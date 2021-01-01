Its hard to say how much of Robertsons development is down to him and how much is down to the coaching he got and the style of the team .probably a mixture of all of it. But yes more like him, especially in midfield, would be good.



But to say that Liverpool should follow Brightons lead and uncover players like Mitoma is silly as thats what they try to do every week. Its not as easy as looking at stats and picking the next Messi from that. We did very well with the likes of Mane, Salah etc and are trying to carry that on. If the owners would have helped more recently then we wouldnt be talking about this.



But your very last sentence is where the Brighton stuff is being drawn directly from (not saying this makes you wrong btw)We aren't being backed enough financially so people are looking for alternatives, one of which is to use the little money we do have to buy less expensive players and take more risk to sign these players before the big money move instead of being one of the big money move sides. The problem with that of course is generally game time, risk of the move not working out etc but I think the answer is likely in the middle. Still spend decent fees on some players but maybe we need to get in some of the cheaper players too and not only kids who are 16-20. They still get a good chunk of game time but if they don't work out so well, you can just move them on without the huge financial hit.The club identifies these players, look at Enzo Fernandez, its well documented we were 'monitoring' before he went to Benfica, but we seem to be stuck in a limbo of 'cant buy these lads because the risk is too high, lets see if they can prove it in a big league first' which obviously increases their value largely (see Enzo Fernandez and Matheus Nunes for reference) and 'lets go for them now they're more proven but we are fully at risk of being blown out of the water financially' see Tchouameni for reference.As for the Mitoma talk, it's bold to say there was nothing to indicate he was the right one to pick, it's quite a bold statement when you look at their current recruitment. They're churning out these talents at a pretty good rate right now. He's one of what 3 in their team along with Mac Allister and Caicedo and Ferguson is another one earning rave reviews, we were even in the mix for him to be honest. I'm sure there's likely others too and that's excluding the lads they've sold on already. I think they might have got something right with their analysis and be picking up talents using more than just bog standard data, they seem to be picking out certain things that mitigate the risk a little but it's hard to dismiss it without more than just some online data, they don't use the same shit we look at