with other clubs to bring replacements in.

With Hendo, I defo think he was desperate for him to sign a new deal because he is one of the players has epitomised this team under him, added to the fact he values what hes done off the pitch to help him too, its amlost like a security thing with him, that he didnt want to lose.  And I dont think there is anything wrong with that - so long as you are phasing out his playing time as the deal goes on. The bad part of it is probably the wages he is now on - so yes, whoever neogitiated the deal was too weak. 



You know him better than most of us on here.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

TwitterJayy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9651 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.
I dont see the problem in Henderson getting that contract extension to be honest.
Its only this season that hes been shite but its no surprise with age.

Fabinho is the only one that Ive been shocked from how much hes fallen. The squad players coming into the team havent pushed on and even worsened since injury (Jones and Gomez).

Imo thats our problems for this season. Some players have played so much theyre done in and the others have been injured and been worse since theyve came in.
Al 666

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,716
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #9652 on: Today at 05:49:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:41:59 pm
If a players contract is up and you don't renew it then those wages that were being spent are now available to be spent on something else. Not sure how you guys don't get this. Even if it doesn't add up to spending £100m on transfers it still would be something and more than likely initially cheaper than what Henderson's wages were even in the first place if you account for amortizing the transfer fee. Who knows who we could have gotten? Maybe we bid for Tchouameni or Gruimaires in 2021? Maybe we're stupid instead and get Harrison Reed. It would still be something and not an empty squad spot or now just lighting wages on fire for the next 2 years.

Even if Hendo was on £10m a season prior to this deal which is optimistic. That £10m gets you Arthur Melo on loan for a season. You are also completely ignoring cash flow. Wages are paid over the length of a contract whereas transfers require a substantial upfront payment.

At the time of the transfer renewals, we had cash flow problems. That was probably best epitomised by us signing Jota because Wolves were willing to take a very low upfront payment.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
