Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 334889 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 11:24:09 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:18:40 am
We just planned badly in the summer. Selling Mane and replacing with Nunez was sensible to a degree although hes nothing like him and doesnt seem to press as well. He has shown glimpses but thats about it (was surprised how lazy he was yesterday).

However, we should have been all over Bruno and Ødegaard as thats smart planning. Two superb young players too.

You also dont have to spend millions to be successful - look at Mitoma.

If it was that easy to find players like Mitoma then all the big clubs would be snapping them up. He cost £2.5M I think but the problem is that he was worth that at the time. He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player........well nothing more than the hundreds of others valued at the same price. You'd probably have to buy 20 or so players like him to get one decent player and you cannot fill up your squad with players who won't contribute. Ok you can bring them in as U21s but how many U21s actually make it to the full squad?

Brighton have done very well to find quite a few good players at really low prices but they are the exception and I doubt that they know anything more than other clubs. If they do then I'm sure Newcastle and City will snap up the people behind the strategy.

I guess that many teams looked at Mitoma and passed as they didn't see enough to say that he would be as good as he is.

Many clubs cannot afford to spend more than £5M on a player and then when they find a gem or two they look as if they have found a way to hack the system. However the reality is that there are many clubs with good scouting systems who are looking for value and good players.

Brighton could afford to "gamble" with players costing £5M or less as their aspirations were not that high. I guess their realistic goal was to remain in the EPL and to slowly move up. We are in a different position where gambling on £5M transfers would have seen us getting nowhere and certainly not winning the CL or league. Yes Brighton are a better team than we are now but nowhere near the level we were. Would you rather have Mitoma or prime Salah or Mane? Will Brighton win the league or CL in the new 2 or 3 years? I doubt it. They are a very good midtable team that are coached well but they are not one of the best teams in Europe which is where we were.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 11:33:09 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:24:09 am
If it was that easy to find players like Mitoma then all the big clubs would be snapping them up. He cost £2.5M I think but the problem is that he was worth that at the time. He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player........well nothing more than the hundreds of others valued at the same price. You'd probably have to buy 20 or so players like him to get one decent player and you cannot fill up your squad with players who won't contribute. Ok you can bring them in as U21s but how many U21s actually make it to the full squad?

Brighton have done very well to find quite a few good players at really low prices but they are the exception and I doubt that they know anything more than other clubs. If they do then I'm sure Newcastle and City will snap up the people behind the strategy.

I guess that many teams looked at Mitoma and passed as they didn't see enough to say that he would be as good as he is.

Many clubs cannot afford to spend more than £5M on a player and then when they find a gem or two they look as if they have found a way to hack the system. However the reality is that there are many clubs with good scouting systems who are looking for value and good players.

Brighton could afford to "gamble" with players costing £5M or less as their aspirations were not that high. I guess their realistic goal was to remain in the EPL and to slowly move up. We are in a different position where gambling on £5M transfers would have seen us getting nowhere and certainly not winning the CL or league. Yes Brighton are a better team than we are now but nowhere near the level we were. Would you rather have Mitoma or prime Salah or Mane? Will Brighton win the league or CL in the new 2 or 3 years? I doubt it. They are a very good midtable team that are coached well but they are not one of the best teams in Europe which is where we were.

If there was nothing to indicate he could be a good player, then why did Brighton sign him?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9562 on: Today at 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:24:09 am
If it was that easy to find players like Mitoma then all the big clubs would be snapping them up. He cost £2.5M I think but the problem is that he was worth that at the time. He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player........
Not really true.



https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1610622597175119873?s=61&t=ZHz4XxA2dRR5D1Atyv06-g

But sadly we seem to have gone away from an analytics based approach despite it getting us to the top so 🤷‍♂️
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9563 on: Today at 11:47:03 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:45:09 am

But sadly we seem to have gone away from an analytics based approach despite it getting us to the top so 🤷‍♂️

I know there's been a lot of posts speculating that the reason the likes of Edwards, Ward, Graham have left the club is a lack of funds to rebuild the squad but I think this is a far more likely reason. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9564 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:45:09 am
Not really true.



https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1610622597175119873?s=61&t=ZHz4XxA2dRR5D1Atyv06-g

But sadly we seem to have gone away from an analytics based approach despite it getting us to the top so 🤷‍♂️

People put too much on this approach, yes we were successful with it and it gave us a lot of success too but others have caught up so now we have to find something else and put that in place. Systems don't last forever in football as others will work out what you are doing and eventually our advantage went.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9565 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:52:15 am
People put too much on this approach, yes we were successful with it and it gave us a lot of success too but others have caught up so now we have to find something else and put that in place. Systems don't last forever in football as others will work out what you are doing and eventually our advantage went.

yeah but we've gone backwards to "he played well against us"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9566 on: Today at 11:56:08 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:33:09 am
If there was nothing to indicate he could be a good player, then why did Brighton sign him?

Yes he was good in a much weaker league but that happens quite often. Brighton thought he had potential and they were right. However they also paid only £2.5M for him and probably thought he would be better than that but they probably didnt realise how much better. Without going through all their past signings, Id say that they have also paid similar for other players who turned out to be shit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9567 on: Today at 11:58:47 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:45:09 am
Not really true.



https://twitter.com/statsbomb/status/1610622597175119873?s=61&t=ZHz4XxA2dRR5D1Atyv06-g

But sadly we seem to have gone away from an analytics based approach despite it getting us to the top so 🤷‍♂️

Stats in a weaker league do not extrapolate into a stronger league. Those stats were available for all teams to view so why wasnt there a bidding war for this next Messi? If the stats work so well then give me the next 5 superstars hidden in plain view in the lower leagues.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9568 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:52:15 am
People put too much on this approach, yes we were successful with it and it gave us a lot of success too but others have caught up so now we have to find something else and put that in place. Systems don't last forever in football as others will work out what you are doing and eventually our advantage went.

You dont stop buying players with an analytics based approach when the vast majority of the signings you got using it worked because other teams followed suit.

If it's a tactical approach and teams work out how to stop your tactics working fair enough but if we saw other sides start to buy using the same approach as us and that stopped us using it we're insane, it means nothing and has zero impact on our recruitment
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9569 on: Today at 12:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:47:03 am
I know there's been a lot of posts speculating that the reason the likes of Edwards, Ward, Graham have left the club is a lack of funds to rebuild the squad but I think this is a far more likely reason.

Our approach has become a complete basket case in that time too. We're not looking at getting bargains through analytics, instead 'being patient' for proven talent [Bellingham] and/or missing out them at the same time [Tchouameni]. We've also apparently stopped having plan b's. So Brandt became Salah, Gotze became Mane, it was reported we wanted Laporte if we didn't get VVD. We failed to get Tchouameni so went to plan b - no one for an entire season whilst our midfield turns to cinders. Our transfer approach was near perfect and turned us into the best team in the world. Whatever's happened behind the scenes is probably bigger reason to worry than the madness happening on the pitch. I can't think of anyone who'd have said 'lets sign a left sided attacker in jan to sort this season out', but it appears the most important people in the club did think that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9570 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:01:40 pm
Our approach has become a complete basket case in that time too. We're not looking at getting bargains through analytics, instead 'being patient' for proven talent [Bellingham] and/or missing out them at the same time [Tchouameni]. We've also apparently stopped having plan b's. So Brandt became Salah, Gotze became Mane, it was reported we wanted Laporte if we didn't get VVD. We failed to get Tchouameni so went to plan b - no one for an entire season whilst our midfield turns to cinders. Our transfer approach was near perfect and turned us into the best team in the world. Whatever's happened behind the scenes is probably bigger reason to worry than the madness happening on the pitch. I can't think of anyone who'd have said 'lets sign a left sided attacker in jan to sort this season out', but it appears the most important people in the club did think that.

This is what scares me!!

It seems EVERYTHING that worked previously has been abandoned. Again wtf is the actual plan now
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9571 on: Today at 12:07:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:01:29 pm
You dont stop buying players with an analytics based approach when the vast majority of the signings you got using it worked because other teams followed suit.

If it's a tactical approach and teams work out how to stop your tactics working fair enough but if we saw other sides start to buy using the same approach as us and that stopped us using it we're insane, it means nothing and has zero impact on our recruitment

Exactly this.  And just because other clubs are now using analytics doesn't mean they are good at it, use the data the same as we do, and/or focus on the same data points as we do.  We have been well known to have had the best analytical department in world football and now it seems like we've thrown It to the side in favor of the traditional "eye test". 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9572 on: Today at 12:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:01:40 pm
Our approach has become a complete basket case in that time too. We're not looking at getting bargains through analytics, instead 'being patient' for proven talent [Bellingham] and/or missing out them at the same time [Tchouameni]. We've also apparently stopped having plan b's. So Brandt became Salah, Gotze became Mane, it was reported we wanted Laporte if we didn't get VVD. We failed to get Tchouameni so went to plan b - no one for an entire season whilst our midfield turns to cinders. Our transfer approach was near perfect and turned us into the best team in the world. Whatever's happened behind the scenes is probably bigger reason to worry than the madness happening on the pitch. I can't think of anyone who'd have said 'lets sign a left sided attacker in jan to sort this season out', but it appears the most important people in the club did think that.

Totally agree.  Something has happened behind the scenes and FSG have let it happen.  The biggest criticism that they should get is that they seemingly let a successful approach to running the club be disregarded in favor of something else. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9573 on: Today at 12:15:39 pm »
Looking back at the timeline of events, Superleague failes, Michael Edwards leaves, we proceed to compete yet stuble badly with long term squad refresh. People like Edwards don't leave well oiled ambitious organisations, they leave ones where they can't keep drowing and achieving their potential. And here we are few years later.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9574 on: Today at 12:31:41 pm »
Carl Jung had it about right when he suggested mass psychosis was the greatest threat to humanity.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9575 on: Today at 12:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 12:15:39 pm
Looking back at the timeline of events, Superleague failes, Michael Edwards leaves, we proceed to compete yet stuble badly with long term squad refresh. People like Edwards don't leave well oiled ambitious organisations, they leave ones where they can't keep drowing and achieving their potential. And here we are few years later.

It didn't take a genius to see we were ignoring glaring issues around the corner. No one saw it being this bad though. We rely on money coming in from player sales yet leaving around 4 players leaving on frees this summer. It's just been terrible management, top to bottom.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9576 on: Today at 12:58:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:52:15 am
People put too much on this approach, yes we were successful with it and it gave us a lot of success too but others have caught up so now we have to find something else and put that in place. Systems don't last forever in football as others will work out what you are doing and eventually our advantage went.
I'm not sure that makes any sense? The rest of the clubs followed us because we were clearly operating smarter than they were so to gain an edge we... went back to what we/they were doing before that was being shown up by the analytics based approach? That's a bold strategy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9577 on: Today at 01:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 12:58:39 pm
I'm not sure that makes any sense? The rest of the clubs followed us because we were clearly operating smarter than they were so to gain an edge we... went back to what we/they were doing before that was being shown up by the analytics based approach? That's a bold strategy.

To be fair under that supposed strategy we had just packed up when it came to signing footballers. You had people like Ian Graham giving lectures about how the sensible approach is to not buy players. At least under this new direction, we actually buy players.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:58:47 am
Stats in a weaker league do not extrapolate into a stronger league. Those stats were available for all teams to view so why wasnt there a bidding war for this next Messi? If the stats work so well then give me the next 5 superstars hidden in plain view in the lower leagues.
Well yes, but they're good indicators. What you said first was "He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player......" which is clearly untrue. It's not as simple as just looking at the data, it's being able to parse it properly and make good decisions based on it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 01:01:31 pm
Well yes, but they're good indicators. What you said first was "He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player......" which is clearly untrue. It's not as simple as just looking at the data, it's being able to parse it properly and make good decisions based on it.

Theres no magical formula that you can use to extrapolate data to guarantee that the player will perform well in a league full of better players who are more physical and who give you less time to think.

What I meant was that there was nothing significant that would indicate that he was a better bet than the hundreds of other good players in minor leagues who have great stats. He was valued at £2.5M and that was based on the data and the analysis of it. Do you honestly think that Brighton can predict the future better than other teams?

If it is as easy as looking at the data and making good decisions then send your CV to LFC.

The value of a player includes all of the known data plus videos etc. There would have been no guarantee about Mitoma at the time otherwise his price would have been much higher. In fact his agent would have been trying to get interest from all the big clubs but obviously they werent interested.

Players who are valued at £30M are less of a gamble than those who are £2.5M (assuming they are a similar age).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9580 on: Today at 01:20:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:58:47 am
If the stats work so well then give me the next 5 superstars hidden in plain view in the lower leagues.

This sort of thing is such false equivalence. We're just some nerds chatting wham on the internet when we should all probably be at work. People at Liverpool football club are paid huge salaries with all sorts of data, stats, scouting networks and more to get this sort of thing right, or at least near right. For me Robertson is the near perfect example of us scouting like this - cheap/from a relegated club with solid underlying numbers who we turned into the best left back in the league, maybe the world. A club of our size it can't happen all the time, you need to add proven quality, but if it could happen SOME of the time we'd be in a far better position.

The transfer windows since 2021 have been a mess really.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9581 on: Today at 01:30:37 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 11:58:47 am
Stats in a weaker league do not extrapolate into a stronger league. Those stats were available for all teams to view so why wasnt there a bidding war for this next Messi? If the stats work so well then give me the next 5 superstars hidden in plain view in the lower leagues.

First you said there was nothing to indicate he'd make it here, or rather he'd become the success he's right now, but as showed by others there were stats and probably scouting reports showing his potential of course.

Secondly why there wasn't a bidding war? Well most likely because how our, and other top teams scouting departments are skewed. To more reputable leagues, to more esteemed targets, etc, etc.
Brighton and other teams with less financial powers are forced to look into the other leagues and markets to find players that match their budget. It's the same type of work but in a different league/country, of course there's probably a trade off in terms of how sure you are he'll be a success considering where he plays, but then you have the upside with a much cheaper price.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9582 on: Today at 01:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:20:08 pm
This sort of thing is such false equivalence. We're just some nerds chatting wham on the internet when we should all probably be at work. People at Liverpool football club are paid huge salaries with all sorts of data, stats, scouting networks and more to get this sort of thing right, or at least near right. For me Robertson is the near perfect example of us scouting like this - cheap/from a relegated club with solid underlying numbers who we turned into the best left back in the league, maybe the world. A club of our size it can't happen all the time, you need to add proven quality, but if it could happen SOME of the time we'd be in a far better position.

The transfer windows since 2021 have been a mess really.

Its hard to say how much of Robertsons development is down to him and how much is down to the coaching he got and the style of the team.probably a mixture of all of it. But yes more like him, especially in midfield, would be good.

But to say that Liverpool should follow Brightons lead and uncover players like Mitoma is silly as thats what they try to do every week. Its not as easy as looking at stats and picking the next Messi from that. We did very well with the likes of Mane, Salah etc and are trying to carry that on. If the owners would have helped more recently then we wouldnt be talking about this.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9583 on: Today at 01:35:54 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:30:37 pm
First you said there was nothing to indicate he'd make it here, or rather he'd become the success he's right now, but as showed by others there were stats and probably scouting reports showing his potential of course.

Secondly why there wasn't a bidding war? Well most likely because how our, and other top teams scouting departments are skewed. To more reputable leagues, to more esteemed targets, etc, etc.
Brighton and other teams with less financial powers are forced to look into the other leagues and markets to find players that match their budget. It's the same type of work but in a different league/country, of course there's probably a trade off in terms of how sure you are he'll be a success considering where he plays, but then you have the upside with a much cheaper price.



Which is basically what I said. Brighton were forced to look at cheaper players who may or may not make it. The larger clubs dont want to take this risk and so they pay more for less risk. For every Brighton there will be a Sunderland etc who arent as lucky.

I also said that there was nothing in Mitomas stats that would indicate that he was the right one to pick above the hundreds of other players who have similar stats in lower leagues.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9584 on: Today at 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:20:37 am
No. We made active decisions to re-sign our own players, it wasnt ignorance. Just because people can only think in transfer fees doesnt mean thats the truth.

Were giving Hendo a minimum £20m to transition into Milner. Fabinho has another £35m or so to go. Were paying Milner millions this year. We could have made other choices but we didnt and here we are.

Other choices would have involved significant investment in transfers. When you aren't prepared to do that you either give contract extensions or take a punt on kids.

It is why sell to buy is unsustainable.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9585 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:31:55 pm
Its hard to say how much of Robertsons development is down to him and how much is down to the coaching he got and the style of the team.probably a mixture of all of it. But yes more like him, especially in midfield, would be good.

But to say that Liverpool should follow Brightons lead and uncover players like Mitoma is silly as thats what they try to do every week. Its not as easy as looking at stats and picking the next Messi from that. We did very well with the likes of Mane, Salah etc and are trying to carry that on. If the owners would have helped more recently then we wouldnt be talking about this.

But your very last sentence is where the Brighton stuff is being drawn directly from (not saying this makes you wrong btw)

We aren't being backed enough financially so people are looking for alternatives, one of which is to use the little money we do have to buy less expensive players and take more risk to sign these players before the big money move instead of being one of the big money move sides. The problem with that of course is generally game time, risk of the move not working out etc but I think the answer is likely in the middle. Still spend decent fees on some players but maybe we need to get in some of the cheaper players too and not only kids who are 16-20. They still get a good chunk of game time but if they don't work out so well, you can just move them on without the huge financial hit.

The club identifies these players, look at Enzo Fernandez, its well documented we were 'monitoring' before he went to Benfica, but we seem to be stuck in a limbo of 'cant buy these lads because the risk is too high, lets see if they can prove it in a big league first' which obviously increases their value largely (see Enzo Fernandez and Matheus Nunes for reference) and 'lets go for them now they're more proven but we are fully at risk of being blown out of the water financially' see Tchouameni for reference.

As for the Mitoma talk, it's bold to say there was nothing to indicate he was the right one to pick, it's quite a bold statement when you look at their current recruitment. They're churning out these talents at a pretty good rate right now. He's one of what 3 in their team along with Mac Allister and Caicedo and Ferguson is another one earning rave reviews, we were even in the mix for him to be honest. I'm sure there's likely others too and that's excluding the lads they've sold on already. I think they might have got something right with their analysis and be picking up talents using more than just bog standard data, they seem to be picking out certain things that mitigate the risk a little but it's hard to dismiss it without more than just some online data, they don't use the same shit we look at
« Last Edit: Today at 01:44:26 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9586 on: Today at 01:41:11 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:35:54 pm
Which is basically what I said. Brighton were forced to look at cheaper players who may or may not make it. The larger clubs dont want to take this risk and so they pay more for less risk. For every Brighton there will be a Sunderland etc who arent as lucky.

I also said that there was nothing in Mitomas stats that would indicate that he was the right one to pick above the hundreds of other players who have similar stats in lower leagues.

Tony Bloom became a billionaire through using statistical analysis to beat the bookmakers. It isn't a fluke.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9587 on: Today at 02:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:39:49 pm
FSG are sugar daddies though.

I didnt particularly want to say oil
Money as it would turn the conversation.

But essentially that

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9588 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:41:11 pm
Tony Bloom became a billionaire through using statistical analysis to beat the bookmakers. It isn't a fluke.

His company have their own statistics that they sell to others. However the statistics associated with a player in a weak league do not read across to stronger leagues. There's always an element of risk.

We can have this conversation when Brighton win the EPL and CL. Yes they are doing well but we are only talking about them as we have fallen off a cliff. Sadly they have become our level now. Would you rather have Mane at £34M when we bought him or a punt on 13 players with potential and good stats at £2.5M (btw you can only have 17 foreign players in your squad)?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9589 on: Today at 02:36:06 pm »
Mitoma is having a field day because he is a surprise package. Let's see how he does when teams start doubling up on him. Why didn't he tear Leicester a new one?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9590 on: Today at 02:47:52 pm »
This new Brighton thing is generally amazing. All of a sudden they're nothing but sure-fire hits and we've not made a good signing in years. Someone in the post-match thread was bemoaning us not signing Lamptey, Mitoma and Gross. A young right-back they signed from Chelsea, a left winger and a 31 year old CM. I could generally understand the consternation at not signing Enzo Fernandez, a player we were strongly linked with and could have afford based on what we spent in the summer. But its now just players who are having a good run, haven't shown much more than that, have absolutely not shown remotely that they're top class players.....but its a travesty we weren't in for them. Mitoma is 26 in 4 months, barely a year younger than Diaz or Jota and both have shown themselves to be far superior players. Why on earth would that be a signing that you moan we havent made? They're a club doing well who have made some good signings in a short space of time, thats nothing new. I remember Leicester did the same around when they won the league....then they didnt.

And the real kicker is that most of the posters who are doing it are the same ones who bemoan how much money we spend. I'd fucking love to see the reaction when we spend a portion of our limited budget on a few punts from Asia and South America who have to immediately be loaned out because they're not ready to play in this league.

*whispers* they also spent a fair chunk of their summers budget on Billy Gilmour, I'm not seeing anyone moaning that we didn't get him. Odd.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9591 on: Today at 02:49:51 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:36:06 pm
Mitoma is having a field day because he is a surprise package. Let's see how he does when teams start doubling up on him. Why didn't he tear Leicester a new one?

To be honest I kind of agree with that. He made Trent not look too clever but so have a few other players. If trent had a bit of support maybe it wouldn't have happened. Mitoma does have pace though and the pass with the outside of the boot across our goal was pretty good on the eye. But at the moment too diffiicult to tell as our defence is pretty open at the moment and not at its best.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9592 on: Today at 02:56:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:52:15 am
People put too much on this approach, yes we were successful with it and it gave us a lot of success too but others have caught up so now we have to find something else and put that in place. Systems don't last forever in football as others will work out what you are doing and eventually our advantage went.

Yes we were successful and only when we stopped recruiting and team building this way are we now not successful but it had to change anyway. What? Thats some crazy logic right there.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9593 on: Today at 03:40:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:47:52 pm
This new Brighton thing is generally amazing. All of a sudden they're nothing but sure-fire hits and we've not made a good signing in years. Someone in the post-match thread was bemoaning us not signing Lamptey, Mitoma and Gross. A young right-back they signed from Chelsea, a left winger and a 31 year old CM. I could generally understand the consternation at not signing Enzo Fernandez, a player we were strongly linked with and could have afford based on what we spent in the summer. But its now just players who are having a good run, haven't shown much more than that, have absolutely not shown remotely that they're top class players.....but its a travesty we weren't in for them. Mitoma is 26 in 4 months, barely a year younger than Diaz or Jota and both have shown themselves to be far superior players. Why on earth would that be a signing that you moan we havent made? They're a club doing well who have made some good signings in a short space of time, thats nothing new. I remember Leicester did the same around when they won the league....then they didnt.

And the real kicker is that most of the posters who are doing it are the same ones who bemoan how much money we spend. I'd fucking love to see the reaction when we spend a portion of our limited budget on a few punts from Asia and South America who have to immediately be loaned out because they're not ready to play in this league.

*whispers* they also spent a fair chunk of their summers budget on Billy Gilmour, I'm not seeing anyone moaning that we didn't get him. Odd.

Brighton are the flavour of the month, I agree. But I think the frustration is we're being told both that we a) can't spend big money like city/chelsea/utd/newcastle blah blah and also b) we want to wait for only the right person, at the right price.

And doing these things has fundamentally seen us go to absolute shit this season. Being this risk averse has been the biggest risk of all. So it seems the 'obvious' solution that if we aren't willing to spend big money let's take risks on up and coming players and see where we get with them as that feels like a middle ground.

But there's probably a middle ground - one we used to operate in - in all of this as well.... In another thread someone was saying Arsenal have averaged something like £60m more spending per window than us, every window, in the last 5 years. If we added 3 30 million quid midfielders [Say Bruno G, Oedegaard for example] over the last 2 windows, we'd be night and day better than we are right now. I appreciate that's football manager stuff but well, there we are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9594 on: Today at 03:48:17 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:03:14 pm
This is what scares me!!

It seems EVERYTHING that worked previously has been abandoned. Again wtf is the actual plan now

Owners have checked out, unlikely it'll get fixed before we get new ones. So, yeah...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9595 on: Today at 03:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:40:38 pm
Brighton are the flavour of the month, I agree. But I think the frustration is we're being told both that we a) can't spend big money like city/chelsea/utd/newcastle blah blah and also b) we want to wait for only the right person, at the right price.

And doing these things has fundamentally seen us go to absolute shit this season. Being this risk averse has been the biggest risk of all. So it seems the 'obvious' solution that if we aren't willing to spend big money let's take risks on up and coming players and see where we get with them as that feels like a middle ground.

But there's probably a middle ground - one we used to operate in - in all of this as well.... In another thread someone was saying Arsenal have averaged something like £60m more spending per window than us, every window, in the last 5 years. If we added 3 30 million quid midfielders [Say Bruno G, Oedegaard for example] over the last 2 windows, we'd be night and day better than we are right now. I appreciate that's football manager stuff but well, there we are.

Pretty much it summed up in one post!! Great post mate

That and the fact people are frustrated we appear to have moved away from a strategy that was working wonders for us, and now other sides are doing similar things and seeing success from it, always likely to cause added frustration.

No ones saying they're getting every transfer right, just that its a reminder that we WERE getting close to almost every one right and for some reason stopped it, the same as people looking at Arsenal or any other number of teams, it's not about the team, or the specific transfers themselves... simply what it represents

The bold is the most important part for me, we used to operate in that space and we seem to have stopped, it's always going to cause frustration
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9596 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 03:48:17 pm
Owners have checked out, unlikely it'll get fixed before we get new ones. So, yeah...

This is could go on a while sadly. The greed is real if they want £4bn and no less.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9597 on: Today at 04:10:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:47:52 pm
......
 I'd fucking love to see the reaction when we spend a portion of our limited budget on a few punts from Asia and South America who have to immediately be loaned out because they're not ready to play in this league.
......

Which is what happened to Mitoma, When Brighton signed him, he was immediately loaned out to a small "sister" club in Belgium (associated with Bloom).
Not every signing works out and it's not easy to predict which ones will.
He does have exceptional pace which is something that we could do with.

To put things in perspective, we bought Elliott and Carvalho for similar(ish) amounts and Bajcetic for much less so it's not like we haven't been trying.

I understand people getting frustrated at our backward slide but we do have some decent young players coming through. Unfortunately we haven't strengthened our squad the way we would have liked.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #9598 on: Today at 04:14:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:57:01 pm
It didn't take a genius to see we were ignoring glaring issues around the corner. No one saw it being this bad though. We rely on money coming in from player sales yet leaving around 4 players leaving on frees this summer. It's just been terrible management, top to bottom.

Thats acceptable to an extent. We let Wijnaldum go at just the right time.
Whats worse is that we have players who are in their 30s, not starting games because their legs have gone and have more than 2 years left on their contract.
