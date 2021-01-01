We just planned badly in the summer. Selling Mane and replacing with Nunez was sensible to a degree although hes nothing like him and doesnt seem to press as well. He has shown glimpses but thats about it (was surprised how lazy he was yesterday).



However, we should have been all over Bruno and Ødegaard as thats smart planning. Two superb young players too.



You also dont have to spend millions to be successful - look at Mitoma.



If it was that easy to find players like Mitoma then all the big clubs would be snapping them up. He cost £2.5M I think but the problem is that he was worth that at the time. He came from the J1 league in Japan and there was nothing to indicate that he could be a good player........well nothing more than the hundreds of others valued at the same price. You'd probably have to buy 20 or so players like him to get one decent player and you cannot fill up your squad with players who won't contribute. Ok you can bring them in as U21s but how many U21s actually make it to the full squad?Brighton have done very well to find quite a few good players at really low prices but they are the exception and I doubt that they know anything more than other clubs. If they do then I'm sure Newcastle and City will snap up the people behind the strategy.I guess that many teams looked at Mitoma and passed as they didn't see enough to say that he would be as good as he is.Many clubs cannot afford to spend more than £5M on a player and then when they find a gem or two they look as if they have found a way to hack the system. However the reality is that there are many clubs with good scouting systems who are looking for value and good players.Brighton could afford to "gamble" with players costing £5M or less as their aspirations were not that high. I guess their realistic goal was to remain in the EPL and to slowly move up. We are in a different position where gambling on £5M transfers would have seen us getting nowhere and certainly not winning the CL or league. Yes Brighton are a better team than we are now but nowhere near the level we were. Would you rather have Mitoma or prime Salah or Mane? Will Brighton win the league or CL in the new 2 or 3 years? I doubt it. They are a very good midtable team that are coached well but they are not one of the best teams in Europe which is where we were.